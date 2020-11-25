Watch A Squirrel Get Totally Drunk On Fermented Pears
The squirrel was apparently fine the next day, but it's good to be careful not to leave fermented food outside.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The squirrel was apparently fine the next day, but it's good to be careful not to leave fermented food outside.
Donald Trump took no questions after making a quick announcement about the stock market, audibly stunning reporters.
Once you get the Kidz Bop version of "Uptown Funk" pumping on your stereo, it's hard not to make a scene.
Dave Chappelle made it clear why he didn't approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, "Chappelle's Show."
World Rally Championship driver Louise Cook made driving the Subaru WRC 2001 on the Bidno Moorland Reverse stage in Wales look almost too easy.
Lexi, the jumping dog, is truly a wonder to behold.
Eric Andre's surrealist comedy show is all about making people uncomfortable and he upped the ante to 11 on this episode.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The county most at risk for coastal flooding is not in Florida, North Carolina or New Jersey, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It's not even on a coast.
"The music stays with you forever, and we've passed it on to the kids. I wouldn't have changed anything. Not a thing."
The claws are out and the teeth are not letting go.
The squirrel was apparently fine the next day, but it's good to be careful not to leave fermented food outside.
Is your state more a fan of mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese?
People whose computer mouse drifted toward a safer option on the screen, even when they ultimately decided to select a riskier option, may be more risk avoidant than their choices would indicate.
Stephen Colbert reminds Barack Obama of the time he met Donald Trump in the oval office. Obama said he had some concerns that turned out to be well founded.
In the summer of 2019, months before the word "coronavirus" meant anything to most people, a mysterious respiratory illness began popping up around the US.
When I was a kid, I thought that by the time I had reached adulthood, I would be a seasoned cook. And then I found a new role model: housewives who have straight-up snapped.
"Arlo was fast asleep but suddenly he shoots up and did this! At the time this house was completely silent. It was not until later in the evening when this person watched the footage that they heard all of what is recorded."
How a state that was never in doubt became a "national embarrassment" and a symbol of the Republican Party's fealty to Donald Trump.
In "Happiest Season," director Clea DuVall shouts out to Hartnett, who perhaps unintentionally helped millions of young women along on their queer journeys.
George Clooney shares memorable anecdotes from his filmography.
Think you've got an interesting microbiome? Your body ain't got nothing on what's accumulated on Leonardo's drawings over 500 years.
The 70-year-old got the virus from a co-worker at a time the grocer wasn't allowing mask use, the lawsuit says.
At first glance, this mysterious lock seemed like a tricky lock to crack, but then YouTuber LockPickingLawyer unearthed a big design flaw with the puck lock.
It was inevitable that "Ready Player Two" would be worse than "Ready Player One." So I took a few paragraphs from the free sample on Amazon, and fed them into several different AI text generators to see what would happen.
Take a tour inside an abandoned hotel with apparently still working tanning beds.
The popular YouTuber turned boxer spoke with — and berated — Marlow Stern about his upcoming fight, his coronavirus house parties, creating "content" during the George Floyd protests, and more.
Lions VP Kelly Kozole has empowered a village to help research BPAN — a neurological disorder that might someday take her daughter.
Who knew that the camera work in this video would be as impressive as the flips performed by gymnast Justin Thompson?
A24's horror thriller gets transformed with Peter Gabriel's Solsbury Hill.
The man was detained without incident and asked for asylum. Officials were so taken aback by his feat that they asked him to demonstrate.
The more we think about Thanksgiving stuffing, the more questions we have.
Day 2: I did not think it was physically possible to pee more than I did yesterday (21 times), yet here we are, 23 times. Additional instances of bodily rebellion include an afternoon of mild nausea and a slight headache.
We believe every little punctuation mark matters. It really doesn't.
Veteran line-cooks, experts, and die-hard fans tell the story of the fries that birthed an empire, then disappeared — until now.
Researchers reviewed over 100 tests — and ran one of their own — to find out if pay harms performance on enjoyable tasks. Here's what they learned.
Why would we have to make our beds because guests are coming? Well, that's a very good question.
Yes, this photo is real.
There's been even more good news this week, this time from the Oxford-AstraZeneca trials. But a closer look reveals some very shaky science.
We're not sure this is the adaption we needed. We're not even sure this is the adaptation we deserved.
Celestial reference frames built from Gaia star-mapping satellite promise better planetary navigation and telescope pointing.
Stream your favorite movies TV shows and music on pretty much any TV with this extremely affordable HDMI stick from Amazon.
How the most infamous goal in soccer history changed the sport.
Virtual Thanksgiving means visual eye candy is on the menu this year.
If you're heading out of town this holiday season, we've got the hotel for you.
Davidlap seamlessly recreates the sound effects when you started up your PlayStation gaming console over the years.
The Albiceleste superstar was recovering at his home in Tigre after undergoing brain surgery at the start of November.
With promising vaccines in development, the end is in sight: our job is to get everyone around us safely there.
The 8.9-magnitude earthquake that happened in Japan on March 11, 2011 killed thousands and triggered a severe nuclear disaster. It also changed life on Earth.
What Mahomes has accomplished since entering the NFL is without precedent. He's already ascended to the apex of his sport on both an individual and team level. The all-time pantheon is next.
Chameleons or beauties, star turns or character roles — these are the performers who have outshone all others on the big screen in the last 20 years.
I have fought to uphold the integrity of elections in Georgia. It doesn't matter if the attacks come from the guy I voted for or not.
Some scenes from movies left you scarred for life. Here's a collection of the worst ones.
Almost none of them are doable, but that doesn't mean they aren't hilarious.
Can GPT-3 compute the ultimate question about life, the Universe and everything?