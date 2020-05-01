Thieves Try To Steal ATM Machine And Nothing Goes Quite Right
And just when they've finally managed to almost get away with it, the police arrives.
We've seen a lot of Atom Central's restored nuclear test footage, but this 1957 clip from the Plumbbob test escaped our notice — and it's quite something.
"What could go wrong?" he probably thought. What could go wrong, indeed.
Presh from Mind Your Decisions has a brain-teaser that seems, at first glance, unfeasible to answer.
The iconic blades of medieval Japan and Europe, compared.
Samara Ginsberg performs the classic theme song from the popular 1980s kids show.
An extraordinarily gifted young musician plays both the guitar and bass simultaneously to a classic rock song.
Recently unclassified footage from Navy jets appears to show UFOs moving in weird ways. Turns out, not so much.
People who eat more sweets are at higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer… but that may not actually be sugar's fault.
We didn't even know what chess was at the age of three, let alone be able to stand our ground against a chess grandmaster.
We're not sure if this is a joke or if this is just real-life comedy.
The coronavirus has revealed so many of our institutions to be vulnerable or broken. But that doesn't mean they will change.
To the extent we're going to have a model that at least organizes our thinking about the range of possibilities we need either a new model or a refactored one.
Sometimes in life you go out looking for rare limestone endemic plants in Death Valley and you accidentally wind up with a 68-year-old plane crash relic instead.
Phil Murphy discusses the state's efforts to mitigate its coronavirus infections and lower its death rate, the second-highest in the country.
This scooter driver did a 360 degree spin in the air after getting rammed into by this car. Fortunately, he wasn't seriously injured and they settled the matter without involving the police.
"The money guys, I don't know. I just don't have a whole lot of fondness for those guys."
In Bali, western immigrants are selling products they've never handled, from countries they've never visited, to consumers they've never met
The Hydraulic Press Channel puts non-newtonian fluid under an intense pressure test.
The length of almost two football fields, the cargo ship Jupiter Spirit arrived in Los Angeles' harbor on April 24 after an almost three-week journey from Japan, ready to unload its cargo of about 2,000 Nissan Armada SUVs, Rogue crossovers and Infiniti sedans in a quick, half-day operation.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
The provocative "Dark Knight" phrase encapsulated the blockbuster's dark brilliance. But more than a decade later, it's turned into a dismissive shorthand for self-serious event films.
We are in utter awe of this. We also want to get the hell out of there before it hits.
Individual differences in genetic makeup may explain our susceptibility to the new coronavirus and the severity of the disease it causes.
When you don't have enough space in your house, contraptions like this come in real handy.
When Peter Pan meets Grand Theft Auto.
Due to the lockdown, garden eels in one Japanese aquarium are "forgetting about humans" and making it hard for their keepers to check on them. That's where you come in.
The sandwich boys Ben Turley and Brent Young demonstrate how roast beef gets made.
Today, petroleum producers around the world will start shutting down wells after the COVID-19 pandemic caused demand to plummet. What took them so long?
Do you recognize songs from history more than people your age?
No matter how much we try, it's hard for us to reconcile in our brains that structures like this can hold together.
After a video of Stanley Tucci making a Negroni went viral, it opened up a new question: why are people horny for "younger" old men?
Despite my experience as a security professional, I didn't realize this was a scam until about the third email.
The dawn of a pandemic — as seen through the news and social media posts that vanished from China's internet.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden broke his silence about the sexual assault allegation made against him by former staffer Tara Reade. "I'm saying unequivocally it never never happened," Biden said.
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a gaping disconnect between unprecedented economic pain on Main Street and extreme optimism on Wall Street.
How high will it go? As Covid-19 death toll in U.S. blows past 60,000, there are no easy answers.
A train was caught on camera slamming into a truck carrying a boat stalled on the tracks in Norway. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
Recent research suggests that summer conditions can help kill the coronavirus more quickly.
Researchers at University of Pittsburgh are hard at work developing a vaccine to end coronavirus and COVID-19, but when will it be available?
We're very excited about what the baby's first word will be.
The virus has mutated. But that doesn't mean it's getting deadlier.
The stakes are high for the media in the case of a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden.
Matt Burton got the shock of a lifetime when the front latch of his Lotus Elise sports car's roof failed and the whole thing gave way.
The world had never seen a crime wave quite like it. Starting in early 2011, thieves descended upon dozens of natural-history museums across Europe armed with crowbars, sledgehammers, and tear-gas grenades, interested in only one thing: antique rhinoceros horns.
The North Pacific right whale has been spotted only a handful of times in 60 years. A marine biologist from Seattle wants to change that.
An extraordinarily gifted young musician plays both the guitar and bass simultaneously to a classic rock song.