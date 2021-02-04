Squirrel Becomes The Cookie Monster When It Eats Food
It's the same gusto and the totla disregard for dropping food on the floor.
A Russian man records his first English-speaking YouTube video with a tour inside a cheap Russian apartment.
Violinist Dominique Hammons had a whole crowd cheering with his electrifying performance of the New Orleans Saints' unofficial anthem "Choppa Style."
Why are thousands of luxury supercars being abandoned in Dubai each year?
The 5MadMovieMakers designed a windy Hot Wheels loop of epic proportions.
After driving through a couple of similarly flooded roads, the driver thought this one would be the same.
Cosmic Perspective captured the fiery crash of SpaceX's "SN9" prototype in all of its 4K glory.
The Weeknd is headlining the halftime show, but as always, the Super Bowl ads are set to be just about as entertaining as the mid-game live performance.
A fight that erupted over snow shoveling allegedly led to a Pennsylvania man shooting two of his neighbors to death before he died by suicide, authorities said.
Cecil W. Stoughton captured one of the most famous photos of the 20th century. In this Throwback Thursday video from 2008, Stoughton brought it to get appraised on "Antiques Roadshow."
It's hard to see who is looking at whom on Zoom, but a yawn might be helpful for those who are curious.
In praise of Jennifer Coolidge, an iconic bimbo long before it was cool.
Stress, anxiety, productivity: mindfulness is often touted as a solution to nearly everything. But research shows that you can actually take meditation too far.
The future of the Mac-iPad merger is here. It's just not evenly distributed yet.
Finally, the Covid-19 vaccine is available to millions, including health care workers, chronically ill people and seniors. But with wider availability comes the inevitable spike in vaccine scams.
Here's how to raise the blood pressure of a bartender in a bar.
This week, as we close in on one year since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, we're watching the vaccine roll out painfully slowly and experiencing the crushing pain of isolation and ennui. Fun!
Because death-by-ice-drowning is not on your bucket list.
Joe Wilkinson's potato throw is considered one of the greatest moments in British TV.
The model later defended herself and started an interesting debate.
This cat is not the sharpest crayon in the box but we here at Digg acknowledge cats' failings while endeavoring not to belittle them.
Some rural residents, religious communities and people who just like simple phones are still reliant on the vanishing network.
A team of sherpas snap into action to save the life of this climber who fell into a crevasse.
These competitions promise self-transformation and personal growth. The reality isn't so pretty
GDP, jobs and other indicators have all risen faster under Democrats for nearly the past century.
These travelers took a cross-country train trip from coast to coast back in January 2020. Here's what the journey looks like.
A voting technology company swept up in baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election filed a monster $2.7 billion lawsuit on Thursday against Fox News, some of the network's star hosts, and pro-Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
Of all the toxic male figures in media, we have never considered the side characters in Disney movies.
A criminal organization has been arrested in Paris for a money laundering scheme that involved the reselling of rare Hermès bags.
Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) unveiled a plan Thursday that would provide American families with an extra $250 a month for school-aged children.
Why is it that the dialogue is often intelligible in recent Christopher Nolan movies?
Scholars on the Nazis and anti-Semitism have seen this before.
"I had to start a telephone company to get (high-speed) Internet access."
A Dodge Challenger attempts to overtake a Tesla Model 3 and quickly rear ends an unfortunate Honda.
Pyramid workers were paid locals. Yet historical narratives and Hollywood films have made many believe the Jews built the pyramids while enslaved in Egypt.
"These narratives of hatred recur precisely because they are efficacious at seducing and enthralling masses who driven by the promise of uncovering their own secret histories."
Over the last 10 years, Tesla has made the once derided electric car into a hot commodity across the globe. But how affordable are their vehicles in different countries?
In 1978, as graduate students, Suzanne Imes and Pauline Rose Clance realized they both felt like they weren't good enough to be doing their graduate studies, and many of the female students they were teaching felt the exact same way.
Some states consider it to polite manners when you say "ma'am." Some do not.
Tired of dinner and a movie? Mix things up with this very sweet game for two.
Not much is known about the refractory period, but one theory suggests it may be a survival mechanism to keep men from fatally exhausting themselves.
A native Californian returns to make snarkily accurate observations about the state of the state.
2020 may be over, but the internet is intent on dragging its beef with Chris Pratt into the new year.
Rep. Liz Cheney survived to fight another battle but on a raucous and defining day, the appeasement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by House Republicans sent their party lurching further down the road to extremism.
We've all done foolish things for love, but not something that could possibly have tanked our credit scores.
The pandemic made me and many other Gen Z'ers realise we'd rather calm down than turn up.
That's the idea behind @Pizza, a F*ckJerry curation which is launching on UberEats.
The zookeepers took their resident penguins on a stroll in the snow to visit their polar bear neighbor.
A virtual festival made for a new experience, but the entries remained world-class.
"Framing Britney Spears" provides a much-needed crash course in the saga of Spears' controversial conservatorship. So effective, it could also be a #FreeBritney recruitment tool.
Storyful compiled some of their favorite dangerous stunts.