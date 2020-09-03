Someone Mashed Up Cardi B's 'WAP' With Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' And It's A, Uh, Masterpiece
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The Rock described the experience as "one of the most challenging and difficult things" he and his family have gone through.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
The Mercury-Redstone 4 was not found for 38 years after sinking to the bottom of the ocean.
The perfect soundtrack for the fan who likes to go to sleep with the show on.
A couple breaks quarantine to go for a hike in the woods together. Or did they?
The Cliffs of Insanity duel is one of the most beloved scenes from "The Princess Bride." Here's a breakdown of what makes it resonate so well among filmgoers.
This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
Disney films have always resonated with queer and trans audiences. Here are the gayest films in the canon.
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
There comes a moment, every time you visit a fire lookout tower, when you become certain that you have gotten hopelessly, irretrievably lost.
A lookbehind the scenes of the Alfred Hitchcock movie "Notorious" and how its two stars shot the film's sexiest scene.
The desert at NASA's testing facility in Promontory, Utah got toasted during a full-scale booster test.
The race to develop, approve, and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine is fluid — and urgent. How long will it take? Some say not long.
The Louisville police department has said there was no body camera footage of the raid that lead to the death of Breonna Taylor.
Why the Microsoft Zune MP3 player became one of the biggest flops in tech history.
On Syd Barrett's time with Pink Floyd, his mental deterioration and making an album with household objects and found sounds.
Between handshake deals falling through, publishing deals exploding, and game code proving unusable, a lot happened to "Gunsport" on its journey to your screen.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A camera phone captured the moment a car drove into a crowd of protesters in Times Square on Thursday evening. The group was chanting messages calling for justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who was killed by police in Rochester. No injuries were reported.
When the comedian vanished in 2005, he gave up superstardom and a $50 million contract. White America called him crazy. But there's another side to his story — about race, mental health and a priceless taste of freedom — that everyone seemed to miss.
How will the cheapest pocket rocket fare against the most expensive one on the race track?
Two new podcasts aim to upend listeners' understanding of school reform and desegregation.
Using 10 electric motors, YouTuber JLaservideo built a Green Goblin-esque hoverboard, or multicopter drone, that lets you levetate with ease.
As recently as a few years ago, the movie-review aggregator was seen as something of an industry boogeyman. But is there a correlation between box office receipts and a high (or low) score on the Tomatometer? We dug deep into the numbers to determine that.
A new book argues that disability is a social phenomenon, not a medical one.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18th.
Mickael Fremeaux demonstrates his extraordinary knack for transforming rock songs into angelic symphonies.
Some movie companies are getting an exceptionally bad return on their investment with several of their so-called stars. On the other hand, some actors are helping the studios more than they're helping themselves.
"I noticed the weight came off faster merely for the fact that I wasn't eating in restaurants or blindly grabbing a snack between classes."
Can a $20 spy detector pick up on other cheap spy devices?
From "The Suitcase" to "Fly," some of TV's most creative installments have come out of restrictive circumstances.
The former Mets star died on Monday at the age of 75, but his historical record stands up against that of just about any pitcher who came before or after him.
Artist, and professor at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, TM Davy goes through 11 types of self-portraiture — each with different types of light, shadow, color, materials and technique.
Having solved a central mystery about the "twirliness" of tornadoes and other types of vortices, William Irvine has set his sights on turbulence, the white whale of classical physics.
On the future of the industry, and how fashion will and won't change in response to the global pandemic, protests against systemic racism and retail apocalypse.
I joined my girifriend in doing the Chloe Ting shred challenge. I didn't make it through even the first workout.
A 2018 Atlantic cover story about families with transgender teenagers misgendered its cover model and crossed ethical boundaries in the process.
Despite claims to the contrary, Michael Jordan is still the greatest basketball player of all-time. Here's why.
Some 91% of Icelanders who recovered from Covid produced detectable antibodies. That should dispel some of the gloom around reinfections.
Researchers are figuring out how plants respond to the presence of human cadavers. The findings could prove important for discovering the locations of murder victims or mass graves.
This couple decided to help this chipmunk but had a devil of a time.
Scientists long believed that biological clocks were predominantly driven by internal rhythms. Then came a fraught discovery — about mollusks and the moon.
"We're just rife with cash and it has led to a decent amount of guilt."
Rick Charls made the world's highest dive on ABC's Wide World of Sports, and seemed totally fine afterwards.
Taking a swig of room-temp coffee is a real bummer. The Ember smart mug has built-in heating elements that keep your beverage at your preferred drinking temp.
What the term actually means, and what it doesn't.
Gilbert Gottfried takes on the notoriously vulgar song with his trademark gusto.
Lots of Mario-themed announcements here, including a re-release of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy for the Nintendo Switch.
Every California bro that reaches a certain threshold on social media ends up becoming this guy.
Craig returns as the famed MI6 secret agent for one last time. In "No Time To Die," with the help of new and old friends, he tries to stop Safin, played by Rami Malek, from destroying the world as we know it.
