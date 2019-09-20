Sports Announcer Gives His Best David Attenborough Impression To Narrate His Dogs' Unsuccessful Hunt
A hilariously wholesome narration of Mabel attempting to hunt Olive.
A hilariously wholesome narration of Mabel attempting to hunt Olive.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This image shows an electron ptychographic reconstruction of a praseodymium orthoscandate (PrScO3) crystal, zoomed in 100 million times.
Some people hear "Bart Simpson bouncing." Some people hear "lactates in pharmacy."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A hilariously wholesome narration of Mabel attempting to hunt Olive.
Fire escapes to the rescue! (From 2016)
Too much has been lost already. The glue that holds humanity's knowledge together is coming undone.
A gentleman who goes by the name Mr. Tiger demonstrates how to dig a big house in the middle of a mountain.
He seemed on a path to be New York's next mayor, but a parade of self-inflicted wounds, and a refocusing of the city's priorities, doomed his chances.
A visual history of the 'Fast' series' commitment to baring arms.
It might be out in the wild for the day, but it'll always come home.
Neighbors are urged to report on one another. Children are taught to look for traitors. Officials are pressed to pledge their loyalty.
Need to keep a phone charged when you're away from an outlet? This solar charger is an affordable option.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
How the Canadian province of Alberta became the only human-populated place on Earth to fully get rid of rats.
The mutilated skeleton, found in Japan, now represents the oldest shark attack on record.
The hit series mixes familiar elements, new twists and the je ne sais quoi of French star Omar Sy.
This is apparently the right way to pronounce brands like Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.
An amateur vegan and a professional food critic debate the merits of chef Daniel Humm's intricate vegetable cooking.
"Jesus, did I miss a paragraph?"
Rich Houston teems with greenery and public parks. But unfair zoning laws mean its poorer communities of color bake in the hot sun.
"That scene probably wasn't OSHA approved."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Everyone thinks schools give kids summer vacation so they have time to work on the farm. Here's the real reason.
She had unknowingly inhaled Scopolamine, a powerful hallucinogen and potentially deadly narcotic.
Don't get caught bringing the same ol' gifts as everybody else. Give 'em a gift they'll actually remember.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
Unlike traditional projectors which need a large distance, this tiny projector can give you a massive display just nine inches away.
Noted local criminal Mark McCloskey played host to a barbecue/political rally on Sunday afternoon, drawing tens of admirers to the sweltering parking lot of a closed outlet mall in St. Louis County.
If you ever wondered what "Beauty and the Beast" would sound like in French or "The Little Mermaid" in Danish, this is the video for you.
Communities that couldn't get mortgage loans in the 1940s are the same areas without fast home internet service today. There's no easy fix.
Here are the benefits to cutting your onions from root to stem.
The new 296 GTB features the most power-dense motor ever used in a production car.
Michael Gandolfini stars as a young Tony Soprano in "The Many Saints of Newark." Coming to HBO Max on October 1st.
We've been waiting years for a standalone Black Widow movie, and now "Black Widow" is finally premiering in theaters on July 9. Was the movie worth the wait, or is it too little too late?
The Alaskan delta, one of the world's largest, is a 'mosaic' environment best visualized with a psychedelic palette.
"Refrigerant management" is the number one solution to our climate crisis. But to buy our planet long-term habitability, we may have to give up one of our favorite short-term comforts: air conditioning.
In this clip from a 2011 episode of "Life's Too Short," Liam Neeson attempts his hand at improvisational comedy with help from Ricky Gervais.
NBA legend Scottie Pippen is not feeling his former coach.
The metro area of this capital city grows by around 180 people every day, a boom that's made it the country's fastest-growing major region for the past decade. A new skyline has risen along the banks of the Colorado River, and with few natural barriers, new homes are rising in almost every direction.
There's a lot of trust involved, but not that much communication in regard to where to fall.
It's not because they're aliens, sorry!
Get the best photograph of fireworks by following these simple tips.
Aaron Gage has joined the pantheon of great National Anthem singers such as Jack Black and Marvin Gaye, with this extraordinary rendition.
According to Microsoft, Windows 11 will take a substantial step backward relative to Windows 10. Specifically, Windows 11 Home will now require both internet access and a Microsoft account in order to set up the PC.
Claudio Bonnefoy Bachelet and Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy, retired International Monetary Fund officials, have been missing since the disaster in Florida.
Donie O'Sullivan spoke with several hardcore Donald Trump supporters at his rally and some still honestly believed he would be reinstated in August.
Most theories about the pandemic starting with a bioengineered virus are less plausible than the simpler alternative: bats being bats.
After more than a century of risky trials and medical advances, a viral cure for cancer could be on the horizon.