Someone Literally Set Tom Scott On Fire
Digg's favorite YouTuber sacrificed his body to demonstrate how stuntmen can light themselves on fire and walk away without a scratch.
Rick Astley's signature song "Never Gonna Give You Up" has been performed many different ways to the amusement (or sometimes detriment) of the world but you've never heard it sound like this.
Howard Schultz, Starbucks's returning CEO, says the coffee chain is getting into scammy NFTs. But that's nothing compared to the scam that corporations have been pulling on workers for decades now.
A street race in Dayton, Ohio goes awry as a Dodge Viper goes out of control and crashes into a light pole near a Goodyear Tire shop. "The estimated value of the Viper is between $180-200K."
A staple of flair bartending, where flashy presentation supersedes all else, the technique is finding a new home behind a variety of conventional cocktail bars.
Trump has changed the entire nature of the GOP into an "authoritarian far-right party" that's as hard on its own members as on foes, said historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat.
The Hulu series is ostensibly about Silicon Valley, but really it's a cautionary tale about pump-up jams.
We got a few videos wrapping up the wackiest, wildest, best game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far. Just rich with drama, drenched in history and bad vibes and we loved it.
So far, author Rebecca Makkai has walked her 14-year-old daughter through beepers, Demi Moore, how airports used to work, venereal disease and more. Knowledge is power.
Trial jurors, forensic experts and Texas lawmakers push for Lucio's life to be spared ahead of her April 27 execution.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Russian Doll" star Natasha Lyonne gets imitated a lot on the internet but what does she consider the secret to recreating her trademark parlance?
Several of the parents previously accused Alex Jones and InfoWars of "conspiring to divert assets" to shell companies.
Veritasium's Derek Muller explains how legendary physicist Mitchell Feigenbaum's mathematical constant could help decipher how the universe works. (From 2020)
The first women who dared to attempt the 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay faced sneers and catcalls, administrative roadblocks and even physical violence from an organization originally formed to encourage the pursuit of "manly sports."
From "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" to "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" to "Sleepless in Seattle," here's the best of an endlessly watchable genre.
Brett Goldstein, who plays F-word loving soccer player Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso," has a cheeky bit about the letter F on "Sesame Street."
We're living in a Star Trek episode, basically.
Organizers at the store have teamed up with Workers United, a labor union that supported Starbucks employees in their recent efforts.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
An investigation into how San Francisco has failed to stop an open air market for stolen goods.
You already know many of the names — Expedia, Booking.com, Orbitz and more — learn what they really do well.
Made with a clever infrared-transparent fabric, CoolLife tees can actually lower your temperature three degrees more than comparable performance shirts.
John Oliver did not mince words about Dr. Oz's deeply weird U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania despite the fact that he lives in New Jersey.
"Does anyone have stories about enjoying their pregnancy?"
"Mean Girls" and "The Care Bears" are an unexpected combination, but it turns out they work pretty well.
Tom Scott reveals how if you jump on Daly's Bridge, AKA the "Shakey Bridge," the whole thing will shimmy. That's by design.
Polyamorous, cigar-chomping Bentinho Massaro allegedly brainwashed his most devoted followers.
These sweatshirts, both hoodie and sans hood, are made to last a whole decade of regular wear. The best part? They're on sale through Sunday, March 27.
Danny Elfman pulled all the stops during his completely unhinged set at Coachella but the coup de grâce was his live rendition of "The Simpsons" theme song.
When Daisy De La O was killed, friends looked to social media for the man they suspected had done it. They found him.
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir eked out a win after a fierce final footrace with Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh at the 2022 Boston Marathon Women's Race.
In a new book, authors Andrea Small and Kelly Schmutte examine obstacles at both a granular and high level, which can give you the perspective to innovate and stop being ambiguous. Go finish that thing already!
From Harry Styles's Shania Twain cameo to... a metal version of the Simpsons theme?
Chris Pratt And Chris Hemsworth share a special moment together in the "Thor: Love And Thunder" trailer, coming to theaters on July 8.
"Last week I was reminded that even the motorcycle dealership experience can suck."
If you want to buy this house in Fairfax, Virginia, you'll have to buy it without first seeing its lower level — or the non-lease-holding resident who lives there.
How Japanese mechanical pencil technology is light years ahead of everyone. A comprehensive breakdown of the impressive engineering that goes into these writing devices.
Cheesy "live laugh love" signs are one thing. This house in Wisconsin takes things to another level entirely.
The FDA says it has received over 100 reports of illness, though General Mills has denied any connection to its cereal so far.
Julie Nolke has been calling Sweden the wrong thing her whole life. Does this count as a Mandela Effect?
Fossils reveal the season in which dinosaurs went extinct, and why it mattered.
How a poison pill manuever can help Twitter stave off Elon Musk's hostile takeover.
John Oliver observes that 80 percent of all suspects waive their Miranda rights — here's why that's a terrible idea.
Got a lot of fuzz or little nubs coming off your favorite blanket? This handheld shaver makes it feel like new.
This week, we've got a letter writer willing to die on a hill of onions, a mother who threw out her adult child's bedroom decorations as a surprise and a man disturbed to discover that the woman he's hooking up with is intelligent.