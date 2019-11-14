SpongeBob Leaves The Sea And Meets Keanu Reeves In The 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run' Trailer
SpongeBob SquarePants returns to the big screen, coming May 22, 2020.
Derya Akkaynak helped develop an algorithm that will bring clarity to underwater photography.
When your dreams literally come true.
A man films what happens when you drop a red hot slag into a cold river.
It's uncanny — and very unsettling.
You've seen them tagged on merchandise in many stores but a lock picking expert reveals they're actually easy to get off in a snap.
While there's controversy surrounding the Starlink satellites, you can't deny this guy's enthusiasm.
When I learned that Google was acquiring the intimate medical records of 50 million patients, I couldn't stay silent.
Veneto regional council, which is located on Venice's Grand Canal, was flooded for the first time in its history on Tuesday night — just after it rejected measures to combat climate change.
A Kiwi makes 23 observations that he finds odd about certain American customs
If only real cooking were this clean.
After the shooting, authorities engaged in an intensive search for the gunman, not realizing immediately that he was among the six people wounded.
Ten chefs cook their vision of the future.
As for "chocolate milk," it's not a treat; it's gaslighting.
The two stars of "Playing With Fire" face down what the internet thinks of them.
CNN's Wolf Blitzer struck a nerve during an interview with White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway when he asked about her husband's perspective on the impeachment proceedings.
The bizarre odyssey of how Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen came to co-write the year's best original movie song began 10 years ago, when she woke up after a minor arm surgery feeling like her mind was on fire.
Screenwriter Jack Thorne discusses his work bringing Philip Pullman's classic fantasy trilogy to HBO.
We've put together a fun little collection of goodies for anyone on your list that will fit nicely in a stocking and make a great aperitif to the gift unwrapping mania. Plus, they're all less than $25.
Once used to deliver messages, these days pigeons are often reviled as urban pests.
The birds, common in major cities such as Paris and London, can often be seen struggling to walk due to missing toes and deformed feet.
Wealthy donors Wayne Huizenga Jr. and Jeff Vinik lobbied then-Gov. Rick Scott for the lucrative tax break — and won it. Poorer communities lost out.
The internet can be a cruel place, as Jimmy Kimmel's recurring Mean Tweets segment demonstrates.
Five years ago, an unknown Patriots running back named Jonas Gray put up a monster performance against the Colts. A few days later, an uncharged phone changed the course of his career.
We were not expecting the detached tire to pack that much of a punch, but it really did a number on the car.
Jerrold Haas was on the brink of blockchain riches. Then his body was found in the woods of southern Ohio.
Tony Hale got really into character to voice the lovable break-out character Forky from "Toy Story 4."
Why thousands of Amazon packages converge on a tiny Montana town.
It was love at first sight.
Because of antibiotic resistance, 1 person in the US dies every 15 minutes.
What is the cost of a newborn life?
Here's one good boy that blends in well with the crowd.
While these groups have been under pressure from authorities, they have so far been successful in sidestepping Facebook's broader crackdown on health misinformation.
London blogger The Gentle Author's photographs of the growing trend to leave only the facade of a building while constructing a new one behind.
Kristen Stewart dishes to Sean Evans about fame while trying to down an ultra spicy wing.
It's a surprisingly emotional fork in the road.
The daily shower would be hard to sustain in a world without fossil fuels. The mist shower, a satisfying but forgotten technology which uses very little water and energy, could be a solution.
The "Following" activity tab and likes may be gone, but the stalkers aren't.
A dispatch from Pope Francis's efforts to combat climate change — and to give a diminished Church a new indigenous face.
Independent "researchers" are sharing unfounded theories across social media, which have the potential to spread panic and confusion — and have even fooled legitimate government agencies.
Tourists aren't allowed inside humanity's last-ditch effort to protect its seeds. But now there's a place they can go to experience the vault for themselves.
As the holidays approach and the temps grow colder, it is likely that your diet will veer in the direction of heartier, richer foods.
Instagram is a beauty pageant. TikTok is where kids are free to be mediocre, like the "Hi, I'm Ryan" kid.
An oblivious concrete mixer leaves a trail of destruction across San Antonio.
The as-yet-theoretical brain-machine interface will require innovative ways of thinking about risk. We mapped it out.
Old school gaming console logos, from 1978's Magnavox Odyssey to 2009's Zeebo.
Now that's going to hurt once he sobers up.
As Australian airline Qantas launches record-breaking flights that are pushing the limits of nonstop flights, here's a look at the longest nonstop flights currently in existence around the world.
The Razr was the phone your cool friends had back in 2004. Now it's back — and it has a folding screen.
A new book reveals the billion-dollar industry that deals in your secondhand stuff.