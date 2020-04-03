Squirrel Hangs On For Dear Life As Bird Feeder Starts Spinning Uncontrollably
A poor squirrel got caught on a spinning bird feeder as a homeowner watched in glee.
A poor squirrel got caught on a spinning bird feeder as a homeowner watched in glee.
You wouldn't get this from any other guy.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
An overview of the security issues surrounding the popular remote conferencing service.
A Redditor created an animated data visualization of the spread of coronavirus over the United States from February to April after looking at numbers provided by The New York Times.
Is this a new show called "Cooking With The Ramsey's?"
Pil Cappelen Smith and Anders Cappelen deliver books wearing full hazmat suits.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
They can also reveal symptoms that at first went undetected. I may have found a new one.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A poor squirrel got caught on a spinning bird feeder as a homeowner watched in glee.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
YouTubers compare the differences between a $747 125cc dirt bike with a $950 model.
They were surrounded by a fleet of staff, who were stranded themselves, trapped in an eternal honeymoon in the Maldives. Their adventure continues.
Wastewater testing could also be used as an early-warning sign if the virus returns.
A Redditor created an animated data visualization of the spread of coronavirus over the United States from February to April after looking at numbers provided by The New York Times.
"He was so loved for being a positive light in the community."
Will you pay more for those shoes before 7 pm? Would the price tag be different if you lived in the suburbs? Standard prices and simple discounts are giving way to far more exotic strategies, designed to extract every last dollar from the consumer.
Fried rice gets a unique spin from chefs with different levels of expertise.
People with no coronavirus symptoms may be spreading the disease — but big questions remain about how much they are driving the pandemic.
Not only can you get a 360-degree view of our planet, but the stars shine here as well.
Choose from these 21 amazing deals on headphones to find what's perfect for you.
Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by sending emails claiming to be from the WHO. How are they doing this?
When LA's street bike culture started making motorcycle theft a major problem, the California Highway Patrol devised an undercover operation. Then things really spun out of control.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
Netflix's hit show invites us to gawk at its ridiculousness.
Ed Helms on why the sitcom masterpiece about nothing is a constant comfort in his life — especially right now.
It's not the fastest thing in the world — until the very end, when it's like a gunshot.
Left out of the stimulus bill, Class of 2020 college grads are stumbling into a job market that isn't ready for them.
Before Richard Petty became a racing legend, his dad, Lee, was hellbent on making sure he earned every win.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Guinness World Record holder for Tallest House of Cards Bryan Berg explains how he got so good at stacking cards.
For Albert Einstein, being Jewish and German were not questions of identity, but rather mutable matters of identification.
Is this a new show called "Cooking With The Ramsey's?"
Numerous celebrities have stepped forward over the past few weeks to offer to read to us (and our children). LeVar Burton's is the voice we need right now.
"As we were quarantined during the pandemic me and my father started making things to keep ourselves entertained."
Grocery shopping has taken on new anxiety in the coronavirus pandemic, and Guy Fieri is here to remind you to stay positive and do the best you can.
Frank Vogel, Nick Nurse and other NBA coaches are figuring out how to lead their teams through the uncertainty of a season stoppage.
Roman Hill films a single shot take on the 8mm2 (0.3 square inch) surface of a chemical reaction and the result is spectacular.
The ocean is undergoing unprecedented changes. What does it mean for marine life, the planet and us?
While we initially figured that many of the rumors surrounding the longevity of Nintendo consoles were the product of nostalgia, weirdly it seems that the company really does make products that are noticeably more sturdy than many of its rivals.
Gabriel Villanueva's surreal comedy about a dancing pandemic.
Jenny Offill's "Weather" captures the dread of a global catastrophe.
Unemployment claims in the US have soared as the coronavirus shuts down large parts of the global economy. Here are some charts we'll continue to update.
James Cameron wanted the music of the Na'vi people in "Avatar" to sound like nothing anyone have ever heard before. Unfortunately for the film composers, they accomplished the job all too well.
In an exclusive interview, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan accepts the blame for recent privacy and security issues at his videoconferencing company and vows to make things right.
Bread was a staple in people's diets then — especially in the lives of poorer people — and here's how it was made.
You may have seen recent videos of goats roaming an empty town. But for more vulnerable species, like rhinos, this shutdown poses a great danger.
Now through April 30th, all 10 classes available at the Nikon School can be streamed for free. The classes are normally priced anywhere between $15 to $50 each.
Jake Enyeart, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, was out for a run when he couldn't help but make a recurring observation on recycling day.
A professor from Turkey on how Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's privatization of the medical system affected coronavirus preparation, and the dangers of an outbreak in Turkey's prisons.
It appears that countries are few steps ahead of everyone else in beating down the coronavirus and South Korea is definitely at the top of the list.
But some experts say author Shinichi Mochizuki failed to fix fatal flaw in solution of major arithmetics problem.
She has been suffering from Alzheimer's for the past 10 years, but on her 66th wedding anniversary, she was able to remember who her husband was.
James Cai's case was completely new to his doctors. When he grew severely ill, he tapped a network of Chinese and Chinese-American medical colleagues who helped save his life.
It turns out there are beautiful things for babies. It's also true that these are, for the most part, the most expensive baby items on the market.
The Pentagon warned the White House about a shortage of ventilators, face masks and hospital beds in 2017 — but the Trump administration did nothing.
What I learned after six years of giving positive words of comfort to friends and strangers: people want to know that they're not alone, that what they do matters, and that support is nearby.