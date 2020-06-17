Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

A WORLD UNKNOWN

themorningnews.org

Imagine an America in which all-female families survived the Great Depression raising children and farming homesteads in the absence of men (and in the absence of today's detractors to gay marriage.)

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample