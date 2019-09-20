Please Enjoy How Much This Dog Enjoys Hearing Her Name Chanted
Let's join this family in chanting Sophie's name, for her tail-wagging pleasure.
Let's join this family in chanting Sophie's name, for her tail-wagging pleasure.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Let's join this family in chanting Sophie's name, for her tail-wagging pleasure.
For the inaugural list of the 2022 season, The Ringer has broken the league into tiers — from the teams on a championship course to those who should probably start planning for next year.
Three professional stuntmen — including Andy Cheng from the Jackie Chan Stuntmen's Club — break down some of the most memorable stunts in cinema.
"BA.5 just wiped me out for 12 days. Why did doctors let me get sick instead of giving me Paxlovid?"
Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy this ridiculously large house.
It seems like at any given time, every highway in the US is either undergoing repair or expansion. Here's why that is.
Sometimes, an extremely niche problem requires a solution from a completely unrelated enthusiast group.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
No, it's not an ad for Big Corn, nor for an upcoming corn-related movie. The man just loves corn — as should we all.
The history of magic is filled with colorful characters, from Harry Houdini to the Little Man of Nuremberg.
Five people on finding their life partners through 1960s "computer dating."
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Tom Scott visits London's most famous music venue, the Royal Albert Hall, to find out how its 150-year-old roof has been modified to improve the hall's previously terrible acoustics.
In "The Plot Against the King," Trump sycophant paints his former boss as hapless victim of "Hillary Queenton".
The actor breaks down in tears as he receives a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his role in new movie "The Whale".
After months of ad hoc caregiving and catastrophic weather, the season and all its decorative trappings offer moms a less chaotic reality.
Located in the heart of the Coral Triangle, the Raja Ampat Marine Protected Area Network spans over 4 million hectares and includes around 1,500 islands. It's credited with having the richest marine biodiversity on Earth.
Hailed as the "anti-Instagram" social media app, BeReal — in which you capture and share spontaneous photos once a day — has soared in popularity in recent months. But will love for the app last, and is it really better for us than the others?
When things are hard, feeding yourself and those you care about can be the first thing to go.
From debates about plastic bags to guilt about bringing children into the world, environmental issues are increasingly shaping our relationships.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Couples who are waiting before they sleep together play "Truth or Drink" — where they must either answer increasingly uncomfortable questions or take a shot.
This week, technical difficulties while sexting, what to do after getting catfished on a dating app by your ex, and a pregnant woman saying terrible things to a cancer patient.
This reimagined hourglass has raised well over $150K on Kickstarter, and we love the simple elegance.
We're certainly not above using a simple beige box to pump the jams, but we really do fancy a bit more charm and whimsy when possible.
The legendary rock band tells Letterman about their decision to call it quits in 1980 after the tragic death of drummer John Bonham. (From 2012)
Players in "This Morning's" spin to win game can win an array of prizes — which, in the midst of a cost of living crisis in the UK, include money to pay off four months' worth of energy bills.
The Israeli army said there was a "high possibility" that a soldier killed Shireen Abu Akleh in May, as it announced the results of its internal investigation. But it said the shooting was accidental.
Newness, the live-streaming platform for the beauty community, uses authenticity and positivity to combat online hate and trolling.
While visually unassuming, "The Matrix" villain Agent Smith's unnerving mannerisms and disturbing lines make him one of the most terrifying characters in film history.
We have a collection of almost every sport for you this week, and it includes some really bad bloopers and some notably cool highlights.
Liz Truss entered the public's consciousness after giving an unusual speech about cheese and apples. Now she is replacing Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.
We want whatever Paul Rudd and Jason Segel are on in this hysterical interview promoting "I Love You, Man" in 2009.
Parenting advice on extramarital affairs, stepchildren, and meat-eating.
Which of these well-known brands received the most internet searches worldwide this year?
Jim Browning and Scammer Payback joined forces to frustrate scammers at their own game.
The automaker is apparently interesting in getting just a little more money out of its owners when it comes to service.
The climate crisis is bringing extreme heat, changing ocean currents and intensifying storms — and it's dealing a devastating blow to one of the most threatened groups of birds in the world.
"Helena's Theme" got premiered yesterday, and is the first tease of this movie to actually reach fans.
The last surviving member of The Monkees, a rock band that formed in 1966, is suing the FBI. Micky Dolenz wants the government to hand over any files on him and his deceased bandmates.
The sickle kept the body pinned down and stopped the dead from rising again.
Stephen King once wrote a book about a school shooting that inspired a real-life incident.
Good news! You can finally get rid of your tweets' typos. Bad news! Hate speech and misinformation just got a lot harder to police.
Wax play stimulates so many of our senses, elevating the pleasure we usually get from sex to new heights.
A mattress king, Bob Ross' grandson, some crocs, a minor league baseball field, and one memorable moment.
This week, social media made me do this.
What started as a search for artifacts once on display at the University of North Dakota library resulted in the discovery of remains in cardboard boxes — and sparked a reckoning.