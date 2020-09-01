Someone Discovered A Destroyed Toyota AE86 Initial D Model Car And Fully Restored It To Its Former Glory
A model car restorationist worked their magic on this destroyed old toy car and the results are spectacular.
Oliver doesn't hold back drawing a connection between the current political climate, the sentiment around the country and network TV programs that stoke unecessary fear into our daily lives.
You might want to check with your legal team before Steve Carell starts riffing.
A little girl in Taiwan suffered only minor injuries after being caught in a kite.
The detail and precision are a thing of beauty. Stay till the end to see a successful test drive.
Réunion Islands is one of the highest-risk locations for shark encounters in the world. Surfing there is illegal except for two netted safe areas. That's where Nelly Guichard — the only woman part of the shark spotting team — works.
Woo's secrets are now industry standard and his fans include the likes of Quentin Tarantino and others. His signature techniques and over-the-top exaggeration helped set an iconic era for action cinema.
The backlash to Tyra Banks' iconic reality show is growing louder — but don't confuse criticism for cancellation.
Non-Americans of Reddit weighed in on r/AskReddit with their genuine reaction to what's going on in America.
Christopher Nolan has mastered the crosscutting editing technique more than any other filmmaker.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
As headlines trumpet the alleged exodus of New Yorkers fleeing the Big Apple, comedian Ronnie Lordi made a supercut of Leonardo DiCaprio movies to explain why he ain't leaving.
Yes, but it's risky to procrastinate.
I knew when I took this job it would come with online and offline slings and arrows.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
Current and former workers at Carta, a hot Silicon Valley fintech company, said they were belittled, excluded and punished if they spoke up.
When Harvey began its assault on Houston, the only help in the sky for thousands of stranded Texans were four US Coast Guardsmen out of Mobile, Alabama.
Initially created for use during World War I, tear gas eventually made its way into the hands of US police. Now, the chemical gas is widely used on protestors and demonstrators — despite now being banned for use in modern warfare.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Off the coast of Curaçao, at a depth of 60 feet, aquanaut Fabien Cousteau is looking to create the world's largest underwater research habitat.
Out in Umeå, Sweden, two friends wanted to take a ride on their jet ski. But like everything else in 2020, the universe said not so fast.
Trump's first international trip was supposed to cast him as an independent leader who rewrote the diplomacy rulebook. Instead he wound up looking like a Saudi lapdog.
This week sees just over 20 games coming to Nintendo's platform — "Lair of the Clockwork God" seems to be the highlight, and "Spinch" looks intriguing.
Built using parts sourced from various vehicles, Rich Rebuilds decided to make a Tesla-inspired ATV all by himself.
While SpaceX didn't pull off a doubleheader Sunday launch like it planned, the company still managed a rare feat.
Close relatives of sea urchins and starfish, these flower-like animals called crinoids attached to driftwood to become full-time ocean sailors.
"The Voice In Your Head," is a surreal comedy about an oﬃce worker who has resigned to spending every waking hour tortured by the negative voice constantly upending his day. But is the voice just a voice, or something bigger?
Two years ago, conservative and far-right actors began fighting their supposed mass-silencing by Big Tech. Now, said silencing is being used as a selling point to promote the rise of new alternate platforms.
A 40 percent discount is nothing to sneeze at — especially if you plan on picking up multiple Echo Dots for your home.
A decade ago, the star's music was ubiquitous. Today, it's niche. How did a genre defined by popularity become unpopular?
Silfra, in Þingvellir, Iceland, is where the Eurasian and North American continental plates meet. Technically you're diving between two continents, but reality isn't always that clear cut.
A monthslong investigation revealed that Oportun Inc., which was founded to help Latino immigrants build credit, routinely uses lawsuits to intimidate a vulnerable population into keeping up with high-interest loan payments — even amid COVID-19.
The author of "The Da Vinci Code" just released a classical music album for children. It happens to be one of the assets he and his wife are disputing in lawsuits over their divorce.
Teams and leagues have perfected the art of exploiting the inherent fervor of sports fandom.
Answer: "Grizzly II," a bonkers unfinished '80s monster movie that you've almost certainly never seen. It took Clooney, Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen and some fearless filmmakers to get it made. Now it's being resurrected for the world to see. But how? And why?
'Madden 21' players are demanding the NFL drop their EA Sports partnership. How did they mess up a classic game so bad?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"The culture was in pursuit of thinness at any cost." A crusade against Tanya Zuckerbrot's F-Factor diet.
Cyrus performed her hit new single "Midnight Sky."
Not that long ago, it was American oil powers — not tech giants — that ruled the economy and influenced world events.
"We must sexualize the USPS in order to save it" might be one of the most emblematic statements made all year — but the post office has long been horny as hell.
We're not sure how he pulled this off but we can't stop watching.
Twinkies? Ho Hos? Zingers? Which is least likely to murder me from the inside?
"New York is not going to die. It's never going to die. It can't die. I don't even watch the news," Maureen said, "because it isn't the New York I see and feel."
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
The animal was believed to have disappeared from the highlands of New Guinea, but was found on the island's Indonesian side.
If you tripled the population of the United States, adding the new Americans only to the Lower 48 and leaving Alaska and Hawaii intact and unchanged, the main part of America would be only about as dense as France and less than half as dense as Germany.
Dustin Johnson needed to drain this putt in order to save the game. He did so in spectacular fashion.
The "Schitt's Creek" stars talk Cookie's sexual past, how O'Hara came up with that walk and why Levy believes Fred Willard is the key to the story.
More than a day after a man was shot and killed in downtown Portland Saturday night, as President Donald Trump supporters clashed with protesters against police, few details have emerged about what took place.
