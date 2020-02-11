Man Discovers His Parents' Final Words To Each Other Were Accidentally Recorded And Has An Emotional Epiphany
17 years ago, the final conversation this couple ever had was accidentally recorded.
Turns out all you need is a rubber band and tape.
Over the weekend, Steamboat Springs, Colorado was treated to the explosion of a truly massive, 62-inch firework. It was big.
Storm Ciara has caused many flights in the UK to be cancelled, and you can really see why from this video of a plane trying to land in Birmingham Airport against the rocky winds.
The C-130 Hercules cargo plane was built from foamboard, carbon fiber tubes and… zip ties.
Unfortunately, unless your CEO is looking to drop $6,000-plus per unit, you probably won't be getting one over you desk.
Turns out size isn't everything in a fight.
Our efforts to fight poverty are often based on the misconception that poor people must pull themselves up out of the mire. But the relentless struggle to make ends meet has serious effects on the brain. Poverty is not a lack of character — it's a lack of cash.
On July 10, 2014, Cody Roman Dial, the 27-year-old son of explorer Roman Dial, entered the coastal rainforest of Costa Rica's Corcovado National Park to begin a solo, multi-day hike. He never came out.
What's the point of this? Why were they setting off an explosive? Does it really matter when it looks this cool?
"They paved paradise and put up a parking lot," sings Joni Mitchell. But at Melbourne's Prahran Square, almost the reverse took place.
For more than half a century, governments all over the world trusted a single company to keep the communications of their spies, soldiers and diplomats secret. There was just one problem.
We sincerely hope this guy is okay after this crash, but we also cannot stop watching him appear to levitate across the sidewalk, leaving his skateboard behind.
A startup called SpinLaunch wants to do away with costly launch rockets. Let's look at the physics.
The Oogachaka Baby — a '90s icon — remastered for our 2020 nightmare.
Students at Lambda School, a coding bootcamp that famously allows its enrollees to defer tuition for an income-sharing agreement say the program hasn't delivered on its promise.
"Home Alone" actor Macaulay Culkin discusses life today, his relationship with girlfriend Brenda Song, taking drugs and how he and his brother Kieran Culkin reacted to their sister's death.
Greyhounds are the fastest dogs in the world, but how does their speed compare to that of cheetahs, the fastest felines?
The curious tale of a man called Christian, the Catholic church, David Schwimmer's wife, a secret hotel and an Airbnb scam running riot on the streets of London
Andy Varipapa was a professional bowler renowned for his trick shots, and in this video, you can really see why.
Over the past decade, chefs and food writers have been enthusiastic evangelists for the Church of Fancy Beans, a denomination whose Vatican City is a little place in California called Rancho Gordo. Should we all convert?
If you misplace your phone or wallet in Tokyo, chances are very good that you'll get it back. Here's why.
"It was just a bit of brown, and then I saw his face, I was down on the ground — that quick."
The possible explanations could help us better understand the condition.
Let's just say there is one glaring error in her theory.
"He talks about giving every American $1,000 a month but can't give his own campaign staffers severance. It's infuriating," a staffer said.
Jim Walmsley has smashed records at 50 and 100 miles. Now he hopes to make the Olympics in a distance he's never run: 26.2 miles.
"You can just take the description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all of the cops. They are male, minorities, 15 to 25. That's true in New York, it's true in virtually every city in America," the Democratic presidential candidate said in the leaked audio.
Wilmer Erazo Escobar knew something was wrong when he saw broken glass where his black Honda Accord was supposed to be in a parking lot in northern Virginia.
We've all read blog posts by techies leaving the valley — but why are they doing it? This meta study examines 100+ stories to find out.
Fueled by agricultural runoff, rotting seaweed on Brittany's beaches is becoming an environmental and public health emergency.
Peter Jackson's "They Shall Not Grow Old" brought colorization of old film into the mainstream, but how feasible is the process if you don't have a Hollywood studio backing you?
There's 40 years of history showing telecom megadeals erode competition, raise prices and kill jobs. It's a lesson America simply refuses to learn.
From Brazil to India, a breakdown of the richest of the rich.
We're not sure how Stony Brook freshman Kailyn Hart had the presence of mind to pull this off, but she absolutely did.
Researchers figured out a way to steal information from an isolated computer not connected to the internet. It has to do with manipulating screen brightness.
"Star Trek" spinoffs, fast food crimes, inspirational biopics, not-so-inspirational biopics, hit movies-turned-television shows and Nazi hunters are all on the 2020 schedule.
In terms of "don't try this at home" wrestling moves, this — from WildKat Sports wrestler PJ Hawx — ranks right up at the top.
All 96 people on board the plane were unharmed.
Researchers are no longer in doubt: Global warming has begun to make Norway warmer and wetter. Not in 50 years, or 100. But now.
Andy recently started investing in a company that tells people about telling other people about CBD, and there's nothing afoot at all.
The government of Thailand has denied a Dutch-based cruise ship entry to its ports over coronavirus fears, despite the fact that no one on board has any signs of the illness that has killed at least 1,018 people and sickened over 43,000 globally.
Bernie Sanders leads in 2020 New Hampshire primary polls, but the race is closer than it appears, with Buttigieg and Klobuchar rising. And Warren and Biden aren't far behind.
Some were bemused. Some were outraged. And a lot of them just went, "What the f*ck."
It's fascinating how different shapes make for different durability.
When he heard about Mark Tyndall's plan to offer the opioid hydromorphone to people with addictions via a vending machine, Henry Fester wanted in.
Debbie Lu, a 28-year-old Torontonian, is one of many Canadian permanent residents still stuck in the region's outbreak quarantine — and she'd like to go home.
We sent cameras to 25 women across the US. Here are their lives, unedited.
The Iowa caucuses situation has extended into its second week, but at least it's brought us this moment of levity.