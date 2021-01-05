Stephen Colbert Tees Off On Trump's Georgia Call: 'If Watergate And The Ukraine Scandal Had A Baby'
"He just wants them to find exactly how many votes he needs to win by one," Colbert exclaimed. "Nothing fishy about that!"
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
"He just wants them to find exactly how many votes he needs to win by one," Colbert exclaimed. "Nothing fishy about that!"
In a one-hour phone call on Saturday with Georgia election officials, President Trump still believed that the election result was "faulty" and urged them to find 11,780 votes that would win him the state.
A Tesla Model 3 travelled from San Francisco to Los Angeles — and back — with almost no human interaction along the way.
Is the infamous "poppy-seed defense" a thing or a hoax? YouTuber Trace Dominguez tries to trick an opiate test.
CNN's Rosa Flores and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have a contentious exchange over the botched vaccine rollout in the state.
Rio Jongsae Kim is the owner of Kim's Shoe and Bag Repair. In this video he shows the process behind restoring $750 Chanel flats.
Gotta be honest: it doesn't look good.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The feds tracked Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam to a New Hampshire hideaway using her cellphone data.
Brian Kelly, The Points Guy, has created an empire dedicated to maximizing credit-card rewards and airline miles. What are they worth in a global pandemic — and why are they worth anything at all?
It's all about pushing the right buttons.
"Corona's not fake… but it's a hoax."
What happens when a 31-year-old journalist tries his hand at a notoriously unforgiving industry?
If you have a phone or tablet that takes micro SD cards, slapping in more storage can be a huge improvement. Even better, the 128GB Samsung card is only $16.99 right now.
The Will Forté show "The Last Man On Earth" had some eerily prescient themes.
The new variant terrifying the British government is concerning, but it is way too early to be panicking about vaccines.
Car culture can lead residents to feel more isolated, environmental psychologists say, especially after months of confusing and strict local guidelines.
"The View" cohosts were discussing the future of the Republican party when Behar responded to McCain's sarcastic jab that Behar had missed her while she was away.
The UK's remotest pub, The Old Forge could only be reached via boat or a three-day walk through one of Britain's last true wildernesses. A dispute between some locals and a new owner threatened the legend — until they opened up a pub of their own.
It's difficult to fully comprehend the magnitude of 350,000 deaths. Other metrics can be more illuminating.
"How hard is it it to do your freaking job?"
"He just wants them to find exactly how many votes he needs to win by one," Colbert exclaimed. "Nothing fishy about that!"
For centuries, people have reportedly seen this mythical primate-like animal in the woods of North America. This is the long, strange story of our search for the creature.
CNN's Rosa Flores and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have a contentious exchange over the botched vaccine rollout in the state.
In FX's "A Teacher," Nick Robinson plays a teen whose teacher (Kate Mara) begins a sexual relationship with him. The Cut spoke to the Love Simon actor about male survivors, all of those queasy sex scenes, and how Me Too made "A Teacher" possible.
What the troubled history of telecommuting tells us about its future.
Gotta be honest: it doesn't look good.
The new public space in midtown Manhattan is supposed to atone for tearing down the original Penn Station. It does nothing of the sort.
Los Angeles County has been fighting a brutal battle against COVID-19 for weeks now.
A resurfaced clip of David Bowie having a tense conversation with MTV VJ Mark Goodman over the network's reticence to play Black artists.
A secretive company needed to convince washington that congo's election would be "free and fair." It found a friendly ear among Trump allies.
Law school student David MacMillan was at a grocery store in Washington, DC, when a pharmacist flagged him down and offered to vaccinate him after several first responders scheduled to get the Moderna vaccine had missed their appointments. The vaccine would have otherwise been discarded.
In basketball — but not in stockpicking — one success really does lead to another.
The whereabouts of the documents remains a mystery to this day.
Witnesses reported seeing two UFOs above the Hawaiian island of Oahu last Tuesday: the first, a bright blue, oblong form, the second, a smaller white one.
Blue bodies of water in the United States are turning to jaundiced yellow and even greenish hues.
How one of publishing's most hyped books became its biggest horror story — and still ended up a best seller.
A tale of revenge, missed shots and completely missing the point.
The 1956 Olympic wrestling silver medalist, three-time NCAA wrestling champ and longtime pro wrestler's feats of strengths were as legendary as Paul Bunyan's. Except his were real.
Maybe we've spent a little bit too long playing "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," but this hat-beard combo is looking mighty nice right about now.
Glasses you're not allowed to drink from? Towels you can't touch? Sounds like home.
The author of "OD: Naloxone and the Politics of Overdose" examines the history and political sociology of a life-saving drug, and a movement seeking to rewrite the tired plot of overdose scripts.
A close look at a veritable gallery of horrors.
The Hydraulic Press Channel tests a range of cheap to mid-tier steel axes to see which one's the grittiest.
It's relevant to economics, epidemiology, traffic — and the spread of misinformation.
How a common word is reshaping the English language, along with our notions of gender and equality.
Sterling looks exhausted saying the same things over and over again.
The one sure bet from Tuesday's US Senate runoff elections in Georgia is that they will produce a Senate precariously balanced between the two parties, accelerating a fundamental change that is simultaneously making the institution more volatile and more rigid.
Substance-abuse centers are shutting and relying on virtual programming, just as more and more people turn to drugs and alcohol.
A Beverly Hills Courier reporter chronicled the protests on Twitter, describing them as "lots of angry confrontations with customers and a few physical altercations."
GOP Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz will vote to contest the Electoral College results, but Tom Cotton and Ben Sasse won't join them.
Low folate has been linked to birth defects, but some practitioners are urging pregnant people to avoid supplements.
Why even bother using a fancy fingerprint lock when you can literally bump it open with a hammer?
Many Walt Disney movies share something curious. Where are the protagonists' biological mothers?
The famed Bond actress is still alive.