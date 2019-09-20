Trending
O YE OF LITTLE FAITH

Netflix's "jeen-yuhs" documentary contains footage from 2002 where Kanye West performed "All Falls Down" at Roc-A-Fella's offices and got a chilly reception. Wayne "Wayno" Clark, a former assistant A&R at Roc-A-Fella, claims that West did this "10 previous times" and it had become "kind of annoying at that point." Even if you believe that explanation, it still looks pretty bad in hindsight.

WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS

During World War II, Congress set aside tens of millions of dollars to fund public child care centers. After the war ended, the program was discontinued, and now the United States is an outlier among developed countries in how little it funds child care. Here's why America's universal child care program never returned.

'WHATEVER HORRORS THEY DO, THEY DO IN SECRET'
theguardian.com

Mazar-i-Sherif was once the most secular, liberal of Afghan cities. But 20 years of corruption and misrule left it ripe for retaking by the Taliban. Will anything be different this time?

