Chances are, your home internet is under a lot more strain than normal at the moment: With schools and workplaces temporarily closing all across the globe, you might well be fighting with your family or your housemates for any available bandwidth. If you want to limit buffering and maximize speeds, we've got a few tips to consider.

Upwards of 1,000 people died in Butte of the flu from 1918-19, nearly a third of all the flu deaths in the state. You can see their graves, but they don't explain why Butte was so badly affected. To put it simply, the city, a sprawling tribute to America's potential that prided itself on running mines, bars and brothels 24 hours a day, wouldn't heed all the warnings to close everything down.

A list of 101 places to donate masks, medical supplies, blood and money during the coronavirus pandemic. Also included are places to donate to help fight hunger, support vulnerable communities, uplift workers and protect abortion.

