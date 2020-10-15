Someone Homebrewed Halloween Candy Into Booze And They All Graded The Best Tasting One
Which candies make the best tasting spirits? A couple of booze connoisseurs find out.
Doug DeMuro somehow got his hands on a Ford Bronco prototype and it's got features out the wazoo.
Don't worry — there's a happy ending.
Disney keeps remaking its animated classics because they make money but this scene sums up why its execution has been a total disaster.
Sony Pictures released the first full trailer for the video game adaptation, coming December 30, 2020.
I need a hero. I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the flight.
Kevin Miller combines two famous boy bands with very different music genres and it surprisingly works.
This week, we've got Amy Coney Barrett's blank notepad, this can't be the same brain, every day I do my silly little tasks, and the iPhone 12 looks like an iPhone 5.
Presenting the Pacino Scream-o-Meter — our scientific measurement of iconic Pacino shrieking, from "Heat" to the orgasmic "Frankie and Johnny." Hoo-ah!.
Brad really has a serious problem with his female employees.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden had two very different town halls on Thursday night. Here are some of the key moments from each.
The president's liabilities are spelled out in dozens of documents, published here.
"As a former public official, I believe we have not treated Americans as adults, who understand truth, sacrifice and responsibility," Christie said in a statement.
As it seems likely that we're heading into a third peak of COVID-19 cases, this 1-minute video provides a sobering picture of the progression of the pandemic in the US since March.
Spreadsheets run the world. When they break, governments and companies turn to an elite group of experts to save the day.
The two-inch-long wasps Vespa mandarinia — regrettably dubbed "murder hornets" — are the biggest wasps in the world. The problem is they're native to Asia, but in 2019 and 2020 people have spotted over a dozen of them (so far) in a corner of Washington.
From Mentos to Kit-Kat bars, companies used to use catchy jingles for their ad campaigns. Why have they fallen out of favor?
A question about soybeans at the Iowa US Senate debate becomes a cringeworthy moment.
Reports are on the rise regarding excruciating headaches, stomach upsets for weeks on end, sudden outbreaks of shingles and flare-ups of autoimmune disorders. A common thread among the complaints, one that has been months in the making, is chronic stress.
Poor Brewster is being blocked out of the living room by this obstructive cat.
Including garlic herb, smoky bourbon, garlic pepper, chipotle pepper, cayenne pepper, whiskey habanero and ghost pepper hot sauces, this well-reviewed collection is the perfect gift for the hot head in your life.
For many new mothers, the "breast is best" advice given by doctors can seem hopelessly unrealistic. How can we reap the benefits of breastfeeding for mothers who aren't able to?
When Miles Hargrove's dad was kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas, he asked a young friend to act as negotiator.
These are the psychological traps to avoid so that we have enough money.
I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 82.
Instead, he praised the group, deemed a potential source of terrorism by the FBI, for being strongly against pedophilia.
"Four Seasons: Winter" was a real bop back in its day.
The stunning rise behind an absurd baseball simulation online game.
Homes with gas stoves can contain approximately 50 to 400 percent higher concentrations of NO2 than homes with electric stoves, often resulting in levels of indoor air pollution that would be illegal outdoors.
We were not expecting that this was how the stunt would end.
From a Siberian tiger hugging a Manchurian fir tree to a fox chowing down on a goose, the winners of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, announced Wednesday by the Natural History Museum in London, are simply stunning.
Doug DeMuro somehow got his hands on a Ford Bronco prototype and it's got features out the wazoo.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse criticized President Donald Trump earlier this week during a phone call with constituents, saying a number of unflattering things about the President, including that he's "flirted with White supremacists" and "kisses dictators' butts," his office confirmed to CNN.
The Bay Area hasn't seen another coronavirus surge, even as the U.S. enters a 'third wave'
It seemed like Apple really wanted to emphasize a specific feature on their new phone.
C-SPAN suspended its Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.
How the world's greatest public health organization was brought to its knees by a virus, the president and the capitulation of its own leaders, causing damage that could last much longer than the coronavirus.
Once you learn to play 71 different Nirvana riffs, you earn the title of rock god.
DC Comics' next event, Future State, launches in January with books by John Ridley, Mariko Tamaki, Brian Michael Bendis, Gene Luen Yang. There's a new POC Batman, Superman's future son, and a new Wonder Woman.
One person's quest to buy an RTX 3080, a piece of tech sold out seemingly everywhere, sent them to some wild places on the Internet.
For those of you who wonder how giraffes are able to eat grass lower on the ground, here's your answer.
Kevin Miller combines two famous boy bands with very different music genres and it surprisingly works.
A day in the not-so-secret life of bees.
Gotta get your times straight before you time travel
Mindfulness is the latest, shiny new tool for promoting a brand of cool capitalism. But it has a dark side.
The acclaimed actress and mental-health activist opens up about her Hollywood highs and lows, granddad Ernest, and the time Woody Allen propositioned her when she was 17.
Not every like on an Instagram or Facebook post deserves such intense scrutiny.
Stevie Nicks decided to pay homage to the viral TokTok phenomenon by lacing up a pair of roller skates and singing along to the song herself.
Don't just take a bunch of digital photos you plan on doing nothing with. If you want to truly cherish your selfies, make them manifest.
Brue the dog regarded its owner with upmost suspicion after she showed up with a new hairstyle.
Photographers in five countries show how COVID-19 became a painful, shared experience around the globe.
The most common road suffix in America is — you guessed it — "Road."
Here's what you get after paying Jeff Bezos $200,000 for the privilege to go into outer space.