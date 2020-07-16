Cunning Squirrel Outsmarts Bird Feeder Owner, Will Get To Bird Feeder At All Costs
Some squirrels might have just given up on this fool's errand after being thwarted multiple times, but not this squirrel.
This eleven-month-old pitbull mix is more shark than dog.
Getting a haircut isn't really the safest thing to do in these times, so this engineer decided to take matter into his own hands.
On May 30, "at least eight people lost vision in one eye" due to projectiles fired by police officers at George Floyd protests. The Washington Post reconstructed the events of some of these incidents and found they undermined the official accounts of police officials.
If Bill and Ted were pro-mask crusaders, they'd be a lot like these cheerful dudes.
A YouTuber discovers the terrarium built by their brother back in 2008 has flourished as a closed ecosystem.
This amazing moment at the SeaQuest Roseville Aquarium happens so quick, you'll have to watch again in super slow motion.
When a Qatari sheikh came to live in Los Angeles, an entire economy sprouted to meet all of his wishes. "His highness doesn't like to hear no," one advisor told a professor.
It can be disheartening when a job you interview for doesn't pan out, but it may be reassuring to know that even the biggest stars in Hollywood get turned down for roles all the time.
We often associate nuclear bombs with destruction, but in cases when other firefighting methods have failed, they can be deployed to extinguish gas well fires, as seen here.
The actor shared a 5 minute, 26 second video of himself building a computer completely by hand.
Travel in the saddest timeline can actually be pretty fun.
"We've never been closer to the Sun with a camera," a European Space Agency scientist said.
Experts are predicting that 200,000 people in the United States will die of COVID-19 by November.
The owner/chef of the popular Los Angeles brunch spot responds to allegations about her restaurant that surfaced over the weekend.
This extra really gives it her all as a dead body.
When the long-lost Oreo Big Stuf reminds you of the rare affection of your withholding mother, you'll stop at nothing to bully corporations into selling it again.
We asked experts to watch videos showing officers using tear gas, pepper balls and explosives on protesters. Police actions often escalated confrontations.
Shawn Woods builds a "mole farm" that demonstrates the unique way that the subterranean mammal digs through soil.
At the age of five, Baby Peggy was a self-made multimillionaire, the star of nearly 150 shorts and three feature films. At seven, she was blacklisted, turned away by the very studios who had exploited her, making her work eight-hour days without breaks.
"If you're looking for me to take a short survey, I can tell you I don't have time," he says in the Academy Award-winner's trademark parlance.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the marketing for the first prescription video game to treat ADHD in children, a game titled Endeavor RX from Akili Interactive.
We will *not* be having what she's having, thank you very much.
In at least one case, that same company is now getting pandemic-related contracts.
The data was put back online early Thursday afternoon after being offline since Wednesday night.
Anthony Consiglio was shocked to witness water seeping into the Lincoln Tunnel on Tuesday as he was trying to get home to New Jersey.
At some point, her Reaganite optimism slowly hardened into something better described as a form of apocalyptic pessimism.
"Hawking products?!" the CNN anchor exclaimed. "Resolute desk! This is what he's resolute about."
While NBA players may not get ladies of the night into the bubble, it seems a foregone conclusion many will be bringing in some substances to accompany them.
"For the past 15 weeks or so he has screamed relentlessly, every day," wrote neighbor Jesse T.
Sarah Cooper re-upped her masterful Donald Trump lip-synch bit by taking aim at his long-winded Rose Garden briefing on Tuesday.
Wyoming has six "daily" newspapers, but now none of them will actually print a paper seven days a week. It could be the first time a US state will publish no newspapers on Monday mornings… ever.
With the immense amount of species we have yet to discover and thanks to the advancements of modern sea exploration, we're able to find more and more weird creatures lurking in the depths of our waters.
In the before times, learning to ride a unicycle seemed like something we'd never get around to. But now? Look out, world!
Using data from a WHO Situations Report, the data viz team at Global Stats put together this timelapse of the coronavirus pandemic growing dramatically worse from January to June.
Experts claim wedding crashing isn't as popular as the movie makes it seem, but maybe that's because the good ones never get caught
"It is officially official. Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us," Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.
Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee gives a tour inside the NBA's bubble campus at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Can the hottest boomtown off the coasts survive a recession — and a COVID surge?
The moon, which sure seems pretty old, is actually much younger than we thought. Here's the true age of the moon.
A Star Wars super fan meticulously put together a Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series Millennium Falcon piece-by-piece.
The early 2010s prompted a Silicon Valley love affair with the media — glowing profiles of startups and founders were the norm. Now, a group of disgruntled VCs claims the media is out to get them. What happened?
Young heirs are abandoning the family homes of their forebears.
How a family argument between two brothers led to the biggest rivalry in the sports industry.
The Brooklyn Dodgers played in nine World Series. They won one. Two years later they were gone.
"Earthquakes happen, people die," said a former conspiracy theorist. "There isn't always a nefarious plot behind it."
An analysis of leaked law enforcement documents reveals an obsession with "antifa" despite evidence of threats of violence to police and protesters.
A basic-income program in Stockton, California, is moving into its final stretch, and requests for advice from programs in development in other cities are flooding in.
We're glad no accidents occurred, but this is no way to drive.
