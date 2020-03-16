Stag Beetle Struggles With The Tedium Of Self-Quarantine, Throws His Mate Out Of A Tree
Some relationships aren't meant to last, but this stag beetle is exceptionally rude in how it goes about ending things.
Some relationships aren't meant to last, but this stag beetle is exceptionally rude in how it goes about ending things.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
As a precaution against the coronavirus, the audience for "Big Brother Canada" was suspended — but as the cast is cut off from the real world, they had no idea why.
Are you working from home? Or are you spending the next 9 minutes watching a surprisingly thrilling race between a bunch of marbles?
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
Matt Colvin thought he could turn the pandemic into a business opportunity.
Michael Jordan's flu game. Kobe's 81-point game. This guy's 426 made shots in a game of arcade basketball.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"I cannot get my head around 40 to 70 percent of the population being infected within the next few months."
Misinformation, hoaxes and snake oil cures have all been rampant online since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
An Italian writer describes living in the surreal new normal that may be coming to the US.
I think a lot about how Jack and Meg White lied about being brother and sister even though they were actually married.
You might remember that the 2004 movie starring Halle Berry was a bit of a hot mess. Well, a hot mess might be an understatement once you really dive into how bad the movie is.
You can go for a run, or a walk, or a bike ride. Just stay at least six feet from anyone you don't live with.
Well, this year isn't exactly turning out how we expected, but at least there's birdsong, flowers and sunshine to enjoy. Let's make the best of our situation with some great discounts.
Score big savings on sweet knives.
You can never be too prepared.
GPT-210, as we call it, has some serious writing chops.
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
Scientists are unraveling why each pathogen has its own calendar.
The orders everyone to stay inside their homes and away from others as much as possible for the next three weeks as public health officials desperately try to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus across the region.
Retired science teacher Bruce Yeany hasn't lost his appetite for teaching or showing off cool science tricks.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Some of our favorite outdoor gear from The North Face is on deep discount, and Digg readers can save an extra 5 percent when they use coupon code DIGG5 during checkout. Expires 3/22.
Coronavirus may shut down our cities, but it can't take away our cute animal content.
When coronavirus cases spiked in Lombardy, officials thought they moved quickly — putting 50,000 people in 11 towns under lockdown. But it was already too late.
How the best- and worst-case scenarios compare with other common killers like cancer and heart disease.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Some relationships aren't meant to last, but this stag beetle is exceptionally rude in how it goes about ending things.
"There are two things that haven't changed: People need to eat and people need to work."
Stella the Devon Rex kitten is blown away when they meet Tucker, a full-grown cat.
If you have to be stuck inside looking for somthing to watch, why not spend a week watching Ken Burns docs in chronological order?
One of the most common early pranks was to send potential "fools" on impossible tasks — literally, on a fool's errand — to look for a bucket of striped paint, for example. Here are seven other great historical pranks.
Sports may be canceled for the foreseeable future, but the science behind how F1 cars set up their tire camber is still super interesting.
A clothing item inspired by a YouTube star has found its way into malls and schools, stumping adults along the way.
The bighearted comic opens up about bringing a fresh perspective to television.
The only thing that will get us through the pandemic is waiting for the guys at How Ridiculous to drop heavier and heavier things on their super-strength trampoline.
Need to avoid being too close to each other and maintain a social distance? They've got this covered.
For a few years, Inigo Philbrick and I were inseparable. And then it turned out he was running a con.
Well, that's just poor sportsmanship.
Leaked TikTok moderation guidelines show the app prevented "ugly facial looks" and videos shot in "slums" or "dilapidated housing" from appearing in its For You section.
Sure, now is a time to revisit old favorites, but what about some movies whose bad reputations previously made them seem like a waste of time?
Pro wrestling is interactive theater, and interactive theater gets a whole lot more awkward when coronavirus has cleared out the entire audience.
Are you working from home? Or are you spending the next 9 minutes watching a surprisingly thrilling race between a bunch of marbles?
The country is not aiming for 60 percent of the populace to get COVID-19, but you'd be forgiven for thinking so based on how badly the actual plan has been explained.
We also have some questions, but they can wait until after quarantine.
What the mishandling of my results says about the country's lack of preparedness for the mounting outbreak.
In the early 1990s, a tiny Prairie town was swept up in a wave of extraordinary accusations. Thirty years later, the people involved are still haunted by what happened.
Michael Jordan's flu game. Kobe's 81-point game. This guy's 426 made shots in a game of arcade basketball.
Obsessively washing became a way of stealing some control back over my body, making me feel for just a moment like it isn't toxic and polluted.
An idea devised to beat the tuberculosis pandemic 100 years ago could apply to coronavirus.
The "Silicon Valley" star gives a tour of his abode where he got ridiculously in shape.
Matt Colvin, a Tennessee man, is currently undergoing an investigation for price gouging and stockpiling hand sanitizer. While Colvin has since donated all of these supplies, this hasn't stop people from responding to his actions in, um, creative ways.
Like me, countless people have been exposed to someone who has or may have the coronavirus. I'm starting to reckon with the staggering implications.
As a precaution against the coronavirus, the audience for "Big Brother Canada" was suspended — but as the cast is cut off from the real world, they had no idea why.