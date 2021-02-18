Someone Mashed Up Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' With ELO's 'Mr. Blue Sky,' And It Works Surprisingly Well
Eminem's angst-ridden signature song gets a dose of sunshine with the effervescent backing track of ELO's "Mr. Blue Sky."
A craftsman builds a bike that can be ridden on a completely frozen lake: the icуcycle.
"It is just a lie that wind turbines, 'green energy' are the root causes of the problems in Texas right now," Hayes said on his program Tuesday.
Christopher McDonald resurrected his infamous "Happy Gilmore" villain to respond to Adam Sandler and celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary.
Brooke Baldwin announced she was leaving the network in April.
Accent expert Erik Singer will blow you away with his masterful understanding of Southern Louisiana, Miami English, and many more regional accents.
Dan Holmes of Southlake, Texas saw his Australian shepherd Christi fall into the pool and he knew what he had to do.
In an age of radium toothpaste, lead-paint baby toys and decorating Christmas trees with asbestos, even this "mad fun" was deemed too dangerous for children.
Fly safe!
TikToker Matt does the math and on a cost-per-nugget basis — not only is the 4-piece McNugget your best option, bundling a couple will even get you a few extra nuggets.
Peeling garlic is one of the most time-consuming parts of cooking. Here's a hack to do it faster.
There's an important stimulus check update to be aware of that also involves your 2020 tax return. New $1,400 stimulus checks are expected to start being sent out in a few weeks.
Imagine you're a bank teller with a gun pointed at your head. What do you do? If you're an inventor from 1923, you might do something kind of crazy.
Perseverance, nicknamed Percy, is set to land on Mars Thursday afternoon Eastern Earth time.
A Mexican Instagram star is campaigning for her politician husband. What does that say about social media's role in free and fair elections?
PatentlyApple reports that the US Patent and Trademark Office this week published 77 patent filings granted to Apple that encompass interesting technological developments and a handful of novel MacBook, iPad and iPhone designs.
What Robinhood and Facebook have in common.
The sport that peaked in the 1990s in the US could desperately use a makeover — and not just at the Olympic level.
YouTube forces users to reveal if they have paid sponsorships. Here's why others don't.
The man, who has not been named, handed himself in to officers on Wednesday afternoon in a bid for some "peace and quiet."
"Why can't he have his 'Eat Pray Love' moment like everyone else can?"
The rapper Kanye West's financial disclosures are required as part of the largely ineffective presidential bid he launched in July.
For years, a tactical police unit in Mount Vernon, New York, reigned with impunity — protecting drug dealers, planting evidence, brutalizing citizens. Then one of its own started covertly documenting the abuse.
The trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie dropped Thursday and it promises a blood bath.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed three stock acquisitions that it snapped up in secret, including new bets on Chevron Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc. that sent their shares up, and cut its Apple Inc. stake in the last three months of 2020.
Federal regulators warned Texas that its power plants couldn't be counted on to reliably churn out electricity in bitterly cold conditions a decade ago, when the last deep freeze plunged 4 million people into the dark.
Clean water is vitally important whether you're having an adventure in the wilderness or trying to make your way through an emergency. This personal filter can purify even the grossest water, so you'll be sure to have a safe supply.
Alexandra Botez is one of the most successful chess influencers on the internet — and that's a lucrative gig.
This is why the year matters — and why it's become controversial.
The hair straightener in the bathroom is looking mighty suspicious.
The viral strain causes a longer period of infection, which could explain its increased transmissibility.
In Los Angeles County and around the country, doctors have had to decide who gets a lifesaving COVID-19 treatment and who doesn't.
People are just now discovering this weird alternate ending to "Titanic" that would've ruined the whole movie. But it's hilarious to watch in hindsight.
Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico, with his family this week as Texas dealt with a winter storm that left millions without power, Fox News has confirmed.
Satellites, circling the globe in their own frigid domain, captured images of Texas this week as the state struggled with ice, snow and power outages.
Ethan Chlebowski discovered a Brussels sprout hack that has changed his life forever.
The UK has approved the first human challenge study for COVID-19. But now that we have the vaccines, is it still worth the risk?
Comedian Emily Perry does an eerily spot-on demonstration of the way coffee cups are shown in TV shows.
NASA's Perseverance rover will search for direct evidence of life on Mars. First, it has to land.
"My doctors said that I had five to ten more minutes."
We take the colors of the foods we see at the grocery store for granted. But the United States government actually plays a big role in artificially coloring the things we eat.
Gen Z would like you to part your hair down the center now.
While most people have hunkered down at home through the COVID-19 pandemic, some members of the wealthy set have fled their shut-down cities for far-flung destinations, and they're sparing no expense.
How this poor, majority Black city has managed to exist without drinkable water for more than a century.
His radio show was once a vital outlet of conservative news—and I was one of his sources. But it became increasingly divorced from reality, like much of right-wing media.
The author talks about Italy's lesser-known gems, the coronavirus pandemic and the future of travel.
TikToker Lauren Howe shares the story of a nail-biting encounter she had with a stranger in a hotel in New York City.
How a shortage of the most boring cereal turned it into a pandemic sensation.
The casting is a major coup for Plemons, who for years has anchored productions or stolen scenes with his performances in supporting roles. It coincides with his also being tapped by Jordan Peele for the male lead in his latest thriller.
Using Topaz Video Enhance AI and RIFE (Flowframes), someone discovered how to Rickroll in the highest quality way possible.
A new report details another juncture where the US and Soviet Union nearly went to nuclear war.
The subscription site is empowering sex workers and making porn more intimate than ever. It also offers life-changing money — for those willing to take the plunge.
Sometimes you just have to embrace the beautiful, spontaneous moments in life.