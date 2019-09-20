Someone Recreated Cheez-Its From Scratch And Made Them Taste Even Better
Cheez-Its seem like something that can't be duplicated in a regular kitchen. Joshua Weissman attempted to recreate them and ended up making something even better.
"Is this creepy?" If you have to ask…
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says former President Trump should not focus on the 2020 election if he runs in 2024.
Judge has created some of the sharpest, most prophetic comedies of the past few decades. Now his first hit, "Beavis and Butt-Head," is back on the air.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
How Joe Biden is attempting to outmaneuver China's Belt and Road Initiative with his own trade-and-infrastructure initiative.
Observer investigation reveals how the ex-kickboxer and Big Brother contestant from Luton has gone from obscurity to global internet fame in months.
At CPAC, a wild bit of political theater defending J6 rioters resulted in real tears and prayers.
We can't believe this was a real thing that was made and not a Tim Robinson skit.
The author shares how she decided to get an IUD because it was the closest to being sterile. When it failed and she got pregnant, she had an abortion.
(It will not make you more productive).
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
John Carmack is a legendary programmer, co-founder of id Software, and lead programmer of many revolutionary video games.
The loneliness of growing older made bearable with playdates.
Grady Hillhouse explores the surprisingly expensive cost of rust.
It's easy to scrub all of the hard to reach places in your car with a $10 Windshield Wonder on your side.
"She's not going to like it, but I can't stand it anymore."
They pretty much summed up the entire ethos of the show in about a minute, using only peanut butter jelly sandwiches and water. It's brilliant and perfect satire.
The band's serrated, insurgent anarchy has never felt more relevant.
There's a long history of book-banning in the U.S. But conservative groups are emboldened like never before, and they're taking their mission to a new level.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Australian shepherd Spot has been trained to play Connect Four, just don't try to block her path to winning.
The rare interspecies interaction reveals whale society is more sophisticated — and more playful — than previously thought.
Our current moment isn't particularly great, so let's remember some better times!
Greta Gerwig's mannerisms on screen are unlike anyone else in Hollywood.
"Prey" has fallen prey to corporate contract machinations.
Why is the Roomba company worth $1.7 billion to Amazon? It's not the dust, it's the data.
EVO 2022 starts today, so what better way to celebrate than to watch one competitor lose because he stood up from the match too early. Hilarious and sad at the same time.
Instagram sucks!!! Thanks!!
Focusing on anything, let alone a book, has been hard lately. These are the titles that reignited our love for literature.
Cracked.com's Roger Horton explains why you'll never own your own home.
A new "tweets per month" feature started appearing on some users' profiles recently. To say people have mixed reactions would be an understatement.
Bill Maher summarizes how Joe Biden absolutely crushed it this week after testing positive for COVID.
Every meat eater loves a nice jerky, right? So why stop at beef? Let's explore everything that dried meat can offer.
Meanwhile, the average S&P 500 CEO-to-worker pay ratio hit 324-to-1 last year. So that's fun.
MayTree turns the popular children's television show theme song into a banger.
A conspiracy-monger at last faces the consequences of warping the facts.
Corporate mergers are bad, and we should feel bad about them.
We love trying snacks from around the world, and these well-liked snacks from Turkey are no exception.
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
Madison County schools and the sheriff's office to add AR-15 rifles in the schools to enhance security. Here's what's happening.
Get lost in time with this footage from the 1990s, via the Kinolibrary archival library, of a Russian supermarket.
Indiana's near-total abortion ban, signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, takes effect Sept. 15. Exceptions for rape and incest remain in the law.
John Leguizamo took to Instagram to speak out against the recent casting of James Franco as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the upcoming independent film, "Alina of Cuba."
Mike Ehrmantraut presents how to make the quintessential easy lunch.
The documents drive home the extent that Depp's team relied on misogyny to attack Heard—and celebs who supported him are quietly distancing themselves.
Collision near the home of actor known for films including "Donnie Brasco" left her vehicle "engulfed in flames."