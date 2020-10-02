Someone Unearthed A Video Of A Drinking Party From August 1989, And It's A Scene, Man
How did people used to party in the 1980s? An intrepid videographer captured the moment on tape and it's mind-boggling to look back on.
A brave arborist in San Bernardino, California, climbed a 100-foot palm tree to chop off some fronds that might cause damage to humans and property.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
An extremely talented artist creates a shockingly lifelike mural.
The new movie, titled, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.
It looks unassuming on the outside, but it's gloriously dilapidated on the inside.
How soon will coronavirus vaccines be ready? Here's what the most current research tells us about when the process that will get our lives back to normal will unfold.
Donald Trump's announcement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus sent shockwaves around the world, and newspaper editors scrambled to keep up.
Planespotters reported that one Boeing E-6B Mercury was flying off the East Coast and another above Oregon
Well, this nu-metal remake of "Ice Ice Baby" is quite something, we'll tell you that.
This week, we've got "That was the worst thing I've ever seen," "Relationships should be 50/50," "Did you really ever experience NYC?", "Will you shut up, man?" and "Now from the top, make it drop."
DNA testing companies are rolling out algorithm updates, spotlighting the fickleness of ethnicity results, and perhaps reinforcing some troubling beliefs.
"The Meaning of Mariah Carey" traces Carey's journey to becoming a pop star. And it's not without its surprises: revelations from her difficult family life, her abusive marriage to Tommy Mottola, her 2001 Glitter "breakdown" and more.
"Yes, I have had clients that are the Busy Bee people."
Some people camp in the wilderness. Some choose more unconventional places.
What does indoor dining feel like right now? Kind of nice. Kind of yikes.
I thought I was a prison abolitionist. But then a stranger broke into my bedroom.
The self-storage industry has increased their footprint over the past decade. Here's how the business of storing your stuff has taken off.
Southern Civil War symbols have been a flash point in towns and cities for years, but at places like the Gettysburg battlefield and Arlington National Cemetery—which are run by the Park Service and the Pentagon — there's a new, escalating conflict over monuments that honor the Lost Cause.
It's more common to hear of stations being abandoned, but very rarely do we hear of the same fate befalling tube lines.
The "Mythbusters" star constructs a 1/10 scale shipping container.
Stock futures plunged in early morning trading on Friday after President Donald Trump said he tested positive for the coronavirus.
It's a perfect encapsulation of the hazards and unexpected delights of live TV.
For Bill DeBlasio, a normal dad on Long Island, it's an endless hell sharing a name with the loathed mayor of New York City.
The way electric vehicles charge themselves are not exactly how you might have envisioned it.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
The rapid global growth of Korean music over the past decade has puzzled non-fans (and even experts), and it seems that the size of K-pop groups might be a mystery, too.
The rituals surrounding weddings and engagements are pretty weird, when you come to think of it.
On March 12, Madison Square Garden was empty, the sounds of sneakers squeaking and basketballs thumping radiating in echoes across thousands of empty seats.
Bison and wolf populations are reviving in parts of Europe, in an effort to return some of the landscape to wilderness — but these large beasts are not always welcome.
In November 2018, a young woman who had been one of Kimberly Guilfoyle's assistants at Fox News sent company executives a confidential, forty-two-page draft complaint that accused Guilfoyle of repeated sexual harassment, and demanded monetary relief.
We can't put our finger on it, but there's just something that's a little bit off when the animation is upscaled from 24 FPS to 60 FPS.
"It's a perfect storm of know-nothingism and just a general, always-on level of hostility. Which, incidentally, closely frames our current political life in America today."
"My laptop broke two weeks ago, and it has my resumé on it. It'll cost $300-$400 to fix, which is an unimaginable amount of money right now."
"Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" alum Shannen Doherty reflects on her life, and having to imagine a future without her in it, in an Elle interview following her cancer relapse.
No, this isn't the plot of a Nicolas Cage movie. A special camera was used to go deep into the famous painting's nooks and crannies.
Fear the walking dead, unless… well, they don't want to be near you.
Has a desire to keep the coronavirus out of schools put children's long-term well-being at stake?
Because death is only final if people stop dying.
Warning: spoilers ahead. Keanu Reeves was given a full body transformation in "Bill and Ted Face The Music" thanks to this visual effects expert.
Newly launched Assembly will decentralize building manufacturing, making it easier and faster to build high-rise apartments.
The inventor of movie titles turned 100 this year.
How can you order a pizza without saying "extra large, vegetarian, pizza, pepperoni, bacon, tomato, and cheese"?
An Atlantic investigation reveals who they are and what they might do on Election Day.
VICE News spoke with young activists in regions directly impacted by climate change, who are challenging authorities on their climate inaction.
This guy did not sign up for this.
At the 2017 U.S. Open, Schwartzman became the shortest man to reach a major quarterfinal in 23 years. He has flirted at the edges of the top ten, having reached No. 11 in the world, and will be right up there again after making it to the finals of the Italian Open last week.
A series of research papers renews hope that the long-elusive goal of mimicking the way the sun produces energy might be achievable.
Apple has done a lot of interesting things to aid the public in the fight against COVID-19. For their employees, they've even designed their own face mask, delivered in packaging that's every bit as good as any of their product packaging.