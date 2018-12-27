Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
'THIS IS NOT HOW I WANT MY TIME AT CNN TO END'
cnn.com

CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately."

DIGG PICKS

It can get tedious really fast, being cooped up in your home all day during winter, but for those who are afraid of getting too bored, why not use this time to solve a murder mystery, crack a (nearly) impossible puzzle and, in general, give your noggin a good workout with some of the best brain teasers puzzles we've selected for you.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x