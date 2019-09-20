Stephen Colbert Had The Best Reaction To One Of The Proud Boys Who Named Him In Court
""You are going to jail you neo-numbnut, and if you don't like it, you can come and get me," Colbert sniped.
""You are going to jail you neo-numbnut, and if you don't like it, you can come and get me," Colbert sniped.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
How are these graphics from a game put out in 2015 still so good?
The stock market's rise has been closely tied to low interest rates. If it takes a recession to get them back, it's a price investors are willing to pay.
Here's a comprehensive breakdown of how 500 years ago Rome experienced one of the most brutal sieges in history.
These gimmick accounts serve up humiliation, but with diminishing returns.
One customer was sent 30 speakers worth about $15,000.
""You are going to jail you neo-numbnut, and if you don't like it, you can come and get me," Colbert sniped.
YouTube superstar MrBeast decided to remain in his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina. Both have reaped the benefits.
Unsure of how to use dating apps in 2022? These tips will help you dry those Tinder tears in no time.
Bentley the St. Bernard walked into a Dollar Store and created adorable chaos for the workers who were trying to close up.
NHTSA data reveals that Tesla reported 273 ADAS-related crashes in a 10-month span, more than twice that of all other automakers combined.
One of the world's most powerful religions is now an alt status symbol.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Jomboy summarizes the ugly scene in the White Sox dugout between Lance Lynn and
They were part of the mob that chased Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman after breaking into the building, prosecutors said.
If you've ever ridden a subway or surfed the web, you've run into Corporate Memphis. And as is the case with most terrible things, Mark Zuckerberg is at fault.
Five friends have gathered every five years for four decades to pose the same way for a photo at the same California lake — and the latest celebrated photo for 2022 is now out.
Shortly after breakfast was served, children began complaining that the milk tasted bad and was burning their mouths and throats.
Speaking at the TIME100 Gala on Wednesday evening, the actor, writer, producer and comedian told the audience: "I play a teacher on TV, but every day I wonder if I'd be strong enough to be one in real life."
Researchers say they finally know the origin of the plague that killed tens of millions in the 1300s.
The new gen of femcels are more interested in the aesthetics of toxic sadness than the original meaning of involuntary chastity.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Current podcaster and former NBA athlete JJ Reddick was asked about his favorite pizzas, and his Brooklyn-specific answers left the hosts of the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast at a loss for words.
The comedian is alive, kicking, and telling the same old jokes.
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
Phil Edwards explains the fascinating backstory behind this viral Vladimir Putin puppy gift video that baffled many Americans but makes perfect sense if you understand what's actually going on.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
Small and lightweight enough to bring with you anytime you head into the wild, this handmade axe is strong enough to easily tackle roots, vines and firewood.
The "Stranger Things 4" makeup team was running up that hill of prosthetics it took to make Jamie Campbell Bower look like Vecna.
Here are some cool baselines that people from the Internet think you should hear.
With Father's Day approaching, it's important to pay respect to all dads, including ones that look after their fur babies. (Photo courtesy of Marvin Meyer/Stocksnap)
Amber Heard gave her side of the story with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie after her contentious defamation battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Here's where the millionaires around the world are moving residences in 2022.
Microsoft's flagship web browser was everywhere. How did it go from being the hottest app to a laughing stock?
"This law threatens the integrity of Jewish family by saying, 'we'll decide on what a Jewish family is,'" says Rabbi Barry Silver.
"Spurred on by great loss, buying a 1971 VW Super Beetle brings a bit of joy to my family home."
Andy Garcia dropped a throwback Al Pacino impression from their "Godfather" days and revealed what working with the late Sean Connery was like while reliving iconic moments from his career.
The Tesla CEO and shitposter will be holding a Q&A for Twitter's employees this week. Here's hoping at least one of them asks about the elephant in the room.
Pixar's "Ratatouille" introduced a character nicknamed the Grim Eater. He casts a shadow across the work of food writers and critics to this day. Here's what they think of him — and how their relationship with the movie has evolved since its 2007 release.
Post Malone sings an acoustic cover of Eddie Vedder's signature song, saying it makes him think of his brother, who is a Marine.
Vladimir Putin and his allies have long used combat sports to glorify themselves. Now they're tools of wartime propaganda — and provide a pool of fighters.
Officers say the suspect confessed to shooting UK journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.
A guy attempting to steal gas by drilling into a gas tank was caught on camera inadvertently igniting himself.
Making synthetic leathers out of plastic is an environmental disaster, but so is deforesting the Amazon to farm leather.
Scientists have called for the virus and disease to be given a name that's "neutral, non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing."
Carl Nelson, the chief scientist of Toledo's Imagination Station, proceeded to blow the mind of a 13 ABC Toledo anchorman, in this clip from 2014.
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) gave a tour of the Capitol with a group that included a man who later showed up for the January 6 riot.
"I often have to face my 'new' body in conversation with colleagues, friends and my wider world of acquaintances."