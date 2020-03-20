Stanford University Epidemics Expert Answers The Most Googled Questions About The Coronavirus
Seema Yasmin, a professor of medicine at Stanford University answers the most frequently asked questions about the pandemic on Google.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
It may not be a zombie apocalypse, but the advice is still sound.
And while it was appraised at $125,000, the owner ended up selling the Chinese bodhisattva for *over $2 million*.
Here's a day-by-day comparison of the death count of coronavirus versus epidemics such as ebola, cholera and swine flu.
These are two cool cats who know how to deal with the winter blues.
If you see a small 5 of clubs card covering a large 9 of hearts card, you wouldn't be alone. But you'd be wrong, and your brain is to blame.
Italy tried to stem its outbreak, belatedly. The US is on the same course.
Gabriel Jiménez hated the Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro. But he loved cryptocurrency. When he built the regime a digital coin, he nearly paid with his life.
The tweet sharing the video is simply captioned "tumble bois" and we really can't argue with that.
Now on Netflix, the festival winner melds high-concept sci-fi with brutal horror and a metaphor for class inequality.
Those skyrocketing curves tell an alarming story. But logarithmic graphs can help reveal when the pandemic begins to slow.
During today's press conference on the pandemic, Dr. Fauci didn't appreciate the president's sense of humor while answering questions from the media.
We're not going back to "normal" after the coronavirus. Here is exactly how things need to change for good, and for the better.
In Japan, mascots are more than a cultural phenomenon. They're a billion-dollar business.
A small dog was resting on a deck in Lake Tahoe when a coyote snuck up on it out of the blue. Fortunately, the dog's owner was able to scare it off in the nick of time.
An animated map spanning from January 21 to March 18.
I did what the cowardly former CEO couldn't, and I've never felt better. (That last part might be a lie.)
Some cats might enjoy the companionship of other felines. This one really, really doesn't, it seems.
A Brooklyn restaurateur walks us through every worker and customer safety precaution he's taking in the time of a pandemic.
Pianist Robert Spillman attempted to lift the spirits of his retirement community in Boulder, Colorado by performing a soaring concerto.
We're going wild in quarantine with the internet's horniest lockdown mates.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
This swamp ain't big enough for the both of them (well, it might be, but the dominant bear doesn't feel that way.)
Even the rich and famous are getting stir-crazy.
As the normally bustling canals of Venice became deserted amid pandemic quarantines, viral social media posts claimed swans and dolphins were returning to the waters. It wasn't true. The canal water, nonetheless, is clearer because of the decrease in boat activity.
Amid all the stressful news going on, here's a delightful video from Kyle Naegeli — building a special ramp so turtles can easily get out of the pond.
The coronavirus outbreak has all but ruled out traditional dating, but love at first Zoom is still possible.
Satellite images, internet speed and traffic information tell a whole new story about COVID-19.
Starsky Robotics was the first company to run an unmanned semi on a public highway. Now it's shutting down, and its co-founder has some unusually sensible and honest things to say about the industry.
Scientists have simulated what it would look like if we could take an extremely high-res image of the black hole in the center of the galaxy M87.
Is the coronavirus less likely to spread at warmer temperatures? Scientists explain what they currently know about its resiliency when the heat goes up.
Your government won't save you. Protection is hard. But we are all in this together. And it will get better — but only after it gets worse.
The cult quarterly helped set the pace for the upwardly mobile, Instagram-perfect 2010s lifestyle. Off the page, its creators' lives have been somewhat messier.
"My options were either to return this or come up with some way to embarrass it on video and I think you all know where this is going."
Will we endure 2.2 million deaths? Or will we manage to turn things around?
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilds of Siberia discovered a family of six, lost in the taiga.
You'll never want to hold onto the handrails of an escalator ever again.
Health care professionals fear they're being put at risk and set up for failure during one of the most critical fights in the city's history.
Last month, a list appeared, scrawled with thick black marker on a stall door in a girls' bathroom at Berkeley High School. "Boys to watch out 4," it read.
In this Foo The Flowerhorn-esque video, a YouTuber prepares some fine cuisine for the sea life in his aquarium.
We've known about SARS-CoV-2 for only three months, but scientists can make some educated guesses about where it came from and why it's behaving in such an extreme way.
The story of two American men who flew to Italy for a long-awaited Euro road trip, then faced coronavirus lockdowns and "the amazing race out of Europe."
For many Americans right now, the scale of the coronavirus crisis calls to mind 9/11 or the 2008 financial crisis — but it might be bigger.
In Rise of Skywalker, puppetry master Neal Scanlan pushed the practical effects envelope by building Babu Frick, droids and making the previously CG Maz Kanata into a puppet.
Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who warned of pandemic in 2006, says we can beat the novel coronavirus — but first, we need lots more testing.