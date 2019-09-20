This Is What A Square Enix Illustrator Does In A Day
The life of a Japanese game developer is the most romantic ideal of sitting in front of a computer all day.
The life of a Japanese game developer is the most romantic ideal of sitting in front of a computer all day.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The life of a Japanese game developer is the most romantic ideal of sitting in front of a computer all day.
Some of the best deals of the year are still available, so let's get most of our shopping done this long weekend.
Steven Spielberg made an adaptation of a successful novel, and the movie made money. So why did "Ready Player One" come and go so quickly in the monoculture?
The industry that brings most of our stuff to our door has been notoriously difficult to decarbonize.
Pulisic played well in the United States' World Cup opener against Wales. He might need to be even better against England.
The Donut Media lads test a set of $600 Walmart tires against a $1,600 set of Yokohama tires to see how much difference there is between two price points.
Genomes of cetaceans help tell story of mammals who returned to life aquatic.
Save $49 off the sticker price, and give someone the gift of active noise cancellation, personalized spatial audio and a customizable fit.
Coyote Peterson sticks his arm into a box with 200 yellowjackets to see how they respond.
The World Cup has exhibited Qatar's soft power. Look closely to see its constraints.
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for their birthday.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Matthew Modine's been around the block, and the veteran actor told Jonathan Ross why he decided against taking on Maverick's role in "Top Gun" and why he passed on Marty McFly in "Back to the Future."
See fees & features side-by-side. Money.com did the work so you don't have to.
If you want to go to some of the planets from the Disney Plus show "Andor" then book a ticket to England.
Juliet Tuttle may have been the most prolific murderer of pets in American history. How did she get away with it?
Sharks got greater protection, there was fresh hope fighting cancer, and the world got its first disabled astronaut, and more.
The guy who wrote the "insulin is free" tweet explains how and why he did what he did. He's an American hero, in our eyes.
Use this baby in your drain, and you won't have to worry about gross hairy clogs happening regularly anymore.
Searching for an endangered family of chimps in Uganda's sunken forest of Kyambura Gorge exposes more than just the thrill of the chase.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
On a recent podcast episode, director Quentin Tarantino revealed how he had to convince Bruce Willis to play Butch, when Willis was more interested in being Vincent and Jules, in his 1994 Palme d'Or winner "Pulp Fiction."
Ever noticed how small-size beverages in the US are basically extra-large in Europe?
Do you have a bunch of fellas, blokes, gents and dudes on your gift list? These picks will make 'em smile without breaking the bank.
Here's a deep dive into why the Internet in Japan looks and feels different that the US and other places around the world.
Parenting advice on baby time, field trips, and board games.
Save on some Calvin Klein undies, Ray-Bans, Under Armour and more at Amazon.
"Knowledge and experience and wisdom takes time," says Dewayne from Dry Creek Wrangler School while offering advice to people who think they've lost track, or haven't found meaning in life yet.
Iran's on a fairytale run, and we're rooting for them.
Why genetic detectives think you may have more aunts and uncles than you suspected at the holiday table.
Mark Rober went back to his space days and sent an egg into orbit to see if he could get it to land without cracking.
The return to school has been difficult for everyone. Here's how to cope.
Why do companies hire back their CEOs (like Steve Jobs, Howard Schultz and Jack Dorsey) to get things back on track — and is Disney's Bob Iger going to succeed again?
Amazon is infamous for deep, deep discounts on their own products, so be sure to take advantage while they're cheap.
In "Road to Nowhere," Paris Marx argues for a people-oriented framework for the future of transportation that prioritizes the welfare of the public.
Steve Kornacki breaks down the most popular dog breeds, maps of dogs, moves and shakers in the dog world, and a ton of other dog related trivia.
Celebrities like Naomi Watts, Stacy London, and Judy Greer are determined to make a business out of menopause.
Projectors, 4K OLED TVs, sound bars and more are being discounted right now, so watch and listen carefully.
Saudi Arabia's coach Hervé Renard knew his team were up for the task and made sure he let them know what he was thinking — loud and clear.
This week we've also got a journalist inventing the concept of socializing in real life and a guy defending Elon Musk on the assumption he's running Twitter like a sports team.
The majority of the world's countries no longer think cash is king.
Stephen Hendry's cue tips are for the snooker table, but you can use them in other cue and table sports too.
In 1964, a professor wrote to Kubrick about Dr. Strangelove's structural "duplication of sexual intercourse." He wrote back — and asked to meet.
The American ski racer Nina O'Brien's notorious crash and fractured leg shook the Olympic skiing competition. Nine months later, she is racing again.
Radim Passer never gave any interviews about his speed stunt, and instead told his YouTube followers how he pulled it off.
Noah Baumbach has adapted Don DeLilo's 1985 campus comedy novel starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle as his latest film for Netflix.
The industry that brings most of our stuff to our door has been notoriously difficult to decarbonize.