An Amateur Photographer Captured SpaceX's 'Resilience' Launch And The Blast Off Is Eye-Popping
A photographer caught an extraordinary vantage point of the launch of SpaceX's "Resilience" near Cape Canaveral.
Fox News anchor Leland Vittert grills Trump's Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine about the president's path to 270.
"I don't know what happens next, but I do know what happens now."
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
"Can you just stop trying? It's embarrassing."
Artists from around the world worked to create "Parallel Dimensions" using any program they wanted.
Dozens of beautiful young actors. Nighttime shoots. Hormones aflutter. In this exclusive excerpt of "Alright, Alright, Alright," a new oral history of the '90s classic, discover how the set of Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused" was a hotbed of horny future stars.
The Star City Closed Administrative Territorial Unit is barely an hour's drive northeast of the Kremlin, but for decades the town never appeared on any maps. Only after the Soviet Union fell apart was its location revealed.
Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown called out Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask indoors during a tense moment on the Senate floor.
Both the world-weary and stoked-on-life congregate at these wild outposts — all seeking the same euphoric joy, communality, and escapism.
It can be tempting to ascribe the affliction's prevalence to our current climate of indulgence, but that's not the full story.
The message from this TikTok video is simple but important: there should be no difference at all.
Why are people racing to unload these highly desirable apartments?
The Kate Winslet/Saoirse Ronan film "Ammonite" is the latest in a long list of period dramas that feature women exchanging furtive glances — and sometimes more in a hostile world.
Once you have a lion on your tail, your days are numbered.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
Country music is known as being overwhelmingly white, but these 25 artists defied expectations.
Why live enclosed by four walls when you can live in a dome surrounded by a gorgeous slice of nature?
Encyclopedias are supposed to be stable references of historical knowledge, but we live through history every day.
We are in no mood to talk to them, but we don't want them to go either.
How an unexceptional vaudeville performer turned a lurid tabloid scandal into national fame and a lucrative personal brand.
My quest to find the most endangered species revealed there are a LOT of species in big trouble — and the most famous ones aren't the closest to the edge.
A 90s trade policy made Japanese cattle farmers up their game and in the process created one of the world's most coveted meats.
Eight miles from the nearest town, our ranch felt like a sanctuary. Until it didn't.
Serial 1 Cycle will launch with four distinct models.
Robbers who believe that he had the key to his house under the mat might be disappointed at first.
A lot of bald actors in Hollywood, including Samuel L. Jackson and the Rock, also happen to be the stars of some of Hollywood's highest-grossing movies. But among these bald actors, who has made the most money at the box office?
Just when you thought the show couldn't get more dramatic, comedian Nicole Spiezio is here to prove you wrong.
In the Internet age, it can seem as if there's no reason to remember anything. But information doesn't always amount to knowledge.
The student-debt load has ballooned to $1.6 trillion, more than triple what it was just fifteen years ago. Fueled by a complex set of forces — predatory private schools and loan providers, poorly designed government subsidies, and the retreat of public funds — the student-debt burden has exacerbated existing inequalities.
Sometimes the best friends we make in life are the most unexpected ones.
If you've got any big Nintendo fans in your life, this gift guide is bound to have an item or two worth picking up to bring them a little Nintendo-related joy.
Slicing through corners and pulling off massive slides in Porsche's all-electric four-door supercar made me an EV believer.
Artists from around the world worked to create "Parallel Dimensions" using any program they wanted.
Earlier this year I hit a road block around 1450; the following routine is what's helped me continue to progress.
Comedy generates an immediate, undeniable audience response. If people are smiling and laughing, then there's a good chance you made an effective funny movie.
Millennials are often portrayed as privileged and aggravating in popular culture, but it's time we examined this cultural trope more closely.
Netflix's "The Crown" Season 4 tells the story of Michael Fagan, the commoner who broke in to the Queen's bedroom in 1982 — but what really happened?
The King of Pop still reigns. Dr. Seuss jumps after Hollywood courtship. Juice WRLD and Kobe Bryant join the legends' list too soon.
An earlier iteration of "Take on Me" was the 1981 song "Miss Eerie" by A-ha members Pål Waaktaar's and Magne Furuholmen's previous band Bridges.
The first one is whether you should be traveling at all.
Senta Moses Mikan revisits the holiday staple to share new insights about the John Hughes classic.
There's been a glitch in the matrix and something is a bit off.
But there's a catch.
Our first thought was "This would make a great gift," but our second thought was "We should get one too."
Pride cometh before the embarrassing, disastrous fall.
It's still plastic, but the company has slightly reduced its footprint while vastly improving the UX.
From white flags in DC to red felt roses in Los Angeles.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
COVID-19 and holiday family gatherings are not a good pair. But taking the right precautions before, during and after the family gets together can greatly reduce coronavirus risk this holiday season.
A dog may be a man's best friend and also a man's worst gym partner.