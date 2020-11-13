Spelunker Takes A Dangerous 600-Foot Descent Into An Abandoned Mine
An explorer takes a journey deep into an abandoned silver mine in Nevada.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
An explorer takes a journey deep into an abandoned silver mine in Nevada.
Things got way too weird for The Gregory Brothers to remain silent.
Flights from Asia to South America would be a "long, arduous and expensive journey."
"I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all and see them spread," the Republican told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.
On November 12, 1970, officials in Oregon exploded an 8-ton whale carcass in one of the weirdest moments in American history caught on tape.
Nothing about this is a good idea, but somehow YouTuber YOGOMAN made it work.
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Leta Powell Drake, Nebraska television personality, interviewed dozens of celebrities with her trademark moxie.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we've got Gritty, FiveThirtyEight's origin story, calling the race for Biden, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, what's something that isn't racist but feels racist and Dean Browning announcing he's a black gay man.
In fourteenth-century England, one of the only ways a woman could get a divorce was if her husband was impotent. But first, she had to prove it in court.
Of all the car problems we expected one to have, an engine that wants to escape the car isn't one of them.
Kevin calls into talkSPORT and attempts to pull the wool over the eyes of the hosts.
Archaeologists are beginning to piece together the complex relationships between Stonehenge and other Neolithic sites on Salisbury Plain.
They're discreet to the point of secrecy — which also makes them socially distant.
"Who needs sleep when you can play with me all night?"
A petition on Change.org to name actor LeVar Burton the new host of the show has gathered over 24,000 signatures as of Thursday evening.
Golf's hard-hitting provocateur, known for his unorthodox training regimen, is an acquired taste. His quest to conquer the sport continues this week at the Masters.
It's astonishing how some of the world's largest cities can be so compact in size.
Travel bloggers have flocked to Pakistan in recent years — but have some of them become too close to the authorities?
Season 4 of Netflix's royal family drama "The Crown" drops on Sunday, but in an arc that was supposed to be defined by Princess Diana, it might be Anderson's Margaret Thatcher that steals the show.
The way some people talk online is truly bonkers.
Although paradoxes often trip us up, embracing contradictory ideas may actually be the secret to creativity and leadership.
"They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn't like to lose and never admits loss," Obama said.
Screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin on the alchemy that went into creating the terrifying "Jacob's Ladder."
Meal planning is a lot easier when you're okay with eating the exact same meals every day. On the other hand, variety is one of the keystones of a healthy diet. So how bad is it, really, if you eat the same thing all the time?
On August 21, 1911, the Mona Lisa painting was stolen off the wall of the Louvre in Paris and briefly vanished. Here's how the thief got caught.
The planet is still drying out today. And faster than expected.
"Feels like I'm wearing nothing at all! Nothing at all! Nothing at all!"
A seasoned parkour athlete shows off his unbelievable skills in this supercut.
By different metrics, all sorts of locations in the United States are deeply troubling, from Minot, N.D., to New York City.
An explorer takes a journey deep into an abandoned silver mine in Nevada.
Andrew Callaghan meets the Bigfoot hunters of Minnesota and they might make you finally believe in Sasquatch.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
"Oh no, am I going to get poisoned too?"
The remains of a giant, ancient lake have been discovered under Greenland, buried deep below the ice sheet in the northwest of the country and estimated to be hundreds of thousands of years old, if not millions, scientists say.
Coming down from the election, we're going to ease into some lighter fare from Twitter this week, like jokes about political coups. Haha!
Nothing about this is a good idea, but somehow YouTuber YOGOMAN made it work.
Sometimes someone has to be asked to leave a COVID Bubble as Julie Nolke demonstrates.
Franz Brentano, philosopher and psychologist, was an iconic teacher eclipsed by his students, Freud and Husserl among them.
The comedienne dishes to Seth Meyers about how she got blocked by the president of the United States on Twitter.
William Baekeland seemed like a polished young explorer. But when trips he planned began falling apart, others started to wonder — was it all a con?
It's one of the key ingredients in Chinese "málà" cooking, and its effects are said to be both physiological and mental.
The Geography King YouTube channel gives a ranking of the state capitols in the United States and doesn't hold back.
Trump's team thought religious-minded voters would save him in key states. They now appear to have turned away just enough for him to lose.
The legendary filmmaker talks about his new meteorite documentary "Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds," the 2020 election and how the world will end.
Concrete is using up more water and sand than the world can afford.
"A Teacher" is about a high school teacher who begins an abusive sexual relationship with her student. Director Hannah Fidell says the show wouldn't have been possible without the Me Too movement.
There's a big difference between a) waving around a stack of affidavits in a safe space and b) bringing your claims before a judge. We saw that difference on Tuesday in the Trump campaign's case in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
What're the odds of driving next to someone as bad as you.
"Honestly, if I knew people were this incompetent, I would do this myself."
Movies about the MIddle Ages often show peasants defeating knights. Was this true in history?
They thought they could get away with it. They were wrong.
Google knows where you are, and so do advertisers.
Why leave Earth in search of aliens when you can just dive right into our oceans?
SuperValu, a supermarket chain in Ireland, made an extremely wholesome Christmas ad with a twist of an ending.