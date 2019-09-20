Someone Put Cello Strings On Their Bass Guitar And The Result Was Extraordinary
Charles Berthoud discovers that a bass guitar sounds incredible with cello strings.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Before taking off for the holidays, the four long-standing hosts of "The View" had a message for executive producer Brian Teta: We're tired of the rotating cast of Republican guest hosts.
Here's the mindbogglingly insane way that Nick Leeson bankrupted one of England's oldest banks.
Some modelers fear Omicron could bring the deadliest phase of the pandemic yet.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Jomboy flags this one play from the
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl that might have left fans scratching their heads.
Bruce Wayne's, played by Pattinson, integrity is questioned as Gotham slips into chaos. However The Bat seems to have found his match in The Cat, as the duo begin to equate vengeance and justice.
This week, we've got a person who wants three weeks off from a new job to get a tattoo, someone who refuses to tell anyone what they want for Christmas and more.
A donkey in Arkansas experiences complete unbridled joy when gifted this blue ball.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
Seventeen trips around the equator and it's still kicking — but not without its fair share of repairs.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Frankie Muniz has gone through a lot in his life, but Bryan Cranston has done something for him that's unlike any actor.
A taxi driver sacrificed his vehicle to save a patient he was escorting to the hospital. Miraculously, a team of Good Samaritans collected donations for him to replace it.
The Fox sideline reporter sparked controversy for conducting a socially distanced interview with the Green Bay Packers quarterback and then embracing him.
In the end, we're all bored apes.
COVID-19 tore through reporter Brittny Mejia's family, infecting nearly 30 relatives here and in Mexico including her grandmother. It also divided her family.
Scientists have gotten better at explaining Oumuamua, the first object of interstellar origin spotted in our solar system.
Grocery chain Aldi has inspired devotion for one specific section of its stores that shoppers obsess over and make bird sounds in. Really.
Don't let your unused wine go bad — keep a little protection ready to go.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Fox Business News' Kennedy recently had a reaction to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Rashida Tlaib's remarks about student debt that was eerily familiar.
A Tesla repair shop told a Model S owner that replacing the battery would cost more than $22,600. He decided to stick 66 pounds of dynamite on the car.
2021 was not a particularly strong year for video games, or much else for that matter, but there were some certified bangers, games that slapped and a few remasters of awesome games from the past that I enjoyed purely for nostalgic reasons.
Back in 1985, the CBC News covered the scourge of snowboarding, a hot new trend at the time that apparently really enraged some skiers.
Sidewalk sheds, which are often mistaken for scaffolds, have to be installed whenever a building owner has to fix the facade. But owners have, because of certain loopholes, let the sheds become permanent fixtures in the city.
Now that it's cold outside, anything that isn't flannel might as well not be in our closets.
Vox's Joss Fong and NASA's Amber Straughn build a miniature model of the new James Webb Space Telescope to explain why the weird design will help be a game changer to the world of astrophysics.
The former president's son told a crowd that the teachings of Jesus have "gotten us nothing."
Made with a proprietary material called WarmLife, this incredible jacket can keep us cozy in terrible weather without ever weighing us down.
The Thailand government wanted to create a cohesive state, so they centered their national identity under Thai food and successfully exported it around the globe.
Colloidal silver has been embraced by fringe libertarians. Now Owens is silver's newest fan.
There are clearly some safety products you shouldn't skimp on, but there are some cheap ones that do the job just fine.
"You just put a bottle of unsweetened Everclear on the cage and they love it."
Alan Hawes hopes his photos of health care workers and COVID patients will show the toll of this pandemic — and persuade the unvaccinated to get their COVID shots.
James Orgill explains why you're mistaken if you think string launchers propel string into the air — they're actually friction based, which he demonstrates with the help of his trusted vacuum chamber.
Can you remember what a Wellerman was? Who Bean Dad was? Or are you just too cheugy for this meme-packed quiz?
With a whopping 4.7/5-star average rating on Amazon, the already affordable Santoku Knife is a must-buy with these discounts applied. Just be sure to click the digital coupon.
A young worker was gathering crabs when he got pulled overboard. Don't worry mate, we've all been there.
In Enid, Okla., pandemic politics prompted a fundamental question: What does it mean to be an American? Whose version of the country will prevail?
There has been no March 2020-style universal shutdown, but New York is not back anymore, baby.
Chris Farley's younger brother Kevin riffs about why it's so funny to live in the shadow of your much famouser brother.
Some advice for the new year, from the stars and the cards.
As researchers are discovering, the more likely you are to believe in bullsh*t, the more likely you are to spread it.
Sarah Bole was shocked to she her tiny dog Dash stare down this giant wild cat at her home in Grand Lake, Colorado.
A new study suggests the omicron variant has some of the common cold inside of it.
The never-ending pandemic forces people to do their best to balance living a decent life and making responsible choices.