Someone Unearthed The Most Brutally Honest Reaction To A House Makeover Ever
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
When Tom Cruise commits to be in a movie, he gives it his 110%.
We're not awwwing, you're awwwing.
The Three Color Rule is applied in many of the best films. Why do filmmakers utilize it and why does it make movies better?
"No one really uses typewriters anymore so why not find alternative uses for them?" says James Cook, an artist with a unique tool.
Kraig Adams takes an extraordinarily peaceful walk in the woods.
This couple in Marton, New Zealand got a little help from their friends The Beatles in their inspiration to build a yellow submarine-themed tiny house.
Is the goal to "remain connected" to co-workers (and potential co-workers), or just more rise-and-grind bullshit that curtails our free time even further?
As much as $32 million can be on the line when workers at Delta Technical Operations in Atlanta fix airplanes.
Most university scientists make honest efforts to uphold the integrity of their respective disciplines, but only the most courageous and committed can withstand the unrelenting pressures of careerism.
We found discriminatory ads can still appear, despite Facebook's efforts
The DarkSide operators are just the latest group to adopt a veneer of professionalism — while at the same time escalating the consequences of their attacks.
There are some clear cultural differences between Wakanda and America.
The symmetry and repetitiveness of buildings, and more best photos of the week.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
Keanu Reeves has been a movie star for more than 30 years, but it seems like only recently that journalists and critics have come to acknowledge the significance of his onscreen achievements.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" launched, and we're being treated to modernization of the first two games very soon.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We're not sure how he pulled this off but we can't stop watching.
This is a story about frustration, about watching the West burn when you fully understand why it's burning — and understand why it did not need to be this bad.
The actor played revolutionary characters who made both Hollywood and American history—all while quietly undergoing treatment for the cancer that took his life at age 43.
Neuroscientist Bethann McLaughlin made headlines last month for posing on Twitter as an Indigenous professor she later said died of COVID. It was the culmination of a trail of abuse that has shaken a movement.
Pizza Huts may go out of business, but they never really go away.
Bill and Ted are back, dudes! Here's what the reviews are saying.
We all would love to live next door to this dog.
Why is Boseman the go-to actor to play icons like Black Panther or Jackie Robinson?
After being delayed for two years, the X-Men horror spinoff "The New Mutants" is finally getting a theatrical release this week. Is the movie worth the wait, or do we have another "Dark Phoenix" disaster on our hands?
Located on the bayfront of Singapore.
Jimmy Fallon set up a booth at the "Tonight Show" where "Black Panther" fans can "thank" the movie's star Chadwick Boseman for making their favorite film. Little did they know he could hear every word, because he was right there.
Testing wastewater from dorms could be an effective technique along with individual testing and contact tracing
Chadwick Boseman, star of "Black Panther," has died at 43, after a four year battle with colon cancer.
A 4-year-old girl was swept away by strong currents in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece before being rescued by a ferry ship.
Smile! Amazon is featuring some big discounts on electric brushes, whitening lights and strips from Fairywill today.
Yale students in Barbados. Michigan students in Brooklyn. Berkeley students in Las Vegas? Off-campus housing is way off-campus now.
But sometimes the best covers are the ones we are least expecting.
The watermelon burger is neither fruit nor meat patty, it's mostly just the most divisive trendy food of 2020
The rapidly increasing accessibility of the technology raises new concerns about its abuse.
Who gets the most screen time on the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history?
MGM Resorts International said Friday it is sending separation letters to 18,000 U.S. employees who were furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic, making their job cuts permanent for now.
At Earther, we've been following the historic extent of ice melt in the Arctic this summer pretty closely. But not as closely as Gunnar Spreen and his research team, who are literally following the ice.
The "Black Panther" star's story about two little kids with terminal cancer takes on new resonance after his death.
Fifteen years ago, New Orleans was nearly destroyed. A new book suggests that the cause was decades of bad policy — and that nothing has changed.
When I mentally overlaid the images from Katrina's aftermath with the scientific predictions, I began to ask myself: what happens to Black people in a climate crisis? I feared I already had the answer. In 2020, it's even clearer.
One of the most viral moments of the final night of the RNC came from the First Lady of the United States and her abrupt change of facial expressions after greeting Ivanka Trump.
With their middle-of-the-road sales productivity, mix of national and regional tenants and one or more anchor vacancies, "Class B" malls are right in that gray area: Some will weather the storm, but many won't.
The recent scandal at Ellen DeGeneres's talk show suggests that the host's smiling facade covers up something dark — and hints at why that facade had to be created in the first place.
The Three Color Rule is applied in many of the best films. Why do filmmakers utilize it and why does it make movies better?
Because I'm in Vancouver, British Columbia, which has handled coronavirus extraordinarily well, I decided to go to an 11:30 a.m. showing of "Tenet" on Thursday.
From the Watergate scandal to the 9/11 attacks to the current COVID-19 pandemic, how have key historical events shaped presidents' approval ratings?
The story of how this 19-year-old lion became known as a love machine.
