'Elon Musk Is Crazy!' — Star Watcher Spots Cluster Of SpaceX Satellites In Orbit, Loses His Damn Mind
While there's controversy surrounding the Starlink satellites, you can't deny this guy's enthusiasm.
At 902 feet long, the BOKA Vanguard is the world's largest heavy lift vessel, which allows it do things like lifting an entire cruise ship out of the sea.
"Are you crying after watching this love story play out? Good, buy a Renault!"
Is it worth spending more on new brake pads? YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks it down in great detail.
Bluethunder takes on Metallic Fighter in a robotic battle royale.
Jonathan Benson demonstrates the difference between cheap winter tires and the best ones you can buy.
Equipped with a burner laptop and more than a little apprehension, one BuzzFeed reporter dives in.
How the MV Lyubov Orlova, a cruise ship named for a Soviet movie star, met its end as a "cannibal rat-infested ghost ship" in the Atlantic.
At first, pilots took the blame for crashes. The true cause, however, lay with the design. That lesson led us into our user-friendly age — but there's peril to come.
When your dreams literally come true.
What happened next in an N.J. courthouse threatened to change youth sports forever.
It seemed like a deal too good to be true. A new house — and potentially a whole new life — for sale in sunkissed rural Italy for the princely sum of just one euro, or little over a dollar.
You've seen them tagged on merchandise in many stores but a lock picking expert reveals they're actually easy to get off in a snap.
New projections suggest up to 630 million people live in places that could be underwater by 2100, with more than half of those slipping under by 2050.
Online dating might not help you find the one. But the data from dating apps offers some tantalizing insights.
If he wanted to play chicken, he sure picked the wrong opponent.
This is one of those things that you don't need to know until the moment when you do need to know it.
Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in a new movie and is just as nice as you think he is. Please read this article anyway.
Ambassador Bill Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent are scheduled to testify in a public impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
"Venice is on its knees," the city's mayor said Wednesday.
The type of banter that goes on in a quintessential Midwestern bar.
Viewing dementia as an erosion of the self might serve a protective function — but new research challenges this long-held idea.
By adjusting nighttime lights according to the population, we can see which areas emit an outsized amount of light per person living there.
Life as we know it is forever changed.
Every decade or so, we seek out a new quick fix for acne — tiny stickers that suck gunk out of pores are the latest.
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
Two people in China are being treated for plague, authorities said Tuesday. It's the second time the disease, the same one that caused the Black Death, one of the deadliest pandemics in human history, has been detected in the region.
When your owner comes hollering, guess you have to come rolling.
A calendar of predictions about the future, including facial recognition, digital movie stars, AI prejudice, bot-human pidgin, monkey-human hybrids and neo-Victorian repression.
"Can I ask for a plus one?" is probably the most frequently asked etiquette question when it comes to weddings — and the most hotly debated.
It's actually impressive how well they did considering the lack of training.
Qantas plans to offer the longest commercial flight ever, nonstop from New York to Sydney. A reporter took the test flight, with kangaroo-themed pajamas and, perhaps, too much medication.
Build-your-own desserts and lots and lots of Milk Bar gear are on deck at the new Ace Hotel outpost.
The Hummer was a shameless gas-guzzling icon of the American road — what happened to it?
Take a look at the most-visited attractions in each state — and start planning your next road trip.
A YouTuber breaks down what it's like traveling to Tuvalu, the least visited country in the world.
Since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry in September, House investigators have conducted weeks of fact-finding largely in private to determine if President Trump abused the power of his office in his dealings with Ukraine. On Wednesday, the inquiry enters a new phase: public hearings.
Lindsey Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist with 82 World Cup golds, an internationally renowned comeback artist, and one of the most dominant American athletes of a generation. She is also, as of February, no longer skiing. So what will she do next?
Prediction: today's "OK boomer" Gen Z will complain about the youth one day. Blame human memory.
The US is detaining more children than ever before — and for longer.
Got milk? Increasingly, Americans don't, and that led the nation's biggest milk producer to file for bankruptcy Tuesday.
"The Mandalorian," the first live-action Star Wars TV show, is available for streaming on Disney+ today. Does the show match the quality of the movies or is it a disappointing addition to the "Star Wars" universe? Here's what the reviews of the first episode say.
There's been some pretty dubious gender reveals in the past, but this one… this one has us flabbergasted.
All of the times the legendary filmmaker has discussed his fondness for pro wrestling's biggest night.
The beauty and calm of the Aland Islands are deceptive. Isolation encourages contemplation — but can it, as one grieving mother wonders, offer respite as well?
Alison James's "Judas Collar" is an exquisitely shot exploration about the hunt for wild camels in Australia.
By renting and returning a few things each month, you can experiment with style — and ditch it when it goes stale.
The "smart city" makes infrastructure and surveillance indistinguishable.
It's an ambitious project, merging a slot machine with an ATM machine.
A photographer set out to document single-story buildings — the anti-skyscrapers.
Why it feels like everything is going haywire.