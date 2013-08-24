Someone Set A Camera At The Entrance Of A Groundhog Burrow. Here's What Happened When All The Baby Groundhogs Peeked Out
This is the first time these baby groundhogs have emerged out of the ground to see what the world looks like outside.
This is the first time these baby groundhogs have emerged out of the ground to see what the world looks like outside.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The percentage of Arizona's population living in Phoenix is drastically different from that of New York's population living in Albany.
Stephanie Ruhle takes West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to task for signing an anti-trans law while his state faces serious problems.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Someone unearthed this hilarious Norm Macdonald bit about a moth from Conan O'Brien's old show, and it's an expert example of building a joke up to the highest suspense possible.
They used their car to stay warm when a winter storm brought down the Texas power grid. In a state that doesn't require carbon monoxide alarms in homes, they had no warning they were poisoning themselves.
They're pointing at the way to solve Marvel's villain problem.
Some people were making U-turns or reversing back up entrance ramps.
The internet has decided that Pfizer is significantly cooler than Moderna — but why?
With equipment that made a mockery of the universal conditions of gravity and physics, the schoolyards of the early 20th century were a treacherous labyrinth of concussion and contusion.
This is the first time these baby groundhogs have emerged out of the ground to see what the world looks like outside.
This week, we've also got answers to "What motivated you to get vaccinated?" and reactions to Elon Musk hosting "SNL" next weekend.
The headlines were inescapable: states faced a financial disaster of epic proportions because of COVID-19. The predictions were wrong.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Wait, *what* did you just say?
How we sit isn't the only thing midcentury modernism sought to control.
Senegal's quarantine policy sought to slow transmission and local health care workers battled the pandemic from the ground up.
Alex Melton completely nails the punk-pop stylings of Blink-182 if it covered Journey's signature song.
The plan to kill Osama bin Laden — from the spycraft to the assault to its bizarre political backdrop — as told by the people in the room.
Maria Ridulph was 7 when she was kidnapped from a street corner in Sycamore, Illinois, on December 3, 1957. Her murder went unsolved for half a century.
Joe Biden has had a steady favorable approval rating, which might be news to you if you've been exclusively watching Fox News.
The Daily Beast has obtained a confession letter that Joel Greenberg wrote after asking Roger Stone to help him obtain a pardon.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Blake Bailey was my favorite teacher. Years later, he forced himself on me. Why did I seek his approval for so long?
Andrew Callaghan captured the raw emotions of people in Minneapolis during the trial of Derek Chauvin.
This lightweight, ultra-portable canopy helps you set up in a snap and get the party started sooner.
If you place your order before May 2nd, these gorgeous gifts from Huckberry will make it in time without having to pay for expedited shipping.
Using Apple's own next-gen processor design, this tiny 13.3-inch laptop punches well above its weight, and lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge.
I spent the last 15 years ignoring, agonizing over, and then slowly getting rid of almost $100,000 in debt. These are the books that helped me get to zero — and then start investing.
Sandra Bullock had accidentally read a cue card that was meant for Adam Sandler, and Sandler decided to just go with it.
Want a gift a bit more interesting than flowers? Give Mom a better look at her genetic health and ancestry with 23andMe.
The "Roc" by Stratolaunch Systems has the longest wingspan in the world, and took off for a second test flight.
You might want to study this video in the unfortunate chance you land your car into a ditch.
A White House reporter with a phone number dangerously close to that of Roller World in Saugus has fielded calls from its customers for more than a decade.
The redheaded bullies from the 1995 Adam Sandler movie have been living rent-free in my head for decades. So I decided to find them.
Rudy Giuliani made his first television interview since the FBI raid of his New York City apartment and claimed the search warrant was "completely illegal."
Apple CFO Luca Maestri said the company could lose $3-4 billion in revenue because of a global semiconductor shortage.
The only thing better than a puppy? Watching that puppy run in slow-mo.
Trauma plays an important role in weight gain and loss. Yet none of the most popular weight loss apps talk about it.
What it was like to be in Mr. Bailey's eighth grade English class.
If you had to challenge every high end type of steak in the world in a dry aging contest, which would come out on top?
Please, HBO executives, make the next "Mortal Kombat" have more gore. Trust me. This is a good idea. You'll thank me later, I promise.
Facilities that would allow people to openly use opioids are igniting controversy today, but were once widespread.
There are some strong contenders around the world, but nothing can match the nearly 3,700 mile (6,000 kilometer) Rio de Janeiro to Lima Peru bus excursion.
We may never reach the point when viral spread stops, but a strategy of minimizing risk — not eliminating it — can help Americans reclaim normalcy.
Starting today, British biotech firm Oxitec will begin releasing genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida and soon in Texas.
You can be blasting away at an opponent with heavy artillery but heaven forbid they come at you with a knife.
After another month's worth of gentle urging, I finally broke out my now-slightly-dusty Switch Lite. When I turned it on, the first game that popped up was "Hades." So I opened it up and got started.
"I told him he wouldn't be invited to our wedding, which we had rescheduled three times," said one person. "He's the groom."
How "The King Of Instagram" fooled the internet into thinking he was living like a billionaire when he was just faking it.