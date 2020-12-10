Someone Imagined What It Would Look Like If People Naruto Ran Instead Of Walked
This one weird trick really saves you some time.
Cooper Ray is the epitome of a bike courier with a death wish.
Actor Amanda Henderson had an unexpected answer to a question she didn't know on "Celebrity Mastermind" earlier this year.
Eric Bauza will be voicing Bugs Bunny in the new Space Jam movie starring LeBron James.
Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes reunite in the Disney+ show that will stream on March 19 next year.
Maryn Short had a stunning realization while trying a fancy Starbucks drink.
A man was hiking in the Mosquito Range alpine when he came across this site.
This week, we've got celebs on celebs, "Mank," "Should I spend $88,000 on this purse?" and AirPods Max.
Men in their 20s and 30s have a stronger presence on apps like SeekingArrangement than you might expect.
We finally get a glimpse into what happened to the god of mischief after the events in "Avengers: Endgame."
Something is not quite right with the town of Westview, and Wanda seems to be the source of it. "WandaVision" streams on Disney+ on January 15.
An exclusive tour of Villa Les Cèdres, a 187-year-old mansion now for sale along the coast of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.
He's rolling up his sleeves and bringing sexy analytics to NBC.
Are you sitting down? Have you caught your breath? Because it feels like the entirety of comic-con and D23 and the Star Wars celebration all just happened at once as Disney announced a galaxy's worth of content across all its platforms and properties!
With a 1440p native resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support for the smoothest possible performance, this is one hell of a gaming monitor.
"I was attempting to be a good son when I had the rest of what little innocence I had left ripped away."
Together, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket. And America bought what they were selling.
"We are in the timeframe now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days we're going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor."
The perfect entryway promises not merely a place to drop your bag, but also a better life.
Retailers, police departments and loss prevention researchers are reporting an uptick in theft of necessities like food and hygiene products.
Nothing quite summarizes the mood of this year than the simple phrase, "well, this is sh*t."
"We started to cut the tree up to move it and that's when it started pouring water. It poured water for about 3-4 minutes."
Early December means one thing: People are mistaking Piers Morgan for the pigeon lady.
These 106 House Republicans are backing a Texas lawsuit that seeks to overturn the election results in key battleground states.
How Helvetica became the iconic signage of the New York City Subway.
Mastercard Inc. said it won't allow its cards to be used on Pornhub.com after the network's review of the website uncovered unlawful content, and rival Visa Inc. is suspending acceptance of its cards on the site pending completion of its own investigation.
FX has renewed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for four more seasons, a move that will take the series into a record 18th season.
The conditions of this year have eliminated the possibility for hounding the local bar for former/current hotties. But you don't have to forgo this perfect tradition entirely.
Beware of anyone who claims to be your mom's "friend."
Evidence is mounting that certain bacteria spread by cat scratches and other animal exposures can sometimes have startling effects on our brain.
Here's how Nintendo instructed retail workers on dealing with unruly customers back in 1991.
AI research scientist Timnit Gebru raised red flags about Google's most exciting new tech. She says she was forced out for it.
Dr. Tara Smith takes a look at popular movies and TV shows that deal with zombie viruses and grades them for realism.
As the pandemic set in, the shows that stood out to me most were those that transported me — especially when they made me laugh.
Facebook is on track for record ad revenue this year. That's partly due to its lax approach to stopping scammers, hackers, and disinformation peddlers who buy ads that rip off and manipulate people, say former and current workers.
Just because students are learning remotely doesn't mean they can't do a prank.
COVID-19 daily death tolls are right up there with tolls of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Civil War battles and Pearl Harbor.
Within the last week, we watched Rudy Giuliani get COVID, heard a lot of confusing news about Spiderman, and we're still waiting on a second stimulus check. Let's see how we're coping.
Hannah Nalley recorded her mom's reaction to Cardi B's "WAP" in real time as she heard the actual lyrics, proving the song is not for the faint of heart.
If you never owned "The Muppet Christmas Carol" on VHS, you might not know what we're talking about. But there's a song that has long been missing from recent presentations.
In 2018, Amazon paid $0 in US federal income tax on $11 billion in profits before taxes. How did they pull that one off?
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
Holiday displays in the Dutch capital may soon require municipal approval — and lights must be overwhelmingly "warm white," says a new city guide.
News that Airbnb is set to double its share price in its IPO debut caught its CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky by surprise.
Farmers in the Alps have sworn by "heubad" — or hay bathing — for centuries.
What better way to while away the monotonous indoor hours than with a repeat viewing of the 2001 classic "The Wedding Planner" on Netflix?
When a mad scientist gets stuck inside all the time, he's inevitably going to try something like this.
Cydia, one of the first app stores on iPhone, is suing Apple, alleging anti-competitive behavior.
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said on his show Wednesday that America was headed toward the conditions that resulted in the American Civil War after a caller asked whether conservatism would ever dominate US culture again.
Bob Odenkirk becomes a John Wick-esque vigilante in the upcoming thriller, being released on February 19, 2021.
There apparently were some pesky kids inside this Aldi.
Trump's attitude toward the coronavirus crisis may actually have been a bonus for some men.