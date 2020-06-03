How Stanley Kubrick Came Up With The Futuristic Filming Locations For 'A Clockwork Orange'
The architecture of Stanley Kubrick's films are as fundamental as the characters.
"'I can't breathe. I can't breathe.' George Floyd's last words, but they didn't die with him. They're still being heard, echoing all across this nation."
In newly found footage, George Floyd urged young people to reject gun violence and crime.
Cardi B's unique vocalizations match up really well when synced up with Star Wars footage.
Rahul Dubey, a 44-year-old first generation Indian American, took in protesters after curfew in Washington, DC.
The docking of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule syncs up perfectly with the music to "2001: A Space Odyssey."
Daniel Thorson went into a silent retreat in mid-March, meditating through 75 coronavirus news cycles, Boris Johnson's hospitalization, social distancing and sourdough starter. Now he's catching up.
Caught on tape by a whistleblower cop, the officers said they witnessed or took part in alarming acts of police misconduct, from framing and beating residents to collaborating with drug dealers, all as part of a culture of impunity within the department's narcotics unit.
"This is what you asked for?"
Ruth Amos and Shawn Brown at Kids Invent Stuff put together a waterfall swing and have the time of their lives.
One week after the start of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, protests in cities and towns across the United States have been growing, despite curfews and aggressive policing methods in some places.
Ronnie Cox (Cohaagen), Mel Johnson, Jr. (Benny) and Robert Picardo (the face and voice behind Johnny Cab) talk "Total Recall" at 30.
What doesn't kill it makes it stronger.
As protests against police brutality ramped up across the nation, aircraft operated by law enforcement and the National Guard were flying overhead.
This dad and his son constructed a tube between two tanks and the fish immediately had to check out the other side.
People who've watched and participated in the Black Lives Matter movement say that this time feels different. And the prevalence of these small protests is one of many reasons why.
On Monday evening, over the course of 48 minutes, Donald Trump put on a show that may have changed America, yet again.
The chemical weapon was originally marketed to police as a way to turn protesters "into a screaming mob."
Both seem pretty benign materials on their own, but watch the sparks fly when the two meet.
Researchers are narrowing down how long the virus persists inside the body and whether people can be quickly re-infected.
In 2006, the clock was bearing down on Lee Mueller's family. Heirs of the founder of the Boy Scouts of America, Mueller and his relatives needed to reinvest money from the sale of an Illinois property in less than a year — or pay $600,000 in taxes to the IRS.
A patient man wearing a hummingbird feeding helmet was soon swarmed.
Laser mapping is increasing the speed and scale of archeological discoveries and has now revealed the earliest and largest ceremonial structure ever built by the Maya — covering more ground than the Great Pyramid at Giza, Egypt.
Some computer keyboards never should've been sold in the first place. Here is an exhaustive tour of the worst ones ever made.
Bloomberg showed us money can take you pretty far, but it takes more to win an election.
The Star Wars actor was fighting back tears when he gave a speech to the crowds at the George Floyd protests: "Black lives have always mattered."
I want white people to stop killing us. I also want white people to stop watching us get killed.
Ellison took over case on Sunday.
"Double bubbles," Canada's modest experiment in easing social distancing, should be a model for America.
We need to plan for many different COVID-19 vaccine scenarios. These four factors will influence the outcome.
It seems Formula 1 will let just anyone sponsor their cars, including an energy drink company that might not exist.
Muslims are no strangers to quarantine. Practising worshippers retreat into a structured prayer at least five times a day — which many of them view as a spiritual quarantine.
The sheer amount of protest activity can make it hard to see and make choices about how you can support and participate. Here are some resources.
We all have this circuit component in our homes, but what does it do and how can you fix it?
They're almost invisible but contain a hidden code — and now their presence on a leaked document has sparked speculation about their usefulness to FBI investigators.
For former US intelligence officials, scenes of armed clashes and strongman poses are familiar signs of a fraying country.
We thought a rat would be no match against a cat. We were wrong because this is no ordinary rat.
Every year, it all comes down to the Man of the Mountain race in December — basically the league's Super Bowl. Besides the title, almost $2,000 in cash is up for grabs.
They all thought he might be the perfect guy. When they found out who he really was, they banded together to take him down.
The making of a bathtub is a complicated and fascinating manufacturing process.
Don't judge a Lego book by its Lego cover, pal! Not only does this Lego set look incredible from the outside, there's something pretty neat inside too.
A deep dive into the minds of bees and the extraordinary laws of nature.
We also had no idea that there were full-time Etch A Sketch artists out there.
In our latest essay in which a critic reflects on a cultural work that brings them joy, Nicholas Barber pays tribute to the blissfully escapist comic novels of PG Wodehouse.
Elected officials need to do more than throw good reform dollars at bad agencies.
We were not expecting this exchange to be this friendly.
For some crew members, the weeks spent stranded aboard the MS Norwegian Epic began to feel like a slow, dry drowning.
How we recovered and re-assembled Days of Thunder, an unreleased, never-before-seen title.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked by a reporter about his opinion on Donald Trump and, perhaps searching his thoughts for the most diplomatic response, paused for 21 seconds.