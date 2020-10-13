Someone Made A Shot-For-Shot Recreation Of The Intro To 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' As A PSA For Wearing Masks
What better way to encourage the use of masks than the extremely wholesome intro of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"?
The CNN anchor is a consummate professional while placed in a ludicrous situation.
Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" has experienced a widespread resurgence in popularity thanks to that infamous TikTok video. This singer tries to take the song to the next level.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."
It's sometimes hard to imagine the magnitude of some of the biggest concerts that have happened around the world. Here's what they would look like to scale in Central Park in New York, if the people attending the concerts stood shoulder to shoulder.
Here's how four 4 x 20ft recycled shipping containers were transformed into a house with two bedrooms.
It was not a metal cover we expected, but it's certainly one that we deserve.
We gathered all the most useful information from Apple's "Hi, Speed" event today, which announced the new iPhones, to answer your burning questions, including: how cool are they, how soon can you buy them, and for how much?
This year, we're getting a two-day sale on October 13 and 14. Prepare yourself for some serious savings.
Here's a refreshing way to handle COVID-19 deniers that should make American lawmakers take notice.
In American politics, the candidate who raises the most money nearly always wins. And these votes aren't cheap.
We rounded up the best kitchen essentials that'll help you save space, organize better and add a new dimension to your cooking.
With clever editing, "Paddington" becomes horrifying.
We spoke to the creative minds behind the channel about the human need to destroy.
If you can find a water supply in the wild, the LifeStraw can make it safe to drink. Not only are these perfect for hikers, but they'd come in very handy in an emergency.
Kevlar gloves are meant to be cut-resistant, but how well do they stand against bullets?
The Televend service, available on Telegram, automates the entire process and is open for business 24/7.
In China, instead of "How are you?" people often ask, "Have you eaten?" During the pandemic, sending my mom a picture of my dinner was a reassurance that I was safe.
"The life and times of Ernest Miller Hemingway" summarized by Randy Feltface in an epic stream of consciousness.
While our ongoing work-from-home lifestyle means snazzy clothes and shoes are no longer a priority, feeling comfortable and confident is arguably more important now than ever.
The things you do for work.
He's the first sitting senator in history to do so.
I went to the woods because I wished to get away from Twitter.
Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" has experienced a widespread resurgence in popularity thanks to that infamous TikTok video. This singer tries to take the song to the next level.
A look at how the music videos for "Take on Me" by A-ha and "Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits were made.
Meet General Paul Nakasone. He reined in chaos at the NSA and taught the US military how to launch pervasive cyberattacks. And he did it all without you noticing.
The CNN anchor is a consummate professional while placed in a ludicrous situation.
When a group of libertarians set about scrapping their local government, chaos descended. And then the bears moved in.
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
Wim Hof's teachings about breath work and the health benefits of cold plunges have attracted millions of followers who swear it has cured everything from depression to diabetes and makes them happier and stronger. Our writer traveled to Iceland (naturally) for a deep dive with the man and his methods.
United and Delta have been boasting to lenders about fat margins in frequent-flier mile programs. Time for customers to pay a bit more attention.
Two BASE jumpers get too close for comfort during a dive off a cliff in Moab, Utah.
Charting the rise and fall of a piece of furniture that is inseparable from its innuendo.
What I learned about rich people, conspiracy, "genius," Ghislaine, stand-up comedy, and evil from 2,000 phone calls.
The only not-so-scientific way to find out which tree is the strongest is to squash it under a hydraulic press.
A Stanford professor explains how tech titans channel obscure philosophies to convince us — and themselves — they're being wronged.
Conflict with the platform hasn't kept the conservative commentator from thriving.
Normally, you don't wake people up at 2:00 in the morning, but in this case, fellow prize winner and neighbor Robert Wilson had an important message to deliver to Paul Milgrom.
"They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders," the agent said at a hearing Tuesday.
Planet Earth is home to creatures great and small — and in some cases, so small you need a microscope to see them. Here are this year's winners of the Nikon Small World competition, which recognizes "excellence in photography through the microscope."
The journey of Apple becoming the world's first trillion-dollar company is a tumultuous one, to say the least.
Officials say that a cut cable is to blame for the "temporary" system shutdown.
Atari's 1982 "E.T." game was so disastrous it's been blamed for the company's downfall and the crash of the entire industry. The man responsible for the game, however, has taken it surprisingly well.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."
A new mental health treatment using the psychedelic compound psilocybin raises questions about medicine and values.
The more China tells the world that Taiwan isn't a country, the more Beijing's adversaries are starting to treat it like one.
A fearless magpie plucks at the tail feathers of a bird much larger than itself.
The Milk Tea Alliance is emblematic of the frustration many young people feel toward Beijing's grating assertiveness in the region.
Maybe female sexuality is such a "mystery" because we say things like "Let me eat out your [redacted]."
YouTube channel EatMyUke did a beautiful ukulele arrangement for Foo Fighters' seventh album "Wasting Light."
Trilith is a 235-acre town built within a massive film and TV production facility just outside of Atlanta.
Traffic engineers often measure gridlock using an outdated standard that results in more roads being built than cities need. Luckily, there's a promising new method, and it starts with mobile phones.
Spoken English has been through quite a lot of transformations since the days of "Beowulf."