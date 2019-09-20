Someone Recorded Another Angle Of That Controversial Lamborghini Accident That Went Viral And Uh, We're Not Sure This Exonerates The Dude
Here's how Matthew Heller describes the incident: "The car in front of me did not move even though the light was green. In frustration, after honking I finally made the decision to go around her and move on with my evening. While passing her on the left, she moved forward and turned her vehicle toward mine to keep me from passing her. I thought I got all the way around her and continued making my left turn." Here's an angle from a nearby house, can you tell what happened?