New 'Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker' Clip Has A Stormtroopers Twist
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
The Apollo 11 moon mission was an overwhelming success but what if it had been a disaster? Richard Nixon had a backup speech ready and now MIT's Center for Advanced Virtuality created a Deepfake of him making it.
"SNL" pulled all the stops for their parody of the Democratic debate. Host Will Ferrell played Tom Steyer and Fred Armisen appeared as Michael Bloomberg. Maya Rudolph once again stole the show as "fun aunt" Kamala Harris.
In the spirit of Paul Rudd's Netflix show "Living with Yourself," where he stars in dual roles, comes this hilarious fan-created interview taken from "Hot Ones."
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
"Don't get us fired before we get started!"
It was the first game the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade played together — and it wasn't close.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Here are 33 ways to understand what we watched, heard, read, liked and shared.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Action so hot it'll melt your heart.
A new study shows that the happiness of rich people may stem less from what they buy and more from how they spend their time.
Is "Ford v Ferrari" an elite Dad Movie, and what other movies deserve such a hallowed distinction?
Some days, you just keep losing.
The British actress and the "Black Panther" star discuss the unique terms they use from their hometowns.
Of all the old ideas threatening to become new again, public housing would seem to be among the least likely. I
He was off to a shaky start, but through a miraculous combination of luck and skill, he was able to regain his bearings.
German police say it's the largest art heist in postwar history.
A design journalist attending a sustainability-minded architecture fair reflects on her experience traveling from London to Oslo by train instead of a plane.
Learning a new language comes with a myriad of personal and professional benefits. With Babbel, you can learn quickly and on your own time. Get a lifetime subscription for just $135.15 with code BFSAVE15 today.
Let's get into the specifics.
Taylor Swift, whose battle with her former record label made headlines before the show, became the most-awarded artist in the 47-year history of the AMAs.
Escalators have made our lives easier for decades, but most people probably don't know the engineering that goes into making them function. Here's what's behind those rising steps.
Lead paint, cigarettes, cocaine in Coca Cola — could we really not have known about the perils of the past, and what don't we know that might kill us in the future?
Researchers have found that videos captured by smartphones can be extraordinarily useful for determining the location of a shooter.
Nathan's Famous Hotdogs, out in Coney Island, has a legion of fans. It all started when they decided to host a hotdog eating contest, right outside the store.
Bei Bei, a four-year-old panda who was born at Washington's National Zoo, has been sent to China to help diversify the panda gene pool.
For just $60, you can get a 7-inch Amazon Fire tablet, a kid-friendly case and a two-year worry-free guarantee. So even if something bad happens, it can easily be replaced.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Municipalities and developers nationwide have come up with unique ways to give dying shopping centers new life.
I thought I had nothing to learn from people who obsessed over expensive children's toys. I couldn't have been more wrong.
In the spirit of Paul Rudd's Netflix show "Living with Yourself," where he stars in dual roles, comes this hilarious fan-created interview taken from "Hot Ones."
This writer's hot girl cup runneth over with an abundance of music that shows off Black female rappers' prowess and power.
London's transit authority says it is not renewing Uber's license to operate in the British capital over passenger safety concerns.
"SNL" pulled all the stops for their parody of the Democratic debate. Host Will Ferrell played Tom Steyer and Fred Armisen appeared as Michael Bloomberg. Maya Rudolph once again stole the show as "fun aunt" Kamala Harris.
With Comcast being sued for racial discrimination at the Supreme Court, Diddy says the company cannot use his TV network as an example of positive work with black creators.
They're basically the tornadoes of fire, and they can turn an already bad situation into a far worse one — as in the case of the California Carr fire.
A day with the schlep-bot Gita gave me insight into what daily life shared with robots will look like.
"Frozen 2" reviews are in. There are a few catchy tunes, but nothing resembling the cultural touchstone that was, and still is, "Let It Go."
"Don't get us fired before we get started!"
Five months into her first pregnancy, one writer pursues a research project about the history of home economics as she struggles with her own concerns about motherhood.
The founders behind So Good Pupusas, Mac Mart and Foxy Falafel explain the challenges and rewards of operating a food business from inside a truck.
What happens when the Arctic's permafrost — the layer of earth that should stay frozen year-round — begins to thaw?
From Raf Simons to Engineered Garments, designers are doing their best work in coats.
Spencer opposed President Donald Trump's order that Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher remain in the elite SEALs.
The group has lost its territory and its leader. But it has survived before and can do it again.
Rudy Giuliani said during an interview on Fox News Saturday that he has "insurance" if President Trump attempted to "throw him under the bus." He also said he wasn't afraid of being indicted.
The top editor says the company also won't investigate its owner's Democratic rivals.
We honor those who have been reported as victims of violence with the obituaries they deserved.
Emails and documents released by the State Department support testimony showing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo enabled the Ukrainian pressure campaign at the center of the impeachment proceedings.
A collective called Transformations of the Human are helping big tech and AI labs to hire philosophers and artists.
Male piglets usually have their testicles cut off without anesthetics. There's a simple, pain-free alternative.
For 40 years, journalists chronicled the eccentric royal family of Oudh, deposed aristocrats who lived in a ruined palace in the Indian capital. It was a tragic, astonishing story. But was it true?
Behind its handsome 19th century facade on the Rue de Rivoli, the reality of the "other Louvre" is that today, only one strong-willed shopkeeper is still holding court.
"Don't read too much into this, but one senior girl is going to be very disappointed."
Increasingly, schools aren't relying on a single test to identify who belongs in gifted-and-talented classes.