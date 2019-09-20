Someone Transformed 'Bodies' By Drowning Pool Into A Kids Song, And It Kind Of Slaps
We're not sure if this is pure genius or absolute madness.
Fox News effectively admitted to a pattern of misconduct and has agreed to pay a civil penalty in New York.
Donie O'Sullivan spoke with several hardcore Donald Trump supporters at his rally and some still honestly believed he would be reinstated in August.
Josh Ourada fell 200 feet while free-soloing in Yosemite this spring and lived to talk about it
New details about Brad Pitt's character emerge, including an answer to the key question: Did he really kill his wife?
Jackie pulls an epic prank on her co-workers and Inside Edition gets the exclusive interview.
Eric Alper is a veteran music publicist and radio host — and also the indefatigable voice behind the most viral prompt questions on Twitter. How did he get here?
We're not sure how real this is, but apparently "foreign accent syndrome" does happen, even though it's very rare.
The dark comedy, adapted from a viral Twitter thread, isn't just based on social media. It's about it.
Forget the inflation scolds. Ignore the small-business Scrooges. There's a very different story in the data.
Three companies own 90 percent of the world's insulin and have consistently raised prices to ridiculous levels. Here's how biohackers are finding a way to help consumers who can't afford this life saving drug.
Home plate umpire Taka Matsuda suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during a game, and Jomboy Media helpfully explains how it all went down.
A visual explainer of the numbers behind America's ubiquitous bargain-basement chains.
America's legal weed industry sold over $17 billion of pot last year and the industry's obsession with THC, pot's most famous intoxicant, has created financial rewards for every marginal increase in THC potency.
Going on a first date can be one of the most fraught situations — here are the biggest mistakes people make when going out with someone for the first time, told in the most tongue-in-cheek way.
Assessing the landscape of the app store concept in the years before it became an idea "originated" by Apple. The prior art is strong with this one.
Across the world, students are graduating after an unimaginable year.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
For people that came of age during the mid-2000s, the original Razr was part of their cultural heritage. This app allows you to get that same feeling again.
The billionaire has made himself a force in criminal justice reform by assembling a coalition of the 0.1% and MCs. The juxtaposition of his wealth and his cause can induce whiplash.
Unexpectedly, many had a pretty favorable impression of British people.
When Donald Trump suggested injecting bleach, the Genesis II Church had just the "sacrament" — until Operation Quack Hack landed four elders in jail.
MLB's "sticky stuff" crackdown is a reminder that when it comes to bending the rules, hometown fans are always forgiving.
You've probably heard about Mentos and Coke. Now The Action Lab introduces us to something with a little more bite — a coca-cola rocket made from canned air.
Even before COVID-19, the lines between our work and private lives were blurring. As we edge out of the pandemic, why does setting better boundaries still feel so tough?
On the eve of Wimbledon and what could be his last wildcard appearance, Andy Murray recalls the good times, the bad times and what retirement might serve up.
With recent attention given to veterans who say they are sick because of exposure to burn pits, here's what one medical doctor explains happens to your body when you inhale the fumes of burning garbage.
The company is successfully rebalancing the share of its business coming from wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.
The heat-caused damage in the Pacific Northwest is a stark sign of how screwed our infrastructure is when it comes to climate change.
Tired of receiving all those spam calls? You can try out this trick.
After he killed two people in Kenosha, opportunists turned his case into a polarizing spectacle.
Almost 30 years ago, an American court ruled that victims of the Ferdinand Marcos regime in the Philippines should be compensated. The money was very well hidden.
The famous restauranteur reviews movies with restaurant scenes and how believable they are.
The world has 56.1 million millionaires. The majority of them live in one of three countries.
SN 2018zd meets all the criteria for an "electron-capture" supernova.
We have no idea what happened to this lone rail car.
Over 80 years ago, Hormel Foods introduced a simple, canned meat product called Spam. It would go on to become one of the greatest marketing success stories of all time. (From 2018)
Immune cells are still organizing to fight the coronavirus months after inoculation, scientists reported.
'F9' director Justin Lin walks through the first major action set piece in the film, which was shot in Thailand.
From Doja Cat duets to angsty anthems to hot girl bangers, we take the temperature on 12 of this year's contenders.
Sure, most of that is "a Land Rover badge," but this has class that draws people in beyond the specs.