Someone Transformed An Old Sailboat Into A Pirate Ship Treehouse You Can Live In
Take a tour inside this imaginative tree house, located in the eco sanctuary, Tanglewood, in Auckland, New Zealand.
Take a tour inside this imaginative tree house, located in the eco sanctuary, Tanglewood, in Auckland, New Zealand.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ted Yoho in a passionate address after he accosted her on the Capitol steps and called her a vulgar insult earlier this week.
This cat seemed very inquisitive about where its owner was taking it. We just want to bundle it up and tell it everything's going to be okay.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
When people brandish shotguns in movies and TV shows, it often doesn't abide by the laws of logic or physics.
With great firepower comes great drone responsibility.
When your modern medical technology looks like something from the future.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
You may think you know how bad Nov. 3 will be. But all signs point to something far, far worse.
Kazu Hiro explains how he was able to make Charlize Theron look like the former Fox News anchor for the movie "Bombshell," which earned him an Oscar for his efforts.
Seamus Wray found a way to crack Reddit's elusive code this week with a series of self-portraits that tackled the concept of infinity.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This isn't something that a hundred men could ever do.
The former "Boy Meets World" star writes about how the world of adult film gave her the opportunities and freedom to be herself that Hollywood wouldn't.
Play some of Microsoft's best games on PC and Xbox with Game Pass Ultimate. Better yet, xCloud game streaming will be added at no additional cost in September.
Colonel, a 29-year-old Asian elephant, keeps cool underwater at the Forth Worth Zoo.
Local television stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group are set to air a conspiracy theory over the weekend that suggests Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, was responsible for the creation of the coronavirus.
Back in 2000, Nintendo was struggling to keep up in the gaming wars and thought the GameCube would be the answer to their troubles. They were wrong.
The "secret water tunnel" is actually a syphon, and it can be very dangerous if you end up being sucked into one.
If current numbers hold, the Republican Party will suffer its worst defeat in the suburbs in decades — with implications reaching far beyond November.
The owners of a laundry shop in central Taiwan have become Instagram stars for posing in garments left behind.
Turn your toilet into a true throne! SlimGlow is the world's first bidet attachment with a night light. It's easy to install and gives you a hygienic, custom bidet that glows in the dark. Get it for just $49.99 today.
Calling all Swifties, Kaylor truthers and music lovers: since the sudden drop of Taylor's eighth album, written and produced entirely in quarantine, Twitter has lost its collective mind. Here's what people are saying.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
When a woman dares respond to it, she's seen as "disruptive."
On Thursday, Neiman Marcus Group announced that it will close four of its luxury department stores — including the one at Hudson Yards and locations in Bellevue, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale — as well as 17 Last Call outlets.
A multi-instrumentalist goes big on Pink Floyd's most epic song.
The billionaire space oddity on life with Grimes and Baby X, Trump, Tesla, tunnels, short shorts, stock surges, Facebook fumbles and everything else under the sun.
A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court denied a rural Nevada church's request late Friday to strike down as unconstitutional a 50-person cap on worship services as part of the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Everything had to go right for "Roundball Rock" to become basketball's most iconic melody. It started with a dream — and a frantic answering machine message home.
So much hope is riding on a breakthrough, but a vaccine is only the beginning of the end.
A fascinating visualization of all the different sizes of the moons in our solar system.
This cat seemed very inquisitive about where its owner was taking it. We just want to bundle it up and tell it everything's going to be okay.
Take a tour inside this imaginative tree house, located in the eco sanctuary, Tanglewood, in Auckland, New Zealand.
"With the death of my mother, I'm angry and outraged at [Miller]."
The Nerf gun that would make you the most envied kid in the neighborhood.
The #FreeBritney movement, explained.
Get this "Kollection" of "MK11" and all of it's expansion content for just $40 on PS4, Xbox One or Switch.
We urgently need new ways to talk about public figures living with mental illness.
This week, we've got "My nouns? Adjective," imagine doing the dishes with that view, the Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe, Trump's cognitive test meme and Lin-Manuel Miranda's lip bite.
Rep. Ted Yoho's use of vile language to describe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is bigger than two sexist words.
When your modern medical technology looks like something from the future.
Is Dave Franco's directorial debut "The Rental," a horror film about two couples' weekend getaway gone awry, worth streaming this weekend? Here's what the reviews say.
A network of seismic monitoring stations around the world has quantified this unprecedented period of quiet.
You can't get to Africa from Europe unless you take a ridiculously long trek around the the Sinai Peninsula. But if officials get their way, we could have the first land link between Spain and Morocco.
A former Nazi concentration camp guard was convicted of thousands of counts of being an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended prison sentence Thursday, a court announced.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tosses out first pitch to kick off the Major League Baseball season.
This is the perfect solution for flying a kite during times when the winds are too calm.
The U.S. Navy has officially published previously released videos showing unexplained objects.
Gašper "Gap" Novak recently broke his ankles and his teammates decided to cheer him up in the best way possible.
UC Davis scientists spent years editing a sex-determining gene into bovine embryos. In April, Cosmo arrived — and his DNA reveals how far the field has to go.
The company announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020 that showed it wasn't hit as hard as some thought during its seven-week factory shutdown in California.
Every player on the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees took a knee on opening day, in support of Black Lives Matter, prior to the national anthem.
High-profile white voice actors are relinquishing their roles as characters of color. But the departures have caused divisions among their peers.
Thirty years ago, people stopped being nice and started getting real. It's just gotten messier since.
Vox's Phil Edwards explains the key to slow motion and how it became an essential element to cinema.
Scientists from the consumer genetics company 23andMe have published the largest DNA study to date of people with African ancestry in the Americas.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.