Someone Unearthed DJ Khaled's Embarrassing Episode Of 'Hot Ones' And It Hurts To Watch
DJ Khaled will never live down this 2015 episode of "Hot Ones," after he tapped out only after three wings.
Winfrey spoke to Rob Lowe on his "Literally" podcast about the time she asked Sally Field an "inappropriate question" about her then-boyfriend Burt Reynolds.
Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson team up for a high octane action comedy sequel, coming June 16.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
With "Seance" — about a group of teens who unwittingly awaken their dorm's resident ghost — arriving on May 21, we've got spooky boarding schools on the brain. They've been a popular setting for horror movies over the years, but these are 9 of our favorites.
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
This dog doesn't want his mom to be a couch potato.
Male critics in South Korea say they were offended by Park Na-rae's comedy on YouTube. Her supporters say she's a victim of double standards. The police say they are investigating.
YouTube says it's adding more control over autoplay in its Kids app.
"We frequently have tornado sirens drills here and yesterday he heard them for the first time."
Myths and fables passed down over thousands of years are full of fantastic creatures and warring gods. But they also might contain evidence of environmental disasters of the past.
Our culture is pettily vindictive in part because it is unequal. But we cannot punish our way to a more just society.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
In this dramatic footage from 2017, Emmett Jaques acted quickly to help save the life of a snowboarder who crashed into trees at Breckenridge ski resort.
After a disaster, a German zookeeper rebuilds.
Scotty Cranmer, Matty Cranmer and Vinny Mannino worked with an engineer to come up with an amazing pogo bike that works beyond their wildest dreams.
The Massachusetts Audubon Society has managed its land as wildlife habitat for years. Here's how the carbon credits it sold may have fueled climate change.
If you live in a big city, there are thousands of quirks and intricacies that you probably overlook every single day. Find out what you're missing.
A travel expert reveals the worst mistakes he sees tourists make when they trek out to Europe.
What's happening in Israel and Gaza is the near-inevitable result of a grim status quo.
Innovation and the incinerated tongue: Notes on hot chicken, race, and culinary crossover
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Baby Got Back" performed by Leonard Bernstein is surprisingly elegant.
All pandemic long, scientists brawled over how the virus spreads. Droplets! No, aerosols! At the heart of the fight was a mysterious error in decades-old research.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
Durable, comfortable and perfect for the workday or the weekend — no matter what they might bring. These are your new favorite pants. Try them today for free.
We've already seen how powerful Apple's custom M1 chips are in their laptops, so we're thrilled to get that same performance on the iPad later this month.
Some products at the supermarket are labeled as "flushable" but as The Verge's Nicole Wetsman reveals, these actually are causing serious harm to our wastewater facilities.
This is the inside story of how a bunch of bored, jaded Millennial dudes become expert investors and kings of chaos.
At first, online-only AA meetings seemed like an impossible challenge for the program's structure. A year later, some members are hesitant to go back to the way it was.
James May has been locked out of his Tesla Model S because of this one weird battery flaw.
Statistics tell us that individuals are most likely to be somewhere around the middle part of our lives; the same could be true of the human race.
Sure, it's irritating. But this unpopular native plant also has underappreciated superpowers. Here's how to deal with it.
Police in the United Kingdom released this crazy police chase footage of a driver that led police on a 124mph chase before crashing in a head-on collision,
Here's how much your investments would be worth if you'd purchased $100 worth of cryptos like Dogecoin and Bitcoin one year ago.
"Fast and Furious" sagas, soul-music docs, space jams and super villain epics — your complete multiplex-to-streaming summer viewing guide.
CNN released body cam footage of DC police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6 Capitol riot and it's extremely unsettling to watch.
Greene began shouting at Ocasio-Cortez and asking why she supports antifa, a far-left activist group, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them "terrorist" groups.
Demand for the visas has increased despite Trump administration policies that made them less likely to be approved.
A 20-year-old student living in Los Angeles shows off the garage space that she's living in with her mother and sister.
Bozeman, Montana, has big-city problems, but it may not get big-city help.
It's been 14 years since the first "Mass Effect" game hit store shelves, but we're still excited to play through the entire trilogy remastered in 4K.
Savannah Guthrie spoke to Ellen about her decision to end her talk show after 19 seasons and the allegations of a toxic workplace that surfaced last year.
Why not embrace Brood X as the free-range, sustainable source of protein that it truly is?
Though they're on private property, they're highly visible. One of them has a Confederate flag flying alongside it.
Marc Warnke, a goat herding professional, explains how to flip a goat if you absolutely had to.
I've been locked out of the vast invisible system that determines creditworthiness — all because I have a twin.
If a team's traveling party numbers in the several dozen, seven positive cases would be orders of magnitude higher than the breakthrough rate in the non-pinstripe population.
Retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson offers his tips on what are the best ways to handle an active shooting situation.