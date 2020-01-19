Watch A SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Explode After Takeoff
The destruction of the Falcon 9 rocket was a planned part of a test to assess the Crew Dragon spacecraft's emergency escape system, so you can watch this without feeling bad.
The destruction of the Falcon 9 rocket was a planned part of a test to assess the Crew Dragon spacecraft's emergency escape system, so you can watch this without feeling bad.
Darth Vader is made hysterical when his lines are dubbed over with Frank Costanza's hilariously cantankerous catch phrases from "Seinfeld."
Mat Watson drives a Tesla Model 3, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Nissan Leaf, Kia e-Niro and Mercedes EQC to see which can go the furthest.
YouTubers put animal teeth in Coke for a week and saw what happened.
The destruction of the Falcon 9 rocket was a planned part of a test to assess the Crew Dragon spacecraft's emergency escape system, so you can watch this without feeling bad.
This test, which does not have NASA astronauts onboard the spacecraft, is intended to demonstrate Crew Dragon's ability to reliably carry crew to safety in the unlikely event of an emergency on ascent.
At a time of 4:55.646, YouTuber Kosmicd12 set a new world record for fastest speedrun on "Super Mario Bros."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The destruction of the Falcon 9 rocket was a planned part of a test to assess the Crew Dragon spacecraft's emergency escape system, so you can watch this without feeling bad.
It could have something to do with an overachieving vagus nerve.
The chicken chain is known for having the lowest entry cost of any major fast-food franchise — but there's a catch.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"The Game of Life" board game in 1860 is very different from the game we know today.
A new book explores what we can learn from people who have mastered living with the land for millennia.
Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Damian Lewis and the creators of the era-defining Showtime drama — now entering its eighth and final season — reveal in an oral history never-told tales of a show that smashed records, captivated presidents and predicted everything from terrorist attacks to Russian election hacks.
Darth Vader is made hysterical when his lines are dubbed over with Frank Costanza's hilariously cantankerous catch phrases from "Seinfeld."
A class developed in Duluth, Minnesota, has heavily influenced how domestic abusers are rehabilitated across the U.S. But does it work?
Nearly 20 years after "Curb Your Enthusiasm" debuted, Larry David and Co. return for Season 10 on Sunday. But while the world has changed a lot in the past two decades, "Curb" remains largely the same.
After returning to her parked car, a woman was curious why there wasn't snow on her car following a blizzard and made a shocking discovery — she left the passenger window down by mistake.
In the 92-year history of the Oscars, double-nominees have happened 12 times in total.
A young writer wrote a controversial bit of military science fiction about sexual politics. The fallout was nuclear.
Want to read more but don't have the time? Check out Booknotes. This service distills more than 1,000 best-selling books into 15-minute chunks so you can consume more in less time. Sign up for life for just $29 now.
A film advertises the city as a modern escape where women can do whatever they want. The reality of the place thwarts the girls' trip vibe at every turn.
The battery can be cut, bent, soaked, shot and lit on fire - and it'll still work just fine
We could listen to this all day.
The post-dot-com generation of companies became the most ubiquitous and valuable corporations in the world and Silicon Valley's rhetoric began to change.
Elizabeth Bennet Meets Pulp Fiction.
Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink goes over popular war movies and gives a breakdown of how realistic things are being depicted.
A traveling Wally, a quirky love letter to New York and other best photos of the week.
With scientists sounding the alarm that we need to reduce our usage of greenhouse gas-intensive fuels soon, it's interesting to take a look at where we derive all of our energy.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Mat Watson drives a Tesla Model 3, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Nissan Leaf, Kia e-Niro and Mercedes EQC to see which can go the furthest.
Dive into NASA's archives to see some of the most stark and moving photos ever taken. Nirmala Nataraj gives an informative rundown on each photo, and this book benefits from a preface by none other than Bill Nye.
At a time of 4:55.646, YouTuber Kosmicd12 set a new world record for fastest speedrun on "Super Mario Bros."
A little-known start-up helps law enforcement match photos of unknown people to their online images — and "might lead to a dystopian future or something," a backer says.
If you're interested in prioritizing nutrition this year, Michelle Anderson's "Healthy Cookbook for Two" is a must-have for your shelf.
You can't run, but you can hide.
The Archives acknowledged in a statement this week that it made multiple alterations to the photo of the 2017 Women's March showcased at the museum, blurring signs held by marchers that were critical of Trump. Words on signs that referenced women's anatomy were also blurred.
If you had to visualize the world's wealth, who would have the biggest piece of the pie?
As fun as it is watching it burn, we kind of want to own a coffee table like that?
The Nintendo 3DS was a marvel of handheld gaming in the 2010s. Despite the Switch, it's still got plenty of adherents today.
'"We're not here to capitalize on equality,' Wolfe Herd said about Bumble's marketing. 'We don't need to slap 'The Future is Female' on a T-shirt and put it on our store.' It had, however, posted the phrase to Instagram."
The ski industry is in crisis. Millennials just don't ski as often as baby boomers and take shorter trips. How did skiing lose its mojo?
It was the video that ushered in the UFO renaissance: a grainy clip showing the Navy's encounter with a mysterious aircraft in 2004. The Pentagon says the public was never supposed to see it. So who leaked it? How'd they do it? And what does the footage actually show?
"To him, all lives matter," said an Iowa voter who likes Buttigieg.
It's not easy being a hustler.
In June 1969, the US Army Corps of Engineers turned off American Falls, one of three waterfalls that makes up Niagara Falls. The engineers wanted to find a way to remove the unseemly boulders that had piled up at its base since 1931, cutting the height of the falls in half.
The sign-stealing scandal that has enveloped the Houston Astros and Major League Baseball seems to morph, alter and expand itself by the second. Let a baseball expert walk you through it.
A very unlucky driver got his Mini Cooper wedged between the crossing bars and was struck by a passing train, but fortunately, no one was badly injured.
4 in 10 Americans have been harassed online. But while therapists and psychologists have studied cyberbullying of children for years, there's little research on how to help adults — mostly women — who've been targeted.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Teriyaki Boyz memes, Oscar nomination memes and kebab shop fight memes.
We don't deserve this goodness.
Approximately half of the luxury-condo units that have come onto the market in the past five years are still unsold.
The global response to the "ozone hole," as it came to be known in the 1970s, has long been held up as a model for environmental problem-solving — and the hope that we might yet be able to fix the climate crisis. Yet evidence has recently emerged that U.S. companies are still releasing ozone-depleting chemicals.
The Maeklong Railway Market takes place in the path of an active train and traders have to get out of the way frequently.
Adam Mosseri, chieftain of Instagram, wants to keep the platform a safe, special space. That means learning from the mistakes of its parent company: Facebook.
The last time the Titans were relevant, he was the scowling, unrepentant face of their savage defense. Much has changed. Much has not.
YouTubers put animal teeth in Coke for a week and saw what happened.