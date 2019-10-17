Recommended

Sometimes you find books with yellowed, stiff pages. The old dog-eared folds break off in triangles, flutter to the floor. These books can't be helped by simple repairs — they're acidified, dying and the opposite of unique. In fact, they're examples of a large-scale catastrophe that's been quietly building in libraries for decades.

Fentanyl is quickly becoming America’s deadliest drug. But law enforcement couldn’t trace it to its source — until one teenager overdosed in North Dakota.

Affordable childcare is at once one of the most tantalizing promises of contemporary American life, and the most broken. Our modern economy cannot function without a system for the nurturing of our youngest citizens — but for everyone except the very wealthy, childcare is ruinously expensive.

The LA84 Foundation is turning 35 years old. If you don't live in Southern California or don't work in the sports nonprofit industrial complex, you probably haven't heard of it. But the foundation commands a reverence from a certain set of LA normie (read: suburban homeowners), and has come to embody the 1984 Olympic "legacy," a fantasy of LA exceptionalism in its bleakest decade.