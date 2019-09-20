Photographer Records Two Kestrels Meeting, Mating And Raising Their First Brood Of Chicks And It's The Most Uplifting Thing You'll See Today
A short documentary by Robert E Fuller about the year in the life of a kestrel couple.
A short documentary by Robert E Fuller about the year in the life of a kestrel couple.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Kevin Jansen AKA the Lawn Care Juggernaut knew something was wrong with this house when he smelled something off. Then he realized there was a dead body on the property.
This week, we've also got a statistician who keeps forgetting he's not a virologist, a parent surprised to find themselves being asked to parent and a cartoonist who just keeps getting $50,000 stolen from him.
Kevin Parry challenged himself to recreate the iconic Netflix intro screen and he succeeded beyond his wildest dreams.
TikTok user Ruby Saracino went as a plus one to the invite-only Revolve Festival and documented the whole behind-the-scenes experience.
And the adventures scientists go on to better understand our enigmatic seas.
A short documentary by Robert E Fuller about the year in the life of a kestrel couple.
Now that travel is back on the table for some of us, it's worth taking notes from a professional.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Revisit last year's high-adrenaline video of the attempted armored truck heist in South Africa with this director's cut of every camera angle available.
Tyson Fury is the king of the heavyweights with a runway of great potential fights to make ahead of him. Will he really walk away?
How eating less meat and more plant-based meals reduces climate emissions and sends fewer animals to factory farms.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Rollie Williams explains why which bank you choose can make a huge difference in funding climate polluters.
The way a job interview ends plays a big role in your chances of being chosen for the position.
Jordan Klepper treks to the European country that has so captivated Donald Trump supporters and observes why democracy hangs in the balance.
Baz Luhrmann's 1997 spoken word song, "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)", gave life advice to a generation.
In honor of the 10th anniversary of Crying Jordan, we inducted the GOATs of sports memes into our Hall of Fame.
Adam Something examines how Ukraine and Russia are doing in terms of their military goals and impact to their economy during the war.
While Musk says he doesn't own a home or a yacht, he finds having his own plane convenient. He flew more than 150,000 miles on the jet in 2018 alone.Story description
A lot has been lost in very little time.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
After years of trial and error, the stenograph machine zeroed in on the perfect system for typing super fast. Here's how.
The black leather sofa. The ugly MDF wardrobe. The paper lampshade. Burn it all.
Picks for a greener tomorrow.
It's always the same people who are reported to not quite be in love with the game
Nicolas Cage has a very enjoyable reaction to the world's most Googled questions about the actor in the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.
With a range up to 111 miles, this fat tire all-terrain electric bike is a great way to quickly run errands.
The mask mandate for public travel is no longer enforced, but you might want to consider keeping your face covering on when you travel anyway.
Victor Lustig was a seasoned criminal, having started his con journey at a very young age. Here's how he stole, and then sold the Eiffel tower.
Get prepped for vacation with these travel essentials that will make your life on the road much easier.
Bryan Reynolds barely made contact with the ball and yet somehow pulled off a triple against the Chicago Cubs.
Police are investigating the deaths of two Russian oligarchs who were found dead alongside their wives and children one day apart in their luxury homes in Moscow and Spain.
Home cook Adam Ragusea shares a recipe for a fried pasta dish that you don't see served in restaurants often. It's from his ancestral city Bari, from Southeast Italy. Here's how you can make it to suit your needs.
"Never go into business with friends if you're not prepared to stab them in the back."
LARQ's pitcher filters your water with its PureVis UV technology to prevent and neutralize the buildup of bio-contaminants.
An audio recording of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard discussing a physical altercation was played for the jury on Wednesday during his defamation case against his former wife.
Chef Dan Giusti is on a mission to teach people how to make the most out of your ingredients. For this episode shares recipes for a sausage breakfast, skewers for lunch and rigatoni for dinner.
Production of Being Mortal suspended by studio Searchlight while an investigation is being conducted.
Clinton Stamper, a 26-year-old software engineer at Google, lives in Austin, Texas, and brings home just under $300K a year. Here's what his life is like in the Lone Star State.
In previous years, viral apps such as Vero and Peach have seen flash-in-the-pan growth that didn't last. BeReal's growth has progressed at a relatively steady pace.
Latest run is expected to scrutinise findings from last year that may turn into another blockbuster discovery.
Anderson Cooper barely being able to explain CNN+ to Anderson Cooper just a few weeks ago did not portend well for the doomed streaming service.
In an art world shaped by memes and appropriation, a landmark legal case is helping draw the line between imitation and infringement.
Texas' oldest death row inmate has been executed for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago.
The comedian didn't hold back and revealed why, despite the fact that he has a pilot license, he just doesn't get the appeal.
The Australian government has imposed sanctions and travel bans on two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's daughter, it said in a statement on Friday.
It sounds like it belongs in a Jane Austen novel but it's all over TikTok.