Someone Inserted Cary Grant Into Star Wars And It's Delightfully Weird
Fabrice Mathieu mashed up North By Northwest with Star Wars and the result was entertaining and deeply unsettling.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Fabrice Mathieu mashed up North By Northwest with Star Wars and the result was entertaining and deeply unsettling.
It's kind of mind-blowing how they can pull all of this off with a straight face.
While the video itself is meant to be an ad for a wooden-encased phone, the sheer degree of engineering required to make this is amazing.
In Katy Perry's newly-released music video, aliens (understandably) mistake Zooey Deschanel for Perry and abduct the wrong person.
Here's why detergent packs actually affect the cleaning ability of dishwashers.
The two screens sitting in front of each eye help take flat images — what we're normally used to seeing on screen — and add a realistic layer of depth to them.
Denzel Washington and Jared Leto star in the psychological thriller coming to HBO Max in late January.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Working in the belly of a beast.
The real estate you can buy for $1 million is very different when you compare Los Angeles to Fall River, Massachusetts.
Fabrice Mathieu mashed up North By Northwest with Star Wars and the result was entertaining and deeply unsettling.
Eddie Murphy's newly-crowned King Akeem is embarking on a new adventure from Zamunda to Queens, New York in trailer of "Coming 2 America." The movie will be available on Amazon Prime on March 5.
Palace intrigue goes digital. The king of Thailand faces new embarrassment after 1,400 photos of his official consort were sent to critical journalists.
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2020.
Nicolas Cage loses his sh*t in the "History of Swear Words" coming to Netflix on January 5.
Source tells Salon that dubious shell-company arrangements to pay top officials were approved by Kushner and Trump.
All too often, promising employees fail to step up when leadership opportunities arise. What is it that holds so many people back?
Andre Veríssimo initally appeared to be the winner of this motorcycle race but he celebrated way too soon.
Furries, fandoms, and other adult content creators outside the mainstream are asking where they fit in among Pornhub's new policies.
Having access to clean, safe water is vital in an emergency situation. Keep the LifeStraw with you, and you'll be able to safely drink from any water source.
When your most embarrassing moment on the streets is immortalized by Google.
A newly identified variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus appears to be more contagious than established ones. Here's what scientists know.
It starts from a slightly gross place, but it gets more satisfying as it goes on.
These movies might have flown under the radar in 2020, but "The Forty-Year-Old Version," "I'm Your Woman" and more are worth checking out.
Delta Flight 462 was delayed for hours after a male passenger forced open a cabin door while the plane was taxiing. He and his companions slid their way out of the plane.
Dino Archie recalls the time when he had to stop a peeping tom from peeking at his girlfriend from her window and the unexpected journey that followed afterwards.
Deciphering the most beloved, most reviled children's-book author in history.
It's not the sexiest job in fashion, but it is one of the most important.
For the sake of his mental health, Matt D'Avella ditches his smart phone for a flip phone.
Trevor Wilkinson was suspended from his public school for rocking a manicure. Now he's the face of a movement.
The popular consensus is that coffee tastes terrible once you reheat it. But if you had to, what would be the best method?
Michigan's juvenile justice system is archaic. Counties act with little oversight, and the state keeps such poor data it doesn't know how many juveniles it has in custody or what happens to them once they're in the system.
Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Please. We do not need you to interject in discussions that are not your place to comment.
Lawmakers passed a $900 billion rescue package that will provide a direct payment worth up to $600 to individuals, including dependent children under age 17.
Cotton boxer briefs can't survive one wash — let alone 39 days on an island. Try this instead.
Denzel Washington and Jared Leto star in the psychological thriller coming to HBO Max in late January.
Kevin Greene, the longtime NFL star who terrorized opposing quarterbacks throughout his 15-year career, died Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said.
No president has ever made such expansive and individualized pleas.
One of Donald Trump's staunchest supporters, televangelist Pat Robertson, tells the president it's time to move on.
Before committing the crime that landed her on death row, Lisa Montgomery had endured decades of abuse.
In the face of so much uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's tempting to search for answers that might help you regain some sense of control over your life.
It's a dystopian world of coffee-induced stunted growth and watermelon babies.
We might best know how to be bored once we understand what boredom really is.
You might want to hold off on booking international vacation plans this summer, but cuddling with your (vaccinated) friends and family members could be in the cards relatively soon.
It's not humans only who are transfixed by snow.
After frustrated centrists launched talks, bickering party leaders sealed the deal.
Very few Americans in public life, particularly those who might want to win an election to office, have come forward to announce their nonbelief, as a matter of public pride, to a wide audience.
These are two worlds you never expected to meet.
The top Fox News boss has yet to face accountability for her role in enforcing Ailes' legacy of paranoia and sexism, current and former staffers say.
The star of "Gourmet Makes" proves to us that miso is the new cheese.
It took 4 months from seed to plant for this one.
"Don't try to understand it," a scientist tells the protagonist of Tenet, as she briefly explains the physics of Christopher Nolan's $205-million, time-traveling spy thriller.
We have very little in common except our fear of each other.
After having time to reflect and analyze, reporter John Tobacco drives home the point pretty clearly here.