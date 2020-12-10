Someone Unearthed A Hilarious Customer Service Training Video From Nintendo
Here's how Nintendo instructed retail workers on dealing with unruly customers back in 1991.
Mellissa Carone spoke to Inside Edition in her first interview since her testimony alleging voter fraud went viral.
Cooper Ray is the epitome of a bike courier with a death wish.
Eric Bauza will be voicing Bugs Bunny in the new Space Jam movie starring LeBron James.
Actor Amanda Henderson had an unexpected answer to a question she didn't know on "Celebrity Mastermind" earlier this year.
Maryn Short had a stunning realization while trying a fancy Starbucks drink.
A man was hiking in the Mosquito Range alpine when he came across this site.
COVID-19 daily death tolls are right up there with tolls of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Civil War battles and Pearl Harbor.
Within the last week, we watched Rudy Giuliani get COVID, heard a lot of confusing news about Spiderman, and we're still waiting on a second stimulus check. Let's see how we're coping.
"I was attempting to be a good son when I had the rest of what little innocence I had left ripped away."
"We started to cut the tree up to move it and that's when it started pouring water. It poured water for about 3-4 minutes."
Evidence is mounting that certain bacteria spread by cat scratches and other animal exposures can sometimes have startling effects on our brain.
AI research scientist Timnit Gebru raised red flags about Google's most exciting new tech. She says she was forced out for it.
Beware of anyone who claims to be your mom's "friend."
As the pandemic set in, the shows that stood out to me most were those that transported me — especially when they made me laugh.
Facebook is on track for record ad revenue this year. That's partly due to its lax approach to stopping scammers, hackers, and disinformation peddlers who buy ads that rip off and manipulate people, say former and current workers.
Retailers, police departments and loss prevention researchers are reporting an uptick in theft of necessities like food and hygiene products.
When two otters lost their longtime lovers earlier this year, they became quite lonely. Thanks to an otters-only dating site, "Fishing for Love," they found each other amid a global pandemic and are living happily otter after.
Dr. Tara Smith takes a look at popular movies and TV shows that deal with zombie viruses and grades them for realism.
When Jesse Lenz moved into his wife's childhood farmhouse he felt no connection to the place… until he was forced to see his new home through his children's eyes
Just because students are learning remotely doesn't mean they can't do a prank.
Hannah Nalley recorded her mom's reaction to Cardi B's "WAP" in real time as she heard the actual lyrics, proving the song is not for the faint of heart.
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
In 2018, Amazon paid $0 in US federal income tax on $11 billion in profits before taxes. How did they pull that one off?
Holiday displays in the Dutch capital may soon require municipal approval — and lights must be overwhelmingly "warm white," says a new city guide.
Farmers in the Alps have sworn by "heubad" — or hay bathing — for centuries.
News that Airbnb is set to double its share price in its IPO debut caught its CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky by surprise.
What better way to while away the monotonous indoor hours than with a repeat viewing of the 2001 classic "The Wedding Planner" on Netflix?
When a mad scientist gets stuck inside all the time, he's inevitably going to try something like this.
Cydia, one of the first app stores on iPhone, is suing Apple, alleging anti-competitive behavior.
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said on his show Wednesday that America was headed toward the conditions that resulted in the American Civil War after a caller asked whether conservatism would ever dominate US culture again.
Bob Odenkirk becomes a John Wick-esque vigilante in the upcoming thriller, being released on February 19, 2021.
There apparently were some pesky kids inside this Aldi.
Trump's attitude toward the coronavirus crisis may actually have been a bonus for some men.
If I hold still enough, maybe this human will leave me alone.
The case, however? Not so much.
When cities struggle, it's only because they're set up on the backs of rich people's whims.
It extraordinary how a simple chemical combination can light up a dark sky.
Our choices reflect and determine who we are.
Overweight men and women who exercised six days a week lost weight; those who worked out twice a week did not.
The poor teacher initially thought he had done something wrong to offend his students. Turns out it was very much the opposite.
I'm not trying to ruin "All I Want for Christmas Is You" for you. Quite the contrary. I'm trying to heighten it. I'm trying to deepen it.
A Ponzi scheme in paradise?
Marques Brownlee has some good things to say about the headphones themselves. Not so much so for the Smart Case.
The television host, 62, said in a tweet that "anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."
We spoke to Professor Eduard Vieta Pascual, one of the world's leading bipolar experts.
This is also what Radiohead sounds to Radiohead fans.
Slack wanted to stay independent. But in a landscape dominated by tech giants, that proved impossible.
I took my Jeep loaded to the brim with metal and made bank.
After a successful high-altitude test flight, Elon Musk's SpaceX's latest next-generation rocket prototype met an explosive, fiery end.
When a body is reduced, all at once, to a crude dichotomy of hot and cold, what happens to your soul?
Why would I want to watch celebrities shop for multimillion-dollar mansions while I get priced out of my own city?
This grandma might have some questionable design choices but she's 103, so step off.