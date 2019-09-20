Someone Recreated 'Alien' In 60 Seconds On An Extremely Shoestring Budget And They Absolutely Crushed It
Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic cost $11 million to make. What if you had no money? Here's how these filmmakers pulled it off.
Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic cost $11 million to make. What if you had no money? Here's how these filmmakers pulled it off.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Netflix's "jeen-yuhs" documentary contains footage from 2002 where Kanye West performed "All Falls Down" at Roc-A-Fella's offices and got a chilly reception. Wayne "Wayno" Clark, a former assistant A&R at Roc-A-Fella, claims that West did this "10 previous times" and it had become "kind of annoying at that point." Even if you believe that explanation, it still looks pretty bad in hindsight.
The success of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire," co-devised by Steven Knight, kick-started a new stage in the "Peaky Blinders" creator's career.
Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic cost $11 million to make. What if you had no money? Here's how these filmmakers pulled it off.
David Biscobing won the 2018 duPont-Columbia Award Winner for this relentless report on a so-called advocacy group filing frivolous ADA lawsuits.
Young people in Ukraine don't know what to believe about reported Russian troop withdrawals — but they aren't going anywhere.
TikTok has discovered this tour de force performance of Hamlet by Andrew Scott, perhaps best known as Moriarty in the BBC series "Sherlock," and it's taken the internet by storm.
Get your freak on.
Yo dawg, I heard you like overpriced dealer add-ons…
After his "Uncut Gems" performance got raves, Adam Sandler is taking on another dramatic role as a basketball scout in "Hustle."
The Tekken esports pro made the peculiar remarks during a Cyclops Athlete Gaming stream
An orange tabby cat named Jorts has become something of a mascot of the labor movement in America.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Whoever wrote this "Lose Yourself" parody aimed at Rudy Giuliani is an absolute genius.
What dreams may come in 15 years? Or 30? Or a hundred as technology evolves and its relationship with humanity is renegotiated?
Owen Fishback spent four years working on a solo animation project riffing on The Simpsons's famous Steamed Hams scene using a different animation style every couple of seconds and the result was pure genius.
Untrained orangutans seemed to instinctively use a stone hammer and cutting implement, surprising researchers.
Spotify had plans for podcasts with A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Jordan Peele and a bunch of others, but a year later they've made zero progress.
Never in movie history has a wicker chair done more on screen than this sequence from 1999's "The Mummy." Give that prop guy a raise.
In the cheeps, trills and tweets of birdsong, scientists find some parallels with human speech.
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Jordan Klepper visits the infamous anti-vaxxer convoy protest in Ottawa and attempts to make sense of their demands.
Cooper Hewitt dives into the surprisingly creative ways doctors, nurses, engineers, designers, artists and, even your neighbors, responded to the pandemic.
Made from a coconut-waxed Millerain shell and a soft flannel lining, this jacket is rugged and gentle at the same time.
Reggie Jackson takes out Garrison Mathews and Christian Wood with this ridiculous dribble.
Two exes explain why it ended.
Made with a natural wax base, this vegan solid fragrance lets you smell incredible without the components of perfume that irritate so many people.
During World War II, Congress set aside tens of millions of dollars to fund public child care centers. After the war ended, the program was discontinued, and now the United States is an outlier among developed countries in how little it funds child care. Here's why America's universal child care program never returned.
This week's characters also include an editor who distrusts the CDC because of its conservative views on salt intake, a renowned magazine offering a pitiful salary for an editorial job in NYC and a guy who thinks we should replace Mozart with Joe Rogan.
I guess that explains why he spent so much time staring up at the sky.
"The Joe Rogan Experience" was Spotify's most popular podcast in 2021, but now musicians are boycotting the platform.
Did a stolen pizza sauce recipe get the owner of a beloved Brooklyn pizza restaurant whacked?
Steve Martin, while attending college, appeared on an episode of The Dating Game and charmed everyone in the room.
We're not gonna turn away any Star Wars Lego set, but R2 will always have a special place on our shelves.
The first step, according to a new book, is recognizing there is more than one housing crisis.
The new Ferrari F1-75 looks fantastic because it's such a departure from the expected.
Ben Hubbard and others have been tweeting updates. Here's what it looks like now.
Was organizing our society around the nuclear family actually a terrible idea? From "Euphoria" to "Succession" to "The Real Housewives," TV might be suggesting as much.
The ISS Props corner store blew plenty of minds on TikTok. The store sells generic food and drinks for movies and TV shows.
A gymnastics practice session quickly goes awry but a dad quickly snapped into action.
Mazar-i-Sherif was once the most secular, liberal of Afghan cities. But 20 years of corruption and misrule left it ripe for retaking by the Taliban. Will anything be different this time?
A creative new project could be a great idea for the parched state.
A Rimac Nevera, the world's most expensive electric car, gets potentially the world's most expensive crash test.
This is the sport's Karolyi moment.
Ten state chief election officials say in interviews they have had to refocus their positions to battle a constant flow of disinformation. This year, they say, will be no different.
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks comes to theaters June 24.
You're probably hitting peak performance sooner than you think.