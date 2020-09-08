Someone Remixed The Trailer For 'Zoolander' As If It Were Directed By Terrence Malick
Slate brilliantly stylized "Zoolander" in Terrence Malick's trademark finesse.
This father is no patsy.
YouTuber LegoEddy was curious what would happen if he applied a video frame interpolation neural network to his Lego stop-motion film.
Deepfake technology may have gone too far this time.
Mike Tyson's daily training routine is eye-popping.
Christopher Nolan uses flashing back and forth as one of his trademark motifs. Here's why it works so well.
An ingenious use of the Chris Hemsworth character for your car.
The deadliest industrial disaster in US history occurred on April 16, 1947, in Texas City, Texas. When the French ship SS Grandcamp exploded, a thousand buildings were destroyed and hundreds of people were killed.
The most popular baby names in 2019 were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls, but how does the popularity of baby names vary between states?
Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, alongside co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Zendaya Coleman, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and more in Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve's latest feature.
After a 20-year hiatus away from the screeen, the "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids" star is convinced by Ryan Renolds to help him out with a new Mint Mobile advertisment.
When your wife is in a "Karen" video and more advice from Dear Prudie.
The global furniture giant claimed to have modernized. Then COVID-19 struck.
Only time will tell whether or not an Apple watch is a good investment.
Fifteen tons of fireworks. Jugs of kerosene and acid. Thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate. A system of corruption and bribes let the perfect bomb sit for years.
We asked GPT-3, OpenAI's powerful new language generator, to write an essay for us from scratch. The assignment? To convince us robots come in peace.
The tension really ramped up here.
A Nest camera captures a fast-thinking squirrel.
The actress says turning Rey into Palpatine's granddaughter wasn't pitched until Episode IX.
"If I move slowly enough, you can't see me."
With construction booming and COVID raging, asbestos abatement workers face a double dose of danger.
With the CZU Lightning Complex fire bearing down on them, a rogue group of citizens banded together to stay and defend their homes in the mountains above Santa Cruz, California. Here's how they fought the fire — and won.
"I was unveiled like a prized pig."
The best little vampire court in Texas.
In his upcoming memoir, "No Rules Rules," the streaming pioneer reveals how he became the unlikely king of the entertainment world.
Extreme heat and high winds have led to unprecedented wildfires in Oregon.
The hotel industry is in free-fall. Time to get creative!
The 3,200-megapixel, SUV-sized camera will soon sit atop a Chilean mountain ridge and take photos of galaxies.
A cable snapped from these parasailer's parachute in Croatia and they descended into the sea.
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the most insane and dangerous races I have ever done in my career. It is also one of the most addicting races I've ever competed in, unsurprisingly for those same reasons.
Over the next seven days, just under 25 games will be hitting Nintendo's hybrid, from "Circuit Dude" to "Adventures of Pip."
Video testimony from two soldiers supports widespread accusations that Myanmar's military tried to eradicate the ethnic minority in a genocidal campaign.
Three boys. One boat. 51 days at sea. A harrowing story of unlikely survival.
This 1970s ABC sitcom is brought to you by… Martin Scorsese.
A Husky discovers a fellow Husky in the neighboring car.
Most family-friendly entertainment these days is exactly that. But in the '80s and '90s, kids' movies did some terrible things to their young protagonists.
The world's 25 richest families are worth an extraordinary $1.4 trillion. Here's a look at which families made the list.
The experiences of a long-ago sperm donor highlight the promises and perils of online genetic testing.
There is a clock ringing deep inside a mountain. It is a huge clock, hundreds of feet tall, designed to tick for 10,000 years.
Nature once against prevails against man.
People who live near the most toxic sites in America say they saw a level of attention they hadn't seen in decades under Trump. But what happens now?
This town is big enough for both of us, buddy.
What I learned by reading thousands of internal emails about the Chinese mystery seeds.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren made the surprise announcement Tuesday just days after the chief of police said he had no plans to resign.
The "2 beers and a puppy" test reveals how much you like and trust anyone in your life and work.
Archaeologists still debate which city came first — let alone how to define one in the first place. But a few settlements offer illuminating views of early urban life.
Can a car motor still function after being stuffed with toothpaste?
This scammer was no match for this Twitch streamer.
