Someone Recut 'Midsommar' As A Romantic Comedy
A24's horror thriller gets transformed with Peter Gabriel's Solsbury Hill.
Donald Trump took no questions after making a quick announcement about the stock market, audibly stunning reporters.
Once you get the Kidz Bop version of "Uptown Funk" pumping on your stereo, it's hard not to make a scene.
World Rally Championship driver Louise Cook made driving the Subaru WRC 2001 on the Bidno Moorland Reverse stage in Wales look almost too easy.
Lexi, the jumping dog, is truly a wonder to behold.
Eric Andre's surrealist comedy show is all about making people uncomfortable and he upped the ante to 11 on this episode.
Dave Chappelle made it clear why he didn't approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, "Chappelle's Show."
How a state that was never in doubt became a "national embarrassment" and a symbol of the Republican Party's fealty to Donald Trump.
The popular YouTuber turned boxer spoke with — and berated — Marlow Stern about his upcoming fight, his coronavirus house parties, creating "content" during the George Floyd protests, and more.
The claws are out and the teeth are not letting go.
Stephen Colbert reminds Barack Obama of the time he met Donald Trump in the oval office. Obama said he had some concerns that turned out to be well founded.
In "Happiest Season," director Clea DuVall shouts out to Hartnett, who perhaps unintentionally helped millions of young women along on their queer journeys.
It was inevitable that "Ready Player Two" would be worse than "Ready Player One." So I took a few paragraphs from the free sample on Amazon, and fed them into several different AI text generators to see what would happen.
Take a tour inside an abandoned hotel with apparently still working tanning beds.
Researchers reviewed over 100 tests — and ran one of their own — to find out if pay harms performance on enjoyable tasks. Here's what they learned.
Day 2: I did not think it was physically possible to pee more than I did yesterday (21 times), yet here we are, 23 times. Additional instances of bodily rebellion include an afternoon of mild nausea and a slight headache.
The man was detained without incident and asked for asylum. Officials were so taken aback by his feat that they asked him to demonstrate.
"Arlo was fast asleep but suddenly he shoots up and did this! At the time this house was completely silent. It was not until later in the evening when this person watched the footage that they heard all of what is recorded."
Veteran line-cooks, experts, and die-hard fans tell the story of the fries that birthed an empire, then disappeared — until now.
Yes, this photo is real.
The more we think about Thanksgiving stuffing, the more questions we have.
Who knew that the camera work in this video would be as impressive as the flips performed by gymnast Justin Thompson?
There's been even more good news this week, this time from the Oxford-AstraZeneca trials. But a closer look reveals some very shaky science.
We believe every little punctuation mark matters. It really doesn't.
Celestial reference frames built from Gaia star-mapping satellite promise better planetary navigation and telescope pointing.
Stream your favorite movies TV shows and music on pretty much any TV with this extremely affordable HDMI stick from Amazon.
Why would we have to make our beds because guests are coming? Well, that's a very good question.
Virtual Thanksgiving means visual eye candy is on the menu this year.
If you're heading out of town this holiday season, we've got the hotel for you.
We're not sure this is the adaption we needed. We're not even sure this is the adaptation we deserved.
The Albiceleste superstar was recovering at his home in Tigre after undergoing brain surgery at the start of November.
How the most infamous goal in soccer history changed the sport.
With promising vaccines in development, the end is in sight: our job is to get everyone around us safely there.
What Mahomes has accomplished since entering the NFL is without precedent. He's already ascended to the apex of his sport on both an individual and team level. The all-time pantheon is next.
The 8.9-magnitude earthquake that happened in Japan on March 11, 2011 killed thousands and triggered a severe nuclear disaster. It also changed life on Earth.
Davidlap seamlessly recreates the sound effects when you started up your PlayStation gaming console over the years.
Chameleons or beauties, star turns or character roles — these are the performers who have outshone all others on the big screen in the last 20 years.
At first glance, this mysterious lock seemed like a tricky lock to crack, but then YouTuber LockPickingLawyer unearthed a big design flaw with the puck lock.
I have fought to uphold the integrity of elections in Georgia. It doesn't matter if the attacks come from the guy I voted for or not.
When one parent in a divorce has worked to prejudice the kids against the other parent, the last-ditch solution for some judges is to send the children to "reunification camp" with the mom or dad they can't stand.
Some scenes from movies left you scarred for life. Here's a collection of the worst ones.
Almost none of them are doable, but that doesn't mean they aren't hilarious.
Can GPT-3 compute the ultimate question about life, the Universe and everything?
Orlando and New York City squared off in an unforgettable and truly chaotic penalty shoot-out which Orlando eventually won.
A bar with over 50 years of history in Portland, those who know Reel M Inn Best reflect on its history, its struggle to survive the coronavirus pandemic and its future.
As of 2016, there were just 13 left.
Aron Fromm used to work with Stan Lee and captured one of his favorite memories of him on tape.
I still wonder, what is the right amount of time to grieve?
The 5-and-a-quarter-year-old critic at small loves Frozen. The 39-year-old critic at large doesn't want to turn 40.
You'd think that a match burning underwater would be impossible, but nothing's impossible with match sulfur, wooden glue and nail varnish.
While word-finding failures can be taken as evidence of memory problems, they may not be harbingers of befuddlement after all.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. We love having the Baby Yoda looking up at us from our desk all day.
Never underestimate a mother's capacity for being an evil genius.