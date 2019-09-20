Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

MY LIPS ARE SEALED
thecut.com

Some people claim that lip balm will dry out your lips more and make you addicted to using it. Dermatologists confirm that there's some truth to that, but it doesn't mean that lip balm is all bad.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x