Here's A Hysterical Sketch About How Southern Families Always Insist Their Kids Have Double Names
If you're from the South, you get two names.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
If you're from the South, you get two names.
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
We had no idea how fast a hippo could tear across a river.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
A city square was destroyed by tourists taking the same photo over and over. One man had enough.
When working-from-home situations lead to even more unexpected mishaps and bloopers.
It's a battle between light sabers and wands. Which franchise will prevail?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As many seniors face down the winter holidays alone, it may be tempting to give them a companion robot as a gift.
The president's last-gasp efforts to overturn the election are reshaping the party.
Mark Rober comes up with an invention to prevent ice cream thieves.
If you're from the South, you get two names.
Shares of Etsy, the online marketplace, are up 250 percent this year, a rise fueled by skyrocketing pandemic mask sales and a push by investors to run its business better.
Stream all of your favorite services on this tiny little HDMI stick, and save 40% off the sticker price.
The World War II fighter pilot died on December 12, 2020. He was 97 and had a long storied career in the air force with time spent at war and a lengthy test pilot career.
"I regret to inform you that you have lost yet another vote for President in 2024."
Our "Street Fighter" history series continues with a look at "Street Fighter 3," the time Capcom tried to start over
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
Hayley Hodson was a "dream athlete" and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.
The new show is so good because it relies on a foundation built by fans outside of the Lucas and Disney machines.
What a true bro.
Today Apple announced the launch of a new product: over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Max that cost an outrageous $549. The internet had lots to say about their design and exorbitant price.
"My dog, Mako, thinks he is a cat and sits in weird places around the house like a cat."
One might assume that a great deal of research went into designing the saccharine sailor's uniform, but they would be incorrect.
A "galactic federation" has been waiting for humans to "reach a stage where we will understand… what space and spaceships are," Haim Eshed said.
Some cooking words, especially ones with French origins. can be tricky to pronounce. Not this word, though.
The mass repatriation of indigenous art and objects around the world would mean an all-encompassing recalibration of the ways modern day museums are understood and have traditionally functioned.
But the jail insists she's not being treated any differently than anyone else behind bars at the facility.
"Well, there's no point in dying now when I've lived this long, is there?"
Shannon Lastowski Monahan and Colin Monahan of Wapiti, Wyoming, faced harassment in October when a group of five people came to their home allegedly intending to intimidate the couple.
Brian Shaffer, a medical student at Ohio State University, went to a bar with friends on March 31, 2006 and was never heard from again. It remains one of the most vexing missing person cases you'll ever hear.
With over 30,000 celebrities to choose from, picking one with sufficient enough familiarity without breaking the bank can be a real challenge. NetCredit, an online lender, crunched the numbers and figured out which VIPs give you the most fame for the fewest dollars.
While renovating a house in San Francisco, a couple discovered a diary, hidden away for more than a century. It held a love story — and a mystery.
Donald Trump once claimed he had "the absolute right" to pardon himself and some observers expect him to announce one for himself before leaving office. Is this even allowed?
Many executives expressed concerns about rushed decision making and the disintegration of Time Warner's creative culture.
Alice Little, a legal sex worker at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, said it is "blatant discrimination" against her industry to keep brothels closed.
The consensus has been 2020 has been a historically bad year. What if 2021 turned out to be surprisingly awesome?
In a chaotic and overwhelmed hospital, a physician received the kind of indifferent medical care he spent his life trying to overcome.
For months, a 21-year-old Trump supporter impersonated Trump family members on Twitter, spreading conspiracy theories, asking for money and eventually drawing the attention of the president.
New Yorkers are not the easiest people to approach.
Despite our illusions, Canada's system is neither comprehensive nor equally accessible. What would it take to reform it?
Santa Claus is always welcome at Evergreen Terrace, but walks on thin ice in the rest of Springfield.
A city square was destroyed by tourists taking the same photo over and over. One man had enough.
West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends White House party.
I squeezed myself into a girdle (or "guy-dle") over Thanksgiving — and learned how vast the world of male shapewear really is.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
Not even a pandemic will silence the sweatpants scolds.
"Dark" personalities come in various shades, but at the core of all of them is a tendency to callously use others for personal gain. What is it that these types of people are really gaining, though? Might a benevolent approach to life and others be even more advantageous?
A doberman recreates his workout by watching television.
The race is on to find a steady source of lithium, a key component in rechargeable electric car batteries. But while the EU focuses on emissions, the lithium gold rush threatens environmental damage on an industrial scale.
Patrick Byrne, of Overstock, had always been outspoken. Did an affair with a Russian agent push him too far?
Caitlin Reilly demonstrates the uncomfortable charade you have to play with a guy after you spend the night with him.
Since a dramatic peak in the 1980s, serial killers in the US have been in decline for three decades. Experts have a few theories that can help explain why.
The show's enduring popularity, even during lockdown, says a lot about the place where we used to spend most of our time.
You had a good run, car. Now it's time to retire in peace (maybe more chaos than peace).