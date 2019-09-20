Someone Recut 'Mary Poppins' Into A British Assassin Action Movie Trailer And Created A Masterpiece
A hilarious recut trailer that will make you want to see Mary Poppins fight a bunch of guys in a warehouse.
A hilarious recut trailer that will make you want to see Mary Poppins fight a bunch of guys in a warehouse.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A hilarious recut trailer that will make you want to see Mary Poppins fight a bunch of guys in a warehouse.
Scientists say fungi could provide an eco-friendly solution to the housing crisis.
A sea turtle was filmed blowing bubbles by photographer Charlotte Piho off the coast of Rarotonga, Cook Islands.
JLo and Brad are back, but watch out for up-and-comers including Keke Palmer and Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Despite major challenges, YouTube vloggers are taking their young children along on their oceanic adventures.
Mike Myers will never forget sitting next to "Shrek" superfan at a charity dinner.
Featuring Martha Stewart's advice on cow urine.
From abortions that have literally saved people's lives to the inconsistency of the Supreme Court's draft decision to the people an abortion ban would affect — these tweets and threads make a clear case for codifying Roe v. Wade into law.
Take a peek inside Bunkeren, an architectural marvel devised by architect James Stockwell, located in Whitebridge, New South Wales, Australia.
She wouldn't want us to evict him, but I'm not sure we have a choice.
Companies in some sectors are handing interns massive pay packets as they try to lure the best graduates.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
"All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies," Stern said in response to the report that Roe v. Wade was on the cusp of being overturned.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Frank Proto, chef and culinary instructor, explains the techniques for peeling and cutting onions that he prefers — and chopping board mistakes you should avoid.
Mark Vande Hei, an astronaut who just set a new American record for the longest time spent orbiting Earth, shared his workouts before and during his voyage into space, as well as his diet during orbit.
Arizona is set to resume the death penalty in the case of Clarence Dixon, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and convicted of murder.
Count how many Star Wars puns that Sian Welby managed to fit into one weather forecast back in 2015.
With the "Rings of Power," the situation surrounding the legal adaptation rights to Tolkien's posthumous "Lord of the Rings" works has become something of a hornet's nest.
Here's why driving this thing feels like reading '90s import tuner fan fiction.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The National Mall took a pressure washer to the backside of the Lincoln Memorial and it's mesmerizing.
Nearly 40 percent of respondents of one study said money issues have adversely affected their mental wellbeing.
Haven't even begun shopping for Mother's Day? Fear not, Huckberry has home goods, jewelry, bath robes, slippers and more all in one place. May 5 is your last chance for expedited shipping!
A fascinating analysis behind the various reasons why gasoline has gotten so expensive that have nothing to do with Vladimir Putin.
WAGMI — "We're All Gonna Make It" — is crypto's rallying cry, but its origins lie in the too-short and very online life of a sh*tposting bodybuilder.
It only weighs about three pounds, captures photos and video and it only costs about $360 on Indiegogo.
A decade after "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" Obi-Wan faces off against his former Jedi apprentice in a grueling battle, while questions about Luke Skywalker's training linger on in the new Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
Sambuca in rural Sicily was among the first Italian towns to sell off old houses for next to nothing. Local officials say most of the buyers are from the US or elsewhere in North America.
The ultralight 2.9 ounce Versa fanny pack can be worn around your waist, crossbody or shoulder. Better yet, you can pair it with your backpack at the hip belt, sternum strap or daisy chains.
Kurzgesagt explains how Naegleria fowleri might be the scariest organism for a human to encounter on Earth.
Demand for talent is driving college graduate starting salaries higher but they may fall far short of expectations.
This is what baseball is supposed to be all about.
"To take away the right to privacy is to take a giant step backward in American history."
Tornado chaser Reed Timmer captured some of the most incredible tornado footage you'll ever see. Miraculously, nobody was killed by the freak meteorlogical event.
Celebrate May the 4th by watching George Lucas's greatest shame that Disney+ has refused to make available on their streaming platform.
Creator T Bone Burnett said it's the "first breakthrough in analog sound reproduction in more than 70 years."
Around September or October each year, Burketown in outback Australia becomes the scene for a remarkable and rare natural phenomenon: the Morning Glory.
Scott Van Pelt delivered an unforgettable send off to his best friend, Otis the dog.
If the conservative justice's draft opinion is adopted by the Court, key advances of the past hundred years could be rolled back.
It's hard, not to mention hazardous, to capture every last little shard of broken glass when something shatters. Here are five foolproof ways to do it.
John Dobson famously invited strangers to view the moon through a telescope on the streets of San Francisco. Seeing this unearthed footage of his daily ritual now is a genuine thrill.
Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled onstage by an audience member as he performed at a Los Angeles comedy festival on Tuesday night.
Celebrate "Star Wars" day the way The Mouse™ would want you to: With unchecked consumption!
The two-part documentary will premier on May 20, on HBO Max, and features interviews with Jon Stewart, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert and many more contemporaries and friends of Carlin who saw his genius before everyone else did.
It doesn't sound fun, but experts say a rainy day viewing will reveal more about the house than a regular, sunny day, visit would have.
Believe it or not, it actually all started with Margaret Thatcher.