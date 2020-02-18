This Video Of A Birdseed-Stealing Squirrel Being Defeated By A Greased Pole Is Perfect
The moment the squirrel realizes he's been defeated and slides slowly to the ground? *Chef's kiss*
The moment the squirrel realizes he's been defeated and slides slowly to the ground? *Chef's kiss*
Let's pray that none of these ever hit Earth.
It was the work of these workers that made the Chrysler Building the tallest building in the world at that time.
"Check it out — even their trees get Brazilians."
A potential rockfall debris was cleared away by this wrecking ball to protect a nearby highway.
Some people need eye masks to ensure a good sleep. This dog has got it covered. Literally.
The anthology series, a revival of Spielberg's 1985 NBC series, will debut on the platform on March 6.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The unique design of the flyer has infatuated aviation enthusiasts for decades
Is the sci-fi show, created by "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation" director Alex Garland and starring Nick Offerman, a hallucinatory mind-bender or is the show too esoteric for its own good? Here's what the reviews say.
After you drive a car off the dealership lot, the vehicle tends to immediately lose value but some depreciate much faster than others.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The moment the squirrel realizes he's been defeated and slides slowly to the ground? *Chef's kiss*
The "insectothopter" was an incredible achievement at a time when the microprocessor was a novel invention.
Originally touted as an "effective product that will last longer for Ontarians," there are growing questions over whether the new plates were ever tested in the field before the rollout.
Well, that's one way to make an entrance.
In the 1980s, pythons were luxury pets — but after Hurricane Andrew, nearly a thousand escaped. They're still out there, decimating wildlife populations and even posing a threat to humans. Can Florida's top snake hunters stop them in time?
Fifteen years after creating a beloved FX sitcom, Rob McElhenney is onto his sophomore project, Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest," where he's using the lessons he learned on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" to navigate changes in comedy.
If you're unhappy and you know it, throw up your head.
The results from FiveThirtyEight's three-month survey of 1,100 Americans
Spanning 541 meters over the Firth of Forth, Edinburgh's Forth Railway Bridge became the longest cantilever bridge in the world when the future King Edward VII drove its final "golden" rivet on March 4, 1890.
Paris makes our hearts sing, so we simply cannot pass up this Lego set. Featuring the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe and more, this collection of brickified architecture deserves a place of prominence on our shelves.
Newman is in serious — although reportedly non-life-threatening — condition following the crash.
In the market for a new tablet? You can't go wrong with a Microsoft Surface Pro 4. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this tablet is a top-of-the-line machine. Get it Factory Recertified for just $499 today.
It's a love as pure and old as time.
An abandoned oil tanker with over a million barrels of oil on board is an environmental catastrophe waiting to happen.
I was skeptical, but it turns out there is something to be said for a daily fast, preferably one lasting at least 16 hours.
Let's pray that none of these ever hit Earth.
World Champion trials rider Sergi Llongueras is so far beyond the concept of simply "riding a bike."
After falling victim to a violent assault, BMX rider Sandy Carson left his native Scotland for the US. It was there, traveling the breadth of the country, that he found a home in photography — capturing American life with an outsider's eye.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Will picking up leftovers from a neighbor really solve the worldwide food waste crisis? Let's find out!
According to Shayne Smith, when you look like "an accountant for the Aryan Brotherhood," people start to say weird stuff to you.
And why high-paying tech jobs have lost their luster for many designers.
Disgust may not be a straightforward extension of the immune system's aversion to harmful substances, but rather something much more complicated and interesting.
A potential rockfall debris was cleared away by this wrecking ball to protect a nearby highway.
A United States District Judge has ordered the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to pay $150,000 in attorney fees to a man who was denied a license plate that said, "IM GOD."
Once you start looking, you realize what critics call "hostile architecture" is everywhere.
Thanks to Storm Dennis, the Caban Coch Dam in the UK is now one ginormous, overflowing waterfall.
Orthopedic surgery would have bankrupted us in the United States. So we went to Mexico instead.
An engineering team bored 2 miles into hot rock without causing major earthquakes — a good sign for harnessing the Earth's heat as a power source.
During his flight, "Jetman" Vince Reffet flew as high as 6,000 feet in the air and flew around the city at nearly 150 miles per hour.
Turns out, burning anything indoors — whether candles, incense or sage — is bad for you.
"Check it out — even their trees get Brazilians."
In the Midwest, Christian entrepreneurs are searching for relief from the corrosive grind of company-building — while some faith leaders preach the gospel of crushing it.
Here's a ranking of all his major film roles, totaling 26, including "Sonic."
It was the work of these workers that made the Chrysler Building the tallest building in the world at that time.
What if the secret to health wasn't in the medicine cabinet but at the bar and the bakery?
"They happen to sell products, but they are a data company," says one former executive of Jeff Bezos' behavioral tracking obsession.
Thanks to tricks in Hollywood accounting, the Harry Potter movies technically lost money on paper.
When Kate Elizabeth Russell started writing "My Dark Vanessa" at 16, she saw the story about a student's affair with her teacher as a romance. She sees it differently now.
For generations, families across Japan have hunted, raised and eaten wasps. But will this age-old delicacy soon vanish?
It doesn't hurt that Tom Holland actually looks very similar to a young Michael J. Fox.
People used to think the crowdsourced encyclopedia represented all that was wrong with the web. Now it's a beacon of so much that's right.
Susan Fowler reveals what happened after her blog post about gender discrimination at the startup went viral.
The question of what is the most dangerous car is tied to other bigger issues, such as problematic safety tests and policies.
You begin to wake up from stasis as your lander descends to Pluto's surface. You strain to locate the Sun in the sky as you peek out the window; you finally spot it at the zenith as you wipe your eyes.